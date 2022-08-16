Opinion: Upcoming Documentary Will Dive Into Armie Hammer's History and Cannibalism Claims

Entertainment Weekly

A new documentary, the house of the hammer, is debuting on Discovery + on September 2nd and will bring light and more clarity to the claims that have been surrounding the actor for over a year.

For anyone who isn't familiar with these claims, last January a woman who had been romantically involved with the actor exposed an exchange with Armie Hammer containing explicit language around how he wanted to… eat her.

Her story as a victim was about an aggressive sexually deviant man who has been accused of being like dating, “a wannabe Hannibal Lecter” , “ a predator ,” and a “master manipulator.”

To learn more about the full scope of what has happened since these screenshots came to light, let’s dive into the statements made by two of the women who have had an intimate relationship with the actor.

Jessica Hiernquez dated Armie Hammers last summer for several months. When these accusations became public several days ago she had something to say.

Instagram

Instagram

Jessica also revealed that she had blocked Armie Hammer and they were no longer in contact.

Instagram

Jessica isn’t the only ex from Armie Hammer’s life that decided to speak out. Courtney Vucekovich also made a statement claiming that instead of pillow talk, Armie preferred to fantasize about what parts of her body he would love to roast and devour her along with barbequing her ribs.

“‘F–- that was weird,’ but you never think about it again,” Courtney said of overlooking the odd behavior at the time. “He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like to suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

Obviously, Courtney could not confirm whether or not the screenshots were real… only that they did not come as a surprise to her.

When I first read about these claims I was absolutely shocked. Then I realized, I didn’t know anything about Armie Hammer’s dating history. I didn’t know anything about him except for the characters he has portrayed on the screen.

It took barely any due diligence to realize that even if these claims sound insane, they are being validated by two women who did know the man outside of the screen.

Courtney Vuchkenon talked about Armie in a way that hit home for me as I’m sure it would for anyone that has been in a manipulative or abusive relationship.

“He enters your life in such a big way. He’s such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody.”

As if today the claims have not been verified to be either false or true but Armie Hammer did make a public statement last year regarding the accusations.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” -BBC News

A quick investigation showcased that Armie Hammer had been very vocal about his sexual history . He has boasted about grabbing women by the neck and being a dominant lover.

Soon we will have more clarity on the history of the Hammer family and the women who decided to bravely come forward.

