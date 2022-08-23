The Savior Complex Impacts Relationship Negatively

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

According to Dr. Maury Joseph, a psychologist in Washington, D.C., savior tendencies can involve fantasies of omnipotence. In other words, you believe someone out there is capable of single-handedly making everything better, and that person happens to be you.

However, this isn’t necessarily a good thing at all and can be detrimental to your relationship because you are either going to burn out or make your partner feel inferior.

Here are the signs that you may have a savior complex when it comes to your relationship.

#1. You believe your partner could be just a little bit better.

Whether it’s getting a new job, having more hobbies, or expecting someone to change their behavior, this isn’t fair to your partner.

I’ve had so many friends who have gotten into relationships knowing their new partner had qualities that they didn’t like/approve of and would assume they could change.

One friend constantly commented on how she would love her partner “when he stopped smoking.” Her boyfriend was smoking before she dated. She knew he smoked. and went into the relationship expecting to change his habit.

It’s not fair to start a relationship with someone with the intention of “fixing” them.

#2. You immediately “have” to fix the problem.

At the beginning of my current relationship, my partner’s business took a huge financial hit.

Immediately I tried to start figuring out how to fix things. I constantly provided him with advice and tried to stay positive about the situation so that he would know he could count on me. Eventually, things went back in a positive direction but later when we talked about it, my partner gave me some honest feedback.

“I felt like you instantly went into a fix-it mode when I just needed you to listen. I was going to figure it out but I really needed you at that moment, not your advice.”

When someone we love is going through a trial in their life we immediately want to fix it, when really all we should be doing is listening.

#3. You believe you are the only one who can help them.

This is an extremely dangerous belief because it can cause you to stay in toxic and/or abusive relationships.

My friend Sam (who is now divorced) was married to a woman who constantly abused him both verbally and physically. For years — even though it got worse and worse — Sam blamed the issues on his wife’s troubled past and claimed that he couldn’t leave her because he was the only one who could help her get better.

It wasn’t until her actions began to affect their children that Sam finally decided to take action and he filed for divorce.

When we believe we are someone’s only lifeline it blinds us to everything around us.

#4. You help even when it means abandoning your own needs.

When I was younger I put everything I had into my relationships. My friends and boyfriends came first and I constantly put all of my efforts into making sure I was always there for them.

When you are constantly available to help everyone else it’s going to take up a huge chunk of your day. I was “helping” people from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to bed.

My “savior complex” didn’t end until a few years ago when I was in a relationship with someone who struggled with intense depression. Although I constantly tried to help him and begged for him to go to therapy he refused. I completely abandoned my own needs and put all of my efforts into trying to make him feel better. Eventually, I had nothing left to give the relationship and had to walk away.

In the aftermath of our breakup, I realized that by trying to save everyone else I had let my own mental health deteriorate. It wasn’t easy but I began to work on myself and stopped dating people who needed “saving.”

Since then my relationships have greatly improved. By not trying to “save” my friends or my partner, I’m able to fully love them just as they are.

