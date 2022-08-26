Opinion: Victoria's Secret Is Under Fire

Stacy Ann

Hulu recently released a three-part documentary on one of the most famous brands in history, Victoria’s Secret.

The documentary covers the history of the brand and the visionary behind it, an ambitious man from small-town Ohio, Les Wexner. We witness firsthand how Victoria’s Secret rose to be one of the biggest successes in retail history, the (mostly) men pulling the strings behind the curtains, and the brand's tumultuous fall from grace.

Unsurprisingly, part of the story was the involvement Jeffrey Epstein had with Victoria’s Secret. It was a pivotal connection he utilized to take advantage of young models/women interested in being part of the brand. To this day, Wexner denies any knowledge of knowing what was happening with the person who was at one point an advisor and close friend.

Even if we give him the benefit of the doubt and assume Wexner didn’t know what was happening under his nose, he was complicit. He hired men at the highest ranks who exploited the models and were not interested in inclusivity.

The lack of diversity and inclusion fully came to light in 2018 when the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ed Razek told Vogue that “he didn’t believe “transsexuals” belonged on the brand’s runways “because the show is a fantasy.”

Ed Razek’s interview resulted in public outrage and his remarks were the nail in the coffin for a brand that had already begun its descent from a leader to a has-been.

It is easy to underestimate Victoria’s Secret’s impact on my body image.

Going to the mall was one of my favorite activities when I was a teenager. My friends and I loved shopping at Victoria’s secret. Although we couldn’t afford the bras or underwear, we could pinch our pennies for some of the lotions and perfume. My friends and I also began watching the fashion shows, and I remember being in total awe of the beautiful and stick-thin models.

At the time, Victoria’s Secret was targeting girls my age with their “Pink” brand, which was separate from the main store. The new line presented racy imagery to young pre-teen girls.

“Using the same hypersexual approach that had helped build its women’s brand, Victoria’s Secret began including Pink segments in its main show, featuring 20-something models wearing erotic schoolgirl or candy-themed outfits as they walked catwalks strewn with larger-than-life lollipops and children’s toys.” -CNN.

Looking back, it’s evident that my friends and I should not have been exposed to these fashion shows and a line that was hypersexualizing undergarments meant for pre-teens/teens. In fact, as many as 89% of teenage girls explained that the fashion industry pressured them to lose weight.

Victoria’s Secret’s unwillingness to include “normal” bodies resulted in an entire generation who grew up with insecurities and an unrealistic idea of what was considered to make us “beautiful.”

“Today, people howl about the effects of Instagram on young girls,” said Michael Gross, author of the 1995 novel “Model: The Ugly Business of Beautiful Women.” “At the time, Victoria’s Secret was the analog version of the same thing.”

Recently a fantastic singer, Jax, released a song on TikTok about the brand, inspired by a girl she once babysat who was dealing with body insecurity.

Jax’s song has climbed to the Top 100 billboard chart, and the CEO of Victoria’s Secret has personally reached out to the singer.

Do you know what Jax decided to do?

She created a video stating that she wants to let people speak for themselves and for anyone who has been affected by the brand to tell their story. Thousands of comments began flowing in, and people provided personal accounts of how the brand had directly affected their self-esteem and body image.

Scrolling through the comments showcases that no matter what the brand does, it will never win back all of its former customers. Women who previously spent their money at Victoria’s Secret are becoming more interested in supporting women-led undergarment brands such as Third love.

The personal outreach from Victoria’s Secret CEO indicated that they are scrambling to change, but the reality is that it’s too late for many people.

From day one, Victoria’s Secret featured unattainable body types for the average woman.

Yet now they are doing damage control and making changes that should have happened years or even decades ago. For example, when you enter Victoria’s Secret today, the videos in the back of the store show real women with natural bodies. Gone are the models with one body type, photoshopped, perfectly skinny, and yet the right amount of curves.

However, the truth is that Victoria’s Secret still feels disconnected from what we truly want. The rest of the store remains the same, and seeing a new video in the back of the store doesn’t make up for the last two decades when we were shown images of models and women that were out of our reach.

I appreciate the attempt to shift the brand’s image, but as for this woman, it’s just too little, too late. I’ll be shopping elsewhere.

