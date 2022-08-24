Opinion: Survivors of Tantric Sex Crimes Came Forward As Showcased In Netflix Documentary

Adobe Stock Photo

Recently I was watching (Un)Well which is a new documentary series on Netflix. The documentary series focuses on the wellness industry and the dark side that it can have.

This particular episode was on tantric sex and its controversial nature.

I was unfamiliar with the subject of tantric sex but at its core, it is supposed to be a positive experience that has been said to even bring about sexual healing.

“Tantric sex is a slow, meditative form of sex where the end goal is not orgasm but enjoying the sexual journey and sensations of the body. It aims to move sexual energy throughout the body for healing, transformation, and enlightenment.” — Medical News Today

However, although many engage in tantric sex with good intentions this practice has a dark side especially when it comes to women. Some even consider it to be a cult-like atmosphere.

One woman, Saskia Mahler shares her experience of being sexually assaulted and abused in “every way possible” by the founder of Agama Yoga, Narcis Tarcau.

Having been sexually abused as a child she sought to receive sexual healing during her time at Agama Yoga.

Eventually, she ended up opening up emotionally to Narcis, completely unaware that her leader was a master manipulator.

Accounts given to the Guardian, by both men and women, claimed Tarcau was “taking advantage” and “manipulating” vulnerable women under the guise of tantric healing. - The Guardian

When talking about her experience Saskia mentioned that there was a massive element of danger when it comes to tantra sex stating, “There is so much potential for abuse and pushing yourself over your boundaries.

After watching the episode I began researching.

It turns out that Saskia was far from the only victim of Narcis Tarcau. In fact, over 31 women have come forward.

Layla Martin was another woman that practiced at Agama Yoga.

Recently Layla Martin made a video about her experience, gaining the courage to come forward after she heard the other women’s testimonies.

She talked about how she was only twenty-three years old when she started and she immediately felt like something was off.

Leaving wasn’t an option at the time because even though women were disempowered Layla was in love with the Tantric practice and the school.

The manipulation occurred when Narcis would tell her how she was missing out on not having sexual relations with him and that she wasn’t getting the enlightenment that she could have.

After many times of refusing his advances, she eventually ended up having sex with him twice and crying through it.

“I bought into the idea that he had enlightenment for me and I didn’t have it for myself.”

All of the allegations were denied

There is a recording of Narcis Tarcau that is assumed to have been recorded secretly by a student.

Throughout the recording, he talks about how if a woman’s cervix is hurting he could solve it in five meetings.

He talks about how difficult it is to restrain when he could make a woman happy in one week and that she could “blossom.”

“Why wouldn’t I do it if I can?’ he continued. ‘This thing is happening less and less because I’m getting older and older.”

Agama said in a statement that ‘the recording doesn’t indicate in any way that Swamiji would have committed abuses or that he would be up for abusing anyone.

They also claimed that while they have charismatic leaders they act as good friends to their students.

Absolutely no consequences came to Narcis

I’m sure that you’re wondering where justice was for these women.

There have been absolutely none.

As of less than a month ago, Narcis was able to return to Agama which was rebranded as Phangan Yoga and it is now thriving again.

Believing that there is no accuracy to these claims is absolutely ludicrous. However, this is a story that we hear time and time again with often the same ending.

The perpetrator gets to go on with his life with a trail of victims left in his wake who deal with the trauma and aftermath of someone else’s actions.

Yet the voices can still be heard and I hope with all of my heart that these victims keep telling their stories until justice is served.

As we have seen time and time again, the more women that speak out, the more likely it is that other women will speak out as well.

