Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed

Johan Mouchet/Unsplash

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Except … they were an absolute disaster.

Cara was constantly bickering about Robert’s habits and for some reason seemed to focus on his flaws. Robert was irritated by Cara’s neediness. They couldn’t seem to see that their relationship was in danger, even though all of their friends and family had started wondering when it was going to implode.

Here are some of the signs they ignored.

#1. You feel every emotion — except happiness — most of the time.

Cara and I waited while Robert went to the bar to grab us a round of drinks. Suddenly he came back looking sheepish. He had forgotten his wallet and we had taken an Uber to the bar, so he had to go back home to get it.

“He drives me absolutely insane.”

“I mean, it happens!” I answered cheerfully. The night was young and they only lived twelve minutes away.

“Everything he does annoys me. I’m exhausted and snapping at him all the time. I’m actually glad he’s gone because I get a break from him for a moment.”

“Well… you’re happy overall right?”

Cara shrugged and didn’t answer the question, which answered it for me. She seemed absolutely miserable.

#2. You are jealous of other happy couples.

A mutual friend in our group was in a healthy and happy relationship and it was driving Cara insane.

“Jenny and Ryan are disgustingly cute,” she commented. “They are over the honeymoon phase — I don’t know why they’re still so all over each other.”

That wasn’t the first time Cara complained about the happy couple; she seemed to genuinely resent them. And Jenny and Ryan weren’t overly affectionate… they simply seemed to actually like each other and respect and trust each other.

If you are with someone and you are envious of every other couple you are missing something in your relationship.

#3. You have wandering eyes.

Both Cara and Robert seemed to constantly be attracted to other people. Now if this wasn’t a monogamous relationship I wouldn’t have thought twice about it but… they were monogamous and it almost seemed to turn into a sick game.

One night a group of us were out and Robert noticed Cara flirting with the bartender.

“She’s like this all the time,” he grumbled.

However, I knew that a couple of days back Robert had been checking out a girl on their co-ed volleyball team, at least according to Cara.

When she returned to the table Robert made a comment about how she was all over the bartender and the night ended in yet another fight.

#4. There is a lack of trust between you.

From the beginning, there was a lack of trust between Cara and Robert. Prior to dating Cara, Robert had actually been engaged to another woman. The engagement ended several months before Cara and Robert got together but Cara was absolutely obsessed with his ex.

“What if he goes back to her?” It was the worry that was always at the back of Cara’s mind. She constantly checked Robert’s phone to see if he was communicating with his ex, and Robert felt the need to check her phone in return.

A relationship will eventually crumble if there is no trust.

Things finally imploded…

After a night where punches were almost thrown, Robert ended things with Cara. He moved to a new state where is he now married. Cara has been single for several years now and is in such a better place. I finally recognize her as the amazing woman I knew before the relationship.

I’m not sure why Robert and Cara brought out the worst in each other. However, it taught me an important lesson.

Two people can look great for each other on paper when in reality they are simply not compatible.

A healthy relationship should be one that brings joy into your life… not jealousy, trust issues, and the desire to be with someone else.