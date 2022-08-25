Opinion: Its Impossible To Run Out Of Love To Give Others

Centre for Ageing Better/unsplash

“Don’t you get tired of having so many relationships and so many heartbreaks?”

I rolled my eyes at the question from my eternally criticizing father.

“You’re not going to have anything left. Every time that you’re in a relationship and you give your heart away, it splits in two. You give away part of your soul.”

For a long time, those words remained in the back of my mind. Relationship after relationship would fail and I wondered if I was running out of the love I had to give. There was no pity when it came to my broken hearts. Instead, my dad would sigh and act as if I had inconvenienced him by having yet another failed relationship.

The reality is that I wanted to find the right partner. I wanted things to work out. I didn’t want to have a line of failed romances that were judged by the outside world, yet there they were.

Then I met him. The person that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

It wasn’t the best timing. I wasn’t in the best place. I didn’t know if things were going to work out at all.

I questioned whether the toxic relationships of my past had left me unable to give this person the love that they deserved.

I wondered if my dad was right.

Had I run out of love to give?

It turns out that I hadn’t and it wasn’t until later that I understood the reasons why I couldn’t permanently “run” out of love.

Love is expansive

When I was younger I would date someone for about six months to a year and then everything would fall to pieces. The love I had for them seemed to start so vibrantly but would flicker out once we hit that mark.

Some of those partners I was just infatuated with. Some of them I truly did love but it wasn’t the love that I feel with my current partner. What I feel now is constantly evolving and changing. With every year that passes that I grow to love my partner more.

I constantly wonder how it’s possible but the love I have is expanding, and the more that I give, the more I receive, and the more that I have to give.

Love comes in many different forms

We put a lot of pressure on the word “love” as a society. The word has been so overused that I want something that has a deeper meaning. But love doesn’t exist with one definition or feeling. Love spans across an entire spectrum.

The love that I felt for my first boyfriend is completely different than the love I feel for my partner now.

I fought for that first relationship and believed with all of my heart that we would end up together. The fact that we didn’t doesn’t mean that my love meant any less, it just meant that it changed.

Love doesn’t run out

There have been moments when I have been so exhausted, angry, or sad that I have thought that I would never feel anything else again, including love.

But the truth is that love doesn’t have a ceiling.

Every day I look at my now husband and feel completely overwhelmed. I am overwhelmed by the love I feel for him. I am overwhelmed that I am capable of feeling so much for another person. To be honest, I am sad for my Father. I am sad that he believes love can run out, that our hearts can only handle so much emotion.

Because I have lived it and I can tell you from firsthand experience that love never runs out. It grows and grows and if you let it, it will transform your life.