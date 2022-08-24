Opinion: Unappealing Behaviors Will Immediately Turn Off New Dating Prospects

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyvp3_0hTaUsKH00
Jake Patrick/Unsplash

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me.

However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Relationship after relationship would end shortly after we became monogamous due to my new romantic interest displaying questionable behavior. My friends and family made jokes that I couldn’t handle commitment and was simply making bad dating choices.

Maybe that was part of the problem but the reality was that I kept finding myself in relationships with men who would manage to hide certain quirks/bad behavior until after we started dating.

Once they revealed these behaviors I usually would end up losing interest because it was so early on.

Here are four behaviors that I have experienced firsthand that completely turned me off from my new relationship.

#1. Not bothering to remember important details

I don’t just dislike nuts, I’m actually allergic to them. As in, my throat swells up, I start struggling to breathe, and if I don’t have my meds/epi-pen things can get bad very quickly.

This isn’t something I expect people to remember all the time. However, if I am in a relationship and my partner can’t remember after a few reminders, I get a little frustrated because it could be life-threatening.

In college, I dated someone briefly for two weeks that thought he was being sweet by packing me a lunch every morning and showing up at my dorm with it before I headed to my morning classes.

Normally I would think this was sweet, though a bit full-on. However, every single lunch had some sort of nut in it. Whether it was an apple with nut butter, a PB & J sandwich, or a peanut butter cookie, he forgot that I couldn’t eat those things every single day.

The first four times I laughed it off and thanked him but said I couldn’t take it. After the fifth time of letting him know I REALLY couldn’t eat it, I began to wonder if he was just being lazy and had the memory of a goldfish, or was actually trying to kill me.

Either way, I was over it.

#2. Trying to fix things with material items

A few years ago I dated someone who constantly bought me gifts. I know, poor me, but I genuinely am not a “gift” person.

There were quite a few roadblocks in our relationship. The first one was that we started our romance while we both lived in different states.

Quality time is the most important thing for me and I knew that we needed to make the most of the little time we had together. The weird thing is that when he would come to visit, he was constantly distracted and didn’t seem to feel any urgency about making sure we were connecting.

When I brought it up he would say things were fine and would proceed to buy me a gift. When I expressed frustration over anything, he would buy me a gift. When I told him that I didn’t feel happy in the relationship on a late-night phone call he sent over a gift the next day.

Ultimately I felt like this was a pattern and it wasn’t something that I wanted long-term.

A relationship requires emotional vulnerability and communication, not a constant slew of gifts you think will make someone happy.

#3. Declaring that they are your soulmate

If you are seeking a healthy relationship this should be a huge turnoff.

When I was younger I fell for this and ended up in the worst/most toxic relationship of my entire life.

My coworker and I began our doomed romance and he declared two weeks in that I was his soulmate and the one that he had been looking for his entire life.

At the time I wasn’t turned off because I was young and naive and also realized I had gotten into quite a mess because we worked together.

However, after that, if someone declared their love for me without knowing me, or said I was perfect without knowing me, I ran for the hills.

We are conditioned to believe that life is a fairytale and that love at first sight exists, but I’m going to place my bets that it doesn’t.

Someone deciding that they love you before getting to know you should be one, if not your biggest, relationship turnoff.

#4. Embarrass them in public

I thought was going to be a romantic date night. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

My boyfriend (at the time) and I went to a restaurant/bar and instead of staying with me, he proceeded to go on an adventure around the place while throwing back booze and talking to strangers.

I managed to reel him back in for dinner which he barely touched while continuing to throw back the booze. There was a piano in the middle of the establishment and he decided to go over and start playing it.

A member of the wait staff tried to get him to stop and he just ignored her. She came up to me and told me he needed to get out of the bar.

I grabbed him by the arm, we left, and I yelled for him to get in the passenger seat of my car so I could drive him home. I was completely sober and absolutely furious.

There was a small bag by his feet that had been the remains of my lunch earlier that day and he grabbed it and proceeded to throw it at two people walking down the street.

I dropped him off, he got out of my car, and I ended things the next day.

I’m not saying that you need to be perfect

Life is messy. Relationships are messy.

We all have our flaws and baggage that we bring to the table. However, that is not an excuse to half-ass our relationship with someone new.

When I found the person that I really wanted to build a life with, I had plenty of flaws and past trauma that I was working through. But the thing is, I worked on it. He worked on his stuff. We didn’t just start the relationship and stop trying.

To make a relationship work you have to try every single day and it is far from easy.

However, letting yourself go the moment you find one isn’t fair to you, or your partner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating advice# psychology# relationships# dating tips# relationship advice

Comments / 13

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30510 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Letting Go Of Prior Relationships Allows New Doors To Open

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Easily Derail Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic” I had ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Up With A Narcissist Is Not Easy, Expect A Volatile Reaction

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Working On Toxic Behaviors Is Pivotal To Relationship Success

It was the night of my boyfriend's brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: A Letter To A Loved One In A Toxic Relationship

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Glennon Doyle's "Untamed" Helped Ease Fear Of Motherhood

Having kids was never something I considered as a real option. Initially, this was because I spent the first part of my adult life working multiple jobs and putting myself through college. I was in survival mode and was just trying to make it to the end of every day.

Read full story

Opinion: Focusing On Present Moment Helps Prevent Fear of Losing Partner

For the first part of my life, I felt very alone. The environment that I grew up in was dysfunctional. A lack of validation and emotional abuse led to my codependency and a string of relationships that I thought would make me happy and they didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Healthy Partnership Can Help Both Individuals Reach Goals

“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my partner. He listened to my constant lament for the first few months that we dated. One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Inevitably Damage Relationships

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Its Impossible To Run Out Of Love To Give Others

“Don’t you get tired of having so many relationships and so many heartbreaks?”. I rolled my eyes at the question from my eternally criticizing father. “You’re not going to have anything left. Every time that you’re in a relationship and you give your heart away, it splits in two. You give away part of your soul.”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Victoria's Secret Is Under Fire

Hulu recently released a three-part documentaryon one of the most famous brands in history, Victoria’s Secret. The documentary covers the history of the brand and the visionary behind it, an ambitious man from small-town Ohio, Les Wexner. We witness firsthand how Victoria’s Secret rose to be one of the biggest successes in retail history, the (mostly) men pulling the strings behind the curtains, and the brand's tumultuous fall from grace.

Read full story

Opinion: Common Behavior Indicating Love Addiction In Relationships

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Patterns of Abuse Requires Taking Ownership of Future Choices

All the voices of my coworkers blended together into a murmur as I stared blankly at my computer screen. Focusing was next to impossible. It had been two weeks since I had finally left my abusive, narcissistic ex-boyfriend.

Read full story
2 comments

Early Indications Victims Are in Financially Abusive Relationship

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in by both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Utilizes Manipulation In All Of Their Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Be Able To Provide Relationship Stability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy