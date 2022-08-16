Opinion: Downplaying Our Love For A Friend Because We Weren't In Their Life When They Passed

Stacy Ann

John Schnobrich/Unsplash

I was on my lunch break at work and aimlessly scrolling through my social media feed when the post caught my eye.

The words were written by an old childhood friend. Her brother, Joel, had been killed while serving for the United States military in Afghanistan.

My mind began racing and I wondered what had happened… and his poor family. He was one of six children, and he had been what held them together. His smile was infectious and he had been a pain in my ass all through our childhood.

It had been four years since I had seen Joel. As I watched the posts and heard the news from old friends I shared my condolences but didn’t feel like I could grieve.

It felt like his death was not mine to grieve. He was the first person I had ever known (aside from my grandma when I was seven) to die.

I downplayed his death and said that my friend’s brother had died and shook off the warm wishes and regards because accepting them would mean that I had known Joel well.

I wasn’t sure if I could claim that I did.

From the ages of ten to eighteen I kept a diary religiously. Recently I moved and one day, began scrolling through one of the diaries from when I was sixteen.

Joel’s name was on almost every page.

There were times we would go to Sonic together and he would tell me about all the girls he liked, and then he would tell me that I was too young to date, even though he was only several years older. A part of me always felt a twinge of disappointment that he only seemed to see me as a little sister but something about it was comforting.

For a time we worked together, he in the car dealership and I worked in the tiny coffee shop for a few hours each morning. Every day he would come in to grab his black coffee, and we would chat.

One day he came in and threw a helmet at me.

“What’s this?” I asked.

“A motorcycle helmet. I know how strict your parents are, but I want to give you your first ride.”

I still remember the long-sleeve green shirt that I was wearing, even though I didn’t write that detail down. I remember how cold the wind felt against my body and how tightly I wrapped my arms around Joel because I was scared if I didn’t I would fly off, break every bone, and get grounded by my parents for the rest of my life.

It was absolutely wonderful.

For the next year, we would see each other at events but we stopped hanging out as much.

A few years later when I was mid-way through college there was one last time I saw him, randomly working in an IT store in our hometown. He excitedly told me that he had joined the Army and that he would be leaving.

I gave him the biggest hug and I remember that his breath smelled like cinnamon gum and that he looked so incredibly handsome and strong. That was the last time that I ever saw him.

For a long time after Joel’s death, I felt like I couldn’t claim him as my friend anymore because we hadn’t talked in the last few years before his death. We exchanged a Facebook message here and there, but I had moved to another country and he was fighting in another country. It was difficult to stay in touch.

After he passed it felt strange to me. As I watched old friends post photos of him I wanted to say something but remained silent. Every time I saw the words that someone else posted I wished that they were coming from me. But what would people think? They would just chalk it up to an attention-grabbing attempt on my part.

I didn’t feel like I had the right to grieve, and so I didn’t. I pushed down the grief and told myself that I had no right to make his death about me. I wasn’t his family or his girlfriend, or even much of a friend anymore.

Then, several years later I was at home visiting for the holidays and I began going through old things to prepare for my move to another state.

That was the moment I discovered the photos, the diary entries, and the memories I had locked away. For that entire evening, I sobbed my heart out. It felt like years of emotions were hitting me all at once.

Instead of making it easier, downplaying Joel’s death made it so much harder because when I finally accepted the weight of it, everyone else had already grieved and I had held it in for years.

As I grieved it felt like a weight was being lifted off of my chest and I could almost see Joel rolling his eyes and laughing at me for being “so dramatic” about my feelings and the thought made me smile through my tears.

Joel was loud and opinionated. He could be obnoxious and conceited. He was loyal, funny, and had the most infectious laugh.

He loved his friends and family more than anything. He loved them so much that he died for them.

Joel and I had been in each other’s lives for over a decade before he passed, regardless of what happened in the last couple of years.

I have his name scribbled in multiple diaries. I have photos of us together from childhood all the way up to adulthood. I have videos of us acting like siblings, teasing each other, and having childish arguments. For a long time, I tried to convince myself that we weren’t that close and that I didn’t have the right to grieve his passing. But that isn’t true.

I loved Joel even when we were children and he was driving me absolutely nuts. I also loved him when we were young adults and he was trying to help me navigate the dating scene even though he was hopeless at it himself. I love him now, almost a decade after his death as he comes to my mind almost every single day in some way or another.

Joel made an imprint on my life and I will think of him often, wishing that I could hear his laugh one last time.

