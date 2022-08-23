Opinion: Rebuilding Trust With Your Partner After You’ve Broken It Is Incredibly Difficult

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFD8T_0hS0P7CQ00
Frederik Schweiger/Unsplash

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

From that point on I had to fight to rebuild his trust. He didn’t understand why I was hiding the truth, and I was frustrated because it was a truth I didn’t want him to know.

We were able to rebuild our trust eventually, but there were multiple actions we had to take in order to keep it in our relationship.

Acknowledge your mistake

Even though I felt justified, I couldn’t continue to deny the reality that I had been dishonest. Yes, something happened in my past that I was less than proud of. But this is the person that I want to build a life with… and how could we do that if our foundation wasn’t built on truth?

I’m an extremely stubborn person. I didn’t want to admit that he was right. I didn’t want to admit that I had lied because, in my mind, it made me the “problem” partner in our relationship.

However, I swallowed my pride and put myself in his shoes, and admitted that I would have felt the same way. I owned up to my mistake and set out to prove that I could learn from it and be someone he could trust.

Come with a willingness to work on your relationship

One of my best friends in college loved to party. Her boyfriend didn’t, but he wanted her to go out and have fun. When she went out he fully trusted her… until the night she had a bit too much to drink and ended up kissing another man.

To her credit, the next morning she confessed what had happened. He had every reason to walk away from the relationship since she had broken his trust but instead, he decided to give her a second chance.

My friend completely changed her behavior. She faced the reasons why she drank too much and tried to lose herself in partying. Along with the self-work she put all of her energy into working on her relationship.

Because they both were willing to work on things after trust had been broken they were able to repair their relationship and are now married with several children.

Openly communicate about what happened

I lied to my partner for one simple reason: I was afraid he wouldn’t want me when he knew the truth.

But to him, the fact that I withheld information was a huge red flag. I remember him sitting me down and simply saying, “I need to be with a partner I can trust and who tells me the whole truth, regardless of its weight.”

From that moment I realized that I wouldn’t ever be trusted if I was only sharing half-truths and I needed to share my past with him even if it was painful.

Resist the temptation to dwell on the past

My mother always brought up the mistakes that my father made in the early years of their marriage. She used his infidelity as an excuse to have multiple emotional affairs and I grew up witnessing the complete lack of trust that they had for each other.

Their failure to let go of the past eventually destroyed their chances of having a future.

If you actually want to make a relationship work after trust has been broken you have to keep yourself from dwelling on the past.

After the incident with my partner, I resolved to change and I did. Over the last few years, I have consistently been forthcoming with him even when it’s been extremely hard.

Now he trusts me fully but it was a longer road than it would have been if I had simply been honest at the very beginning.

It wasn’t easy to get to where we are, and it required both of us to be vulnerable and transparent but it was completely worth it. My partner loves me even after knowing the full scope of my past, and I love him knowing I can trust him with the truth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating advice# relationship advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30510 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Letting Go Of Prior Relationships Allows New Doors To Open

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Easily Derail Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic” I had ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Up With A Narcissist Is Not Easy, Expect A Volatile Reaction

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Working On Toxic Behaviors Is Pivotal To Relationship Success

It was the night of my boyfriend's brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: A Letter To A Loved One In A Toxic Relationship

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Glennon Doyle's "Untamed" Helped Ease Fear Of Motherhood

Having kids was never something I considered as a real option. Initially, this was because I spent the first part of my adult life working multiple jobs and putting myself through college. I was in survival mode and was just trying to make it to the end of every day.

Read full story

Opinion: Focusing On Present Moment Helps Prevent Fear of Losing Partner

For the first part of my life, I felt very alone. The environment that I grew up in was dysfunctional. A lack of validation and emotional abuse led to my codependency and a string of relationships that I thought would make me happy and they didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Healthy Partnership Can Help Both Individuals Reach Goals

“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my partner. He listened to my constant lament for the first few months that we dated. One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Inevitably Damage Relationships

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Its Impossible To Run Out Of Love To Give Others

“Don’t you get tired of having so many relationships and so many heartbreaks?”. I rolled my eyes at the question from my eternally criticizing father. “You’re not going to have anything left. Every time that you’re in a relationship and you give your heart away, it splits in two. You give away part of your soul.”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Victoria's Secret Is Under Fire

Hulu recently released a three-part documentaryon one of the most famous brands in history, Victoria’s Secret. The documentary covers the history of the brand and the visionary behind it, an ambitious man from small-town Ohio, Les Wexner. We witness firsthand how Victoria’s Secret rose to be one of the biggest successes in retail history, the (mostly) men pulling the strings behind the curtains, and the brand's tumultuous fall from grace.

Read full story

Opinion: Unappealing Behaviors Will Immediately Turn Off New Dating Prospects

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Common Behavior Indicating Love Addiction In Relationships

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Breaking Patterns of Abuse Requires Taking Ownership of Future Choices

All the voices of my coworkers blended together into a murmur as I stared blankly at my computer screen. Focusing was next to impossible. It had been two weeks since I had finally left my abusive, narcissistic ex-boyfriend.

Read full story
2 comments

Early Indications Victims Are in Financially Abusive Relationship

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in by both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Utilizes Manipulation In All Of Their Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Be Able To Provide Relationship Stability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy