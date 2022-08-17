Opinion: Victims Struggle To Go No Contact With Toxic Manipulator

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jG2ol_0hKg03nL00
Ryan Jacobson/Unsplash

Going no contact is far from easy.

I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my toxic and abusive ex. After all of the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

The first couple of weeks went well and I figured that I was fine. I made sure to keep myself busy and see old friends. I went out on the town, danced my nights away, and convinced myself that I was having a blast. I wasn’t contacting him, I was keeping my word to my close friends to avoid reaching out.

Technically I didn’t break no-contact in the sense of acting reaching out to talk to him. However, I was doing other behaviors that would have been questionable had I admitted them out loud to anyone in my life. The reality is that I was continually breaking no contact and sabotaging myself without even actually reaching out to my ex.

Here are the ways that you may be breaking no-contact without even realizing it.

#1. Checking on their social media

Initially, when we broke up my ex blocked me. Several days later he unblocked me and I was able to see everything in his life. Later, I learned that this was on purpose so that he could parade his new supply in front of me to make it seem like I was missing out.

Unfortunately in the beginning this tactic worked. It was driving me absolutely insane that he had moved on so quickly and I didn’t understand how it was so easy for him to move on.

Throughout the day I was constantly on my ex’s social media page to see if he was posting anything new. I was also checking on his friend’s pages to see if he was tagged in any posts/photos.

My healing would have gone much smoother in the beginning if I would have resisted the urge to check his social media.

#2. Doing things with them in mind

My ex and I had worked together and luckily he quit right before we broke up. However, his apartment was extremely close to where we had worked which meant that I was in close proximity to him.

During lunch breaks, there were times I would go to the grocery store by his place wondering if I would run into him.

When I was driving to work I would keep a close eye on the road. Sometimes I would refuel on gas at the station that was literally next to his apartment complex.

Later I realized I was doing this because there was a possibility I would run into him. Even though I wasn’t technically contacting him, I was putting myself in situations where I could have easily run into him.

#3. Hanging out with their friends to stay close

There was a group of girls that I was friends with that were also friends with my ex-boyfriend.

Although I truly cared about them I believe that part of the reason I initially stayed in contact with them was to stay close to my ex.

That decision turned out to be detrimental because I ended up running into him during one of the nights the group of us was hanging out. That resulted in us briefly getting back together because he had, “changed.” Spoiler alert, he hadn’t changed in the slightest and things were even worse than the first time we dated.

Although it’s hard, you need to focus on yourself in these times and you need to turn to the friends and family that you know are there for you. Unfortunately, when you are dealing with a toxic/manipulative person you can’t trust that their friends won’t do what is best for them in the end even if it’s at your expense.

#4. Allowing them visibility into your life

In case you haven’t noticed, staying friends with a toxic ex on social media is one if not, the worst thing that you can do for your mental health and sanity.

When you are friends with someone on social media you are making them privy to information that can be dangerous if put into the wrong hands.

For the first couple of months after our breakup, I was doing things for the sake of my ex. I wanted him to be jealous that I was out with someone new because I was hurt that he had moved on so quickly. I made sure to post pictures where I felt like I looked good, in the hopes he would see what he was missing.

It took a long time to realize that by giving him access to my life a way he still had control over my feelings.

The day arrived when I was ready. I blocked him on social media, deleted his phone number, and decided it was time to let go.

From that moment I was able to gain control over my life again and eventually heal. I do not believe that would have happened if I would have allowed him any access into my life. Going no contact is never easy but by fully cutting ties you can reflect on the experience, begin your healing journey, and put all of that time and energy into yourself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# relationships advice# toxic relationship# psychology# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

29987 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship Is Crucial For Longevity

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Convincing Someone To Love You Is Futile

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Without Boundaries In Place Oversharing is Inevitable

I reference the importance of boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story

Opinion: I Grew Up Believing Women Were My Competition

Women are always going to be in competition with each other. It is a lesson that my mother instilled in me from an early age. She constantly warned me that my friends would betray me. Although she had two very close friends that she had known since she was young she was bitter from the numerous friendships that had gone sour. Her motto was, “forgive but never forget.”

Read full story

Opinion: False Allegations Are Incredibly Dangerous For Women

Several years ago I touched on a story about the actor Tom Felton being falsely accused of grooming an underage girl. The reason why I am writing this now is that when the responses poured in, there seemed to be a lot of people that didn’t understand the point of the story.

Read full story

Opinion: Feelings Victims of Psychological Abuse Experience While Healing

What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser that has psychologically tormented you?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story

Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Won't Always Be Butterflies & Roses

For years I dreamed about when I would finally find it. That healthy relationship, the one that would make everything worth it. Well, after years of self-reflection, personal development, and a series of toxic relationships — I finally learned how to cultivate and have a healthy relationship with the man that is now my husband.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: If Not Addressed Early On, Small Problems Evolve Into Large Relationship Issues

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Communication Impacts Relationships Long-Term

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?. Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Going No Contact Isn't An Option? Use Specific Tactics to Disarm Toxic Manipulators

Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Feeling Attracted To Someone In A Relationship Is Biologically Natural

A few years ago I had a coworker who I was somewhat friends with named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Often her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Psychological Abusers Want Victims to Believe They've Met Their "Soulmate"

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a psychological abuser.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Women Are Constantly Pitted Against Each Other

For the past year or so I’ve been part of 2–3 groups of women’s chat rooms or text/email groups. Most of them are relevant to writing, others are relevant to advocacy for women.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Don't Mean Both Partners Will Always Be In Sync

When I was younger I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone” everything would fall into place. I wish that I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Who Are Dating Are Also Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on. At one point he got my phone number and would send me flirty texts when we drove past each other, but I assumed it wasn’t going to go any further.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Upcoming Documentary Will Dive Into Armie Hammer's History and Cannibalism Claims

A new documentary, the house of the hammer, is debuting on Discovery + on September 2nd and will bring light and more clarity to the claims that have been surrounding the actor for over a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Downplaying Our Love For A Friend Because We Weren't In Their Life When They Passed

I was on my lunch break at work and aimlessly scrolling through my social media feed when the post caught my eye. The words were written by an old childhood friend. Her brother, Joel, had been killed while serving for the United States military in Afghanistan.

Read full story

Opinion: Breaking Free From An Abusive Relationship Is Never Easy

Imagine for a moment that you have to break up with a really nice and caring person. Although it won’t be easy you know that it simply isn’t the right match and that it would be dishonest to continue with the relationship. You end things, feel a lingering tinge of sadness, but are able to move on with your life.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Stop Changing Yourself For Someone Else's Love

Recently my husband's Mom was making breakfast during one of her visits and going on a humorous rant about the toxic relationships several of her friends had cultivated. “Why do people get so hung up on why someone doesn’t love them? You are who you are and people need to accept that not everyone isn’t going to like you.”

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy