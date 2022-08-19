Opinion: I Grew Up Believing Women Were My Competition

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBnNa_0hNlyAM800
Nataliia Rabinovych/Unsplash

Women are always going to be in competition with each other.

It is a lesson that my mother instilled in me from an early age. She constantly warned me that my friends would betray me. Although she had two very close friends that she had known since she was young she was bitter from the numerous friendships that had gone sour. Her motto was, “forgive but never forget.”

Not only could women not be trusted according to my mother, but they were our competition.

I remember growing up with my best friend at the time, Anna, and hearing my mother’s critiques of her body and how she was “bow-legged.”

Whenever I would mention that a boy liked Anna instead of me my mother would instantly begin comparing our looks. When Anna and I had a falling out when I was sixteen due to a boy (as it happens when you are young) my mother felt that she had been validated. She used that moment as a lesson for why I should have listened to her warnings. She used that moment to remind me why I should have never gotten close to Anna and that I deserved to get hurt.

I used that moment as a lesson that I would never again choose a boy over a friend because I felt the loss so incredibly deeply.

Recently I was listening to an episode of a podcast, Almost Thirty about Healing the Mother Wound.

One of the hosts, Krista, takes us through her journey of working through the tumultuous relationship she had with her mother growing up. As I listened to her story there were multiple parts that resonated with me.

Krista talks about how as women we grew up in a society where we are told that much of our worth is in our looks and that we are difficult to handle. Young boys are easy whereas we are told that as women we are, “drama” and “emotional” and that’s why we should not even trust our own gender.

Then she talked about how the one thing that healed the wound that she had from the relationship with her mother was the solace and companionship that she found in the sisterhood.

That resonated with me deeply because I have a core group of women that are like my sisters. For almost two decades we have been together through everything. Break-ups, deaths, moves across the country, adventures, you name it. They brighten my life and I honestly don’t know where I would be without them.

There has never been competition between us. We have never pursued the same man (thank you for the lesson Anna) we have never criticized each other for making the wrong choice, instead, we listen. We celebrate our wins and are there for each other when we experience losses.

I cannot help but think of everything I would have missed if I would have decided to listen to the terrible advice from my mother.

These days I no longer have a relationship with my mother beyond a Facebook message she sends every year or so. There is a long and exhausting story behind that one but I will tell you this much…

The only woman that ever truly betrayed my trust in a way that was detrimental to our relationship was my mother.

For years I held on to a lot of anger. That has faded as I have grown up and accepted my parents for their flaws. However, that doesn’t mean that I need to pursue a relationship with her, as it does not seem to be something that she desires.

What’s funny is that my mother had a boyfriend (that I quite liked) who predicted exactly how our relationship would end. I found this out because my mother came to me crying years ago, wailing that her boyfriend had accused her of being jealous of me. He said that was why our relationship would inevitably end.

Perhaps that is part of it. To be honest, I don’t really care anymore about the why’s behind everything. These days, I simply know this much.

Women are absolutely brilliant. They are fearless and resilient. They pick themselves up after being knocked down time and time again.

If I ever have a daughter, I will tell her that women are not her competition. I will tell her that women are her allies.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# women# relationships# mental health# psychology# life lessons

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30037 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Be Able To Provide Relationship Stability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story

Opinion: Survivors of Tantric Sex Crimes Came Forward As Showcased In Netflix Documentary

Recently I was watching (Un)Wellwhich is a new documentary series on Netflix. The documentary series focuses on the wellness industry and the dark side that it can have. This particular episode was on tantric sex and its controversial nature.

Read full story

Opinion: Red Flags Victims Often Miss At Beginning of Toxic Relationship

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story

Opinion: The Difficulty of Navigating a Narcissist's Smear Campaign

Recently I had a woman reach out to me that was absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how her narcissistic ex responded when she ended things. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
2 comments

The Savior Complex Impacts Relationship Negatively

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding Trust With Your Partner After You’ve Broken It Is Incredibly Difficult

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story

Opinion: If No Contact Isn't An Option Resist Reacting When Dealing With A Narcissist

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
2 comments

Long-Standing Trust Issues Can Destroy Relationships

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story
3 comments

Yellow Flags Are A Warning Of Toxic Behavior That Can Evolve Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

Read full story
3 comments

Communicating With Trauma Survivors Requires Empathy and Understanding

My heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Social Media: Has It Perpetuated the Rise of Narcissism?

A few years ago I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was absolutely miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Women Are Not Asking To Be Invincible: Representation in Media Misses The Mark

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Captain Marvel/The Avengers. A few nights ago I was sitting around a bonfire with a small group of friends. For some reason, The Marvel Universe got brought up and my boyfriend’s best friend went on a very long-winded rant about the Captain Marvel film that came out last year and how much he disliked the movie.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating Teaches Imperative Lessons About Ourselves and Loving Others

Recently my best friend and I were talking about how different our adult relationships are from what we imagined when we were younger. Visions of Prince Charming sweeping us off of our feet abounded in our minds… but that certainly wasn’t what happened.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship Is Crucial For Longevity

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Convincing Someone To Love You Is Futile

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: Without Boundaries In Place Oversharing is Inevitable

I reference the importance of boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy