Opinion: Its Impossible To Run Out Of Love To Give Others

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUdaG_0hUz5ap300
Centre for Ageing Better/unsplash

“Don’t you get tired of having so many relationships and so many heartbreaks?”

I rolled my eyes at the question from my eternally criticizing father.

“You’re not going to have anything left. Every time that you’re in a relationship and you give your heart away, it splits in two. You give away part of your soul.”

For a long time, those words remained in the back of my mind. Relationship after relationship would fail and I wondered if I was running out of the love I had to give. There was no pity when it came to my broken hearts. Instead, my dad would sigh and act as if I had inconvenienced him by having yet another failed relationship.

The reality is that I wanted to find the right partner. I wanted things to work out. I didn’t want to have a line of failed romances that were judged by the outside world, yet there they were.

Then I met him. The person that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

It wasn’t the best timing. I wasn’t in the best place. I didn’t know if things were going to work out at all.

I questioned whether the toxic relationships of my past had left me unable to give this person the love that they deserved.

I wondered if my dad was right.

Had I run out of love to give?

It turns out that I hadn’t and it wasn’t until later that I understood the reasons why I couldn’t permanently “run” out of love.

Love is expansive

When I was younger I would date someone for about six months to a year and then everything would fall to pieces. The love I had for them seemed to start so vibrantly but would flicker out once we hit that mark.

Some of those partners I was just infatuated with. Some of them I truly did love but it wasn’t the love that I feel with my current partner. What I feel now is constantly evolving and changing. With every year that passes that I grow to love my partner more.

I constantly wonder how it’s possible but the love I have is expanding, and the more that I give, the more I receive, and the more that I have to give.

Love comes in many different forms

We put a lot of pressure on the word “love” as a society. The word has been so overused that I want something that has a deeper meaning. But love doesn’t exist with one definition or feeling. Love spans across an entire spectrum.

The love that I felt for my first boyfriend is completely different than the love I feel for my partner now.

I fought for that first relationship and believed with all of my heart that we would end up together. The fact that we didn’t doesn’t mean that my love meant any less, it just meant that it changed.

Love doesn’t run out

There have been moments when I have been so exhausted, angry, or sad that I have thought that I would never feel anything else again, including love.

But the truth is that love doesn’t have a ceiling.

Every day I look at my now husband and feel completely overwhelmed. I am overwhelmed by the love I feel for him. I am overwhelmed that I am capable of feeling so much for another person. To be honest, I am sad for my Father. I am sad that he believes love can run out, that our hearts can only handle so much emotion.

Because I have lived it and I can tell you from firsthand experience that love never runs out. It grows and grows and if you let it, it will transform your life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating advice# love# life lessons# relationship advice

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30510 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Letting Go Of Prior Relationships Allows New Doors To Open

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Easily Derail Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic” I had ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Up With A Narcissist Is Not Easy, Expect A Volatile Reaction

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Working On Toxic Behaviors Is Pivotal To Relationship Success

It was the night of my boyfriend's brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: A Letter To A Loved One In A Toxic Relationship

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Glennon Doyle's "Untamed" Helped Ease Fear Of Motherhood

Having kids was never something I considered as a real option. Initially, this was because I spent the first part of my adult life working multiple jobs and putting myself through college. I was in survival mode and was just trying to make it to the end of every day.

Read full story

Opinion: Focusing On Present Moment Helps Prevent Fear of Losing Partner

For the first part of my life, I felt very alone. The environment that I grew up in was dysfunctional. A lack of validation and emotional abuse led to my codependency and a string of relationships that I thought would make me happy and they didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Healthy Partnership Can Help Both Individuals Reach Goals

“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my partner. He listened to my constant lament for the first few months that we dated. One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Inevitably Damage Relationships

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Victoria's Secret Is Under Fire

Hulu recently released a three-part documentaryon one of the most famous brands in history, Victoria’s Secret. The documentary covers the history of the brand and the visionary behind it, an ambitious man from small-town Ohio, Les Wexner. We witness firsthand how Victoria’s Secret rose to be one of the biggest successes in retail history, the (mostly) men pulling the strings behind the curtains, and the brand's tumultuous fall from grace.

Read full story

Opinion: Unappealing Behaviors Will Immediately Turn Off New Dating Prospects

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Common Behavior Indicating Love Addiction In Relationships

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Patterns of Abuse Requires Taking Ownership of Future Choices

All the voices of my coworkers blended together into a murmur as I stared blankly at my computer screen. Focusing was next to impossible. It had been two weeks since I had finally left my abusive, narcissistic ex-boyfriend.

Read full story
2 comments

Early Indications Victims Are in Financially Abusive Relationship

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in by both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Utilizes Manipulation In All Of Their Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Be Able To Provide Relationship Stability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy