Opinion: Breaking Patterns of Abuse Requires Taking Ownership of Future Choices

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLqaj_0hTZayl600
Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

All the voices of my coworkers blended together into a murmur as I stared blankly at my computer screen.

Focusing was next to impossible. It had been two weeks since I had finally left my abusive, narcissistic ex-boyfriend.

Although I had reclaimed my freedom and thought things would go back to normal, I was looking around and realizing that normal wasn’t necessarily what I wanted.

My job was exhausting, I didn’t like the city I lived in, and I felt so sad and worn down.

I was twenty-five years old and should have been excited about the future ahead of me. Instead, I felt like the last of my energy had been drained from my ex and I had nothing left to give.

He had truly broken my spirit and caused me to question whether I could trust myself.

Although I felt defeated, something within me was awakening for the first time. My entire life had been full of choices that primarily depended on either my friends or my significant other.

The desire to make other people happy had left me depleted because I hadn’t saved any of that energy for myself. It also had made me more vulnerable to emotionally manipulative people who seemed to constantly waltz into my life.

Something had to change. I wasn’t sure exactly what, but I had the reoccurring thought in the back of my mind that if I stayed in my current situation, I would keep repeating the same destructive patterns. The nagging feeling that I needed to make a drastic change wasn’t going away.

I was at my desk when the thought popped into my mind as if it was whispered to me.

For the past few years, I had constantly talked about living in Oregon. Yet here I was, letting life pass me by and not making decisions to get where I wanted to be. The thought came back, and this time it was crystal clear.

If I didn’t make a change now things would never be different. I was going to end up stuck.

For the first time in my life, I was going to make a decision that didn’t have to do with anyone else except for myself.

I told my best friend about what I was doing, and I was thrilled when she decided to come with me. We packed up our things, quit our jobs, took a trip to Europe, and then headed to Oregon.

We didn’t have jobs lined up. We didn’t have a place lined up. We didn’t know anyone. It was absolutely terrifying.

Days went by where we applied for jobs and laid on park benches moaning that we weren’t going to make it. There were some very scary days. But, eventually, we both got job offers, and we rented an apartment in the city. Our quality of life was so much better, and we were both so much happier.

We took a chance, and it had paid off.

It’s been years since I made that decision. Today, I am sitting at my desk in the new house that my partner and I closed on three days ago.

Looking out the window from where I’m sitting is a view of beautiful trees. When I lived in the desert, I always missed the green. Now I get to see it every single day.

I’m writing this because tomorrow is my birthday and I am feeling extremely humbled by the blessings in my life.

A few years ago, I was in an abusive relationship. I wasn’t in a good place mentally, or physically. I wasn’t taking care of my body, and I certainly wasn’t taking care of myself.

When that relationship ended part of me felt like there was no fight left in me. I felt like I was stuck and destined to keep repeating the same destructive patterns.

But I didn’t do that. I took over at the wheel. I stopped letting other people decide my future, and I stopped letting people abuse me.

I want for you to know that it wasn’t an easy decision to just pick up my life and do a major overhaul at an age where most of my friends were settling down and getting married. I felt like I was doing something crazy.

However, every day I think about what my life would be if I hadn’t taken the risk. The road to healing is continuous. There isn’t a point where the journey stops and you can get off. It’s something that is part of your life.

You have a choice. You can choose to take the more difficult road. You can make the choice to fight for the life that you want and that you deserve.

These days I am the happiest that I have ever been. These days, I have taken control of my mental health. These days, I cultivate strong boundaries and only let positive influences into my sphere. These days I am in a respectful and loving relationship with someone I love very deeply.

None of it would have been possible if I hadn’t decided to take ownership of my future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# psychological abuse# psychology# mental health# relationships

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30510 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Letting Go Of Prior Relationships Allows New Doors To Open

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Easily Derail Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic” I had ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Up With A Narcissist Is Not Easy, Expect A Volatile Reaction

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Working On Toxic Behaviors Is Pivotal To Relationship Success

It was the night of my boyfriend's brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: A Letter To A Loved One In A Toxic Relationship

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Glennon Doyle's "Untamed" Helped Ease Fear Of Motherhood

Having kids was never something I considered as a real option. Initially, this was because I spent the first part of my adult life working multiple jobs and putting myself through college. I was in survival mode and was just trying to make it to the end of every day.

Read full story

Opinion: Focusing On Present Moment Helps Prevent Fear of Losing Partner

For the first part of my life, I felt very alone. The environment that I grew up in was dysfunctional. A lack of validation and emotional abuse led to my codependency and a string of relationships that I thought would make me happy and they didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Healthy Partnership Can Help Both Individuals Reach Goals

“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my partner. He listened to my constant lament for the first few months that we dated. One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Inevitably Damage Relationships

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Its Impossible To Run Out Of Love To Give Others

“Don’t you get tired of having so many relationships and so many heartbreaks?”. I rolled my eyes at the question from my eternally criticizing father. “You’re not going to have anything left. Every time that you’re in a relationship and you give your heart away, it splits in two. You give away part of your soul.”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Victoria's Secret Is Under Fire

Hulu recently released a three-part documentaryon one of the most famous brands in history, Victoria’s Secret. The documentary covers the history of the brand and the visionary behind it, an ambitious man from small-town Ohio, Les Wexner. We witness firsthand how Victoria’s Secret rose to be one of the biggest successes in retail history, the (mostly) men pulling the strings behind the curtains, and the brand's tumultuous fall from grace.

Read full story

Opinion: Unappealing Behaviors Will Immediately Turn Off New Dating Prospects

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Common Behavior Indicating Love Addiction In Relationships

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story
1 comments

Early Indications Victims Are in Financially Abusive Relationship

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in by both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Utilizes Manipulation In All Of Their Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Be Able To Provide Relationship Stability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy