Opinion: Victoria's Secret Is Under Fire

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcvvr_0hUyYb8V00
Hulu

Hulu recently released a three-part documentary on one of the most famous brands in history, Victoria’s Secret.

The documentary covers the history of the brand and the visionary behind it, an ambitious man from small-town Ohio, Les Wexner. We witness firsthand how Victoria’s Secret rose to be one of the biggest successes in retail history, the (mostly) men pulling the strings behind the curtains, and the brand's tumultuous fall from grace.

Unsurprisingly, part of the story was the involvement Jeffrey Epstein had with Victoria’s Secret. It was a pivotal connection he utilized to take advantage of young models/women interested in being part of the brand. To this day, Wexner denies any knowledge of knowing what was happening with the person who was at one point an advisor and close friend.

Even if we give him the benefit of the doubt and assume Wexner didn’t know what was happening under his nose, he was complicit. He hired men at the highest ranks who exploited the models and were not interested in inclusivity.

The lack of diversity and inclusion fully came to light in 2018 when the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ed Razek told Vogue that “he didn’t believe “transsexuals” belonged on the brand’s runways “because the show is a fantasy.”

Ed Razek’s interview resulted in public outrage and his remarks were the nail in the coffin for a brand that had already begun its descent from a leader to a has-been.

It is easy to underestimate Victoria’s Secret’s impact on my body image.

Going to the mall was one of my favorite activities when I was a teenager. My friends and I loved shopping at Victoria’s secret. Although we couldn’t afford the bras or underwear, we could pinch our pennies for some of the lotions and perfume. My friends and I also began watching the fashion shows, and I remember being in total awe of the beautiful and stick-thin models.

At the time, Victoria’s Secret was targeting girls my age with their “Pink” brand, which was separate from the main store. The new line presented racy imagery to young pre-teen girls.

“Using the same hypersexual approach that had helped build its women’s brand, Victoria’s Secret began including Pink segments in its main show, featuring 20-something models wearing erotic schoolgirl or candy-themed outfits as they walked catwalks strewn with larger-than-life lollipops and children’s toys.” -CNN.

Looking back, it’s evident that my friends and I should not have been exposed to these fashion shows and a line that was hypersexualizing undergarments meant for pre-teens/teens. In fact, as many as 89% of teenage girls explained that the fashion industry pressured them to lose weight.

Victoria’s Secret’s unwillingness to include “normal” bodies resulted in an entire generation who grew up with insecurities and an unrealistic idea of what was considered to make us “beautiful.”

“Today, people howl about the effects of Instagram on young girls,” said Michael Gross, author of the 1995 novel “Model: The Ugly Business of Beautiful Women.” “At the time, Victoria’s Secret was the analog version of the same thing.”

Recently a fantastic singer, Jax, released a song on TikTok about the brand, inspired by a girl she once babysat who was dealing with body insecurity.

Jax’s song has climbed to the Top 100 billboard chart, and the CEO of Victoria’s Secret has personally reached out to the singer.

Do you know what Jax decided to do?

She created a video stating that she wants to let people speak for themselves and for anyone who has been affected by the brand to tell their story. Thousands of comments began flowing in, and people provided personal accounts of how the brand had directly affected their self-esteem and body image.

Scrolling through the comments showcases that no matter what the brand does, it will never win back all of its former customers. Women who previously spent their money at Victoria’s Secret are becoming more interested in supporting women-led undergarment brands such as Third love.

The personal outreach from Victoria’s Secret CEO indicated that they are scrambling to change, but the reality is that it’s too late for many people.

From day one, Victoria’s Secret featured unattainable body types for the average woman.

Yet now they are doing damage control and making changes that should have happened years or even decades ago. For example, when you enter Victoria’s Secret today, the videos in the back of the store show real women with natural bodies. Gone are the models with one body type, photoshopped, perfectly skinny, and yet the right amount of curves.

However, the truth is that Victoria’s Secret still feels disconnected from what we truly want. The rest of the store remains the same, and seeing a new video in the back of the store doesn’t make up for the last two decades when we were shown images of models and women that were out of our reach.

I appreciate the attempt to shift the brand’s image, but as for this woman, it’s just too little, too late. I’ll be shopping elsewhere.

Sources:

https://www.cnn.com/style/article/victorias-secret-documentary-matt-tyrnauer-culture-queue/index.html

https://www.salon.com/2022/07/22/victorias-secret-angels-and-demons-hulu-wexner-epstein/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# social media# culture# psychology# mental health# wellness

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30537 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Never Give Up Full Relationship Rights

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term. At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Common Long-Term Relationship Mistakes

Last week my partner had one of his good friends over for dinner whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that at times I just took her for granted… Do you know? I could have really appreciated her more.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stigma Around Mental Health is Alive And Well

Recently my husband and I were randomly talking about how I choose to primarily focus on writing about overcoming trauma and abusive relationships. He mentioned that he wouldn’t know how to explain to just anyone what I write about because some of them are unaware of my past experiences and are quite ignorant when it comes to emotional abuse/trauma.

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Romanticizing The Idea Of "The One Who Got Away"

I have had several people in my life whom I referred to as “the one who got away” at different points in my life. One was a friend that I had grown up with and we were romantically involved but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story

Opinion: Indications Partner Wants A Long-Term Commitment

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Specific Tactics To Control Victims

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story

Opinion: Being Someone's Romantic Fallback Plan Is Heartbreaking

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: On The Fence About Romantic Relationship?

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Over-Analyzing Everything A Partner Does Is Relationship Anxiety

“He’s mad at me... I said something wrong.... he's too quiet." It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing every single thing it becomes extremely exhausting.

Read full story

Opinion: "Perfect" Couples Break Up For Numerous Reasons

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were the “relationship end game.”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dead Giveaways When Dating a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in the confines of a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations In Relationships To Build Intimacy

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Telling Indications A Date Has A Hidden Agenda

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Essential Qualities Desirable In A Long-Term Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Stages Victims Experience After Leaving An Abusive Relationship

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Detrimental To Relationship

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex? Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need? Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Victims

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Toxic Masculinity is Silencing Abused Men

As a relationship coach, I primarily work with clients who have gone through narcissistic/emotional abuse and are looking to work on themselves and eventually get back into the dating game armed with new boundaries and self-worth.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Prospects Often Fizzle Due To Codependent Behaviors

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Friend In Abusive Relationship? Provide Unjudgemental Support

A few years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy