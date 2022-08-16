Opinion: Breaking Free From An Abusive Relationship Is Never Easy

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289NV2_0hJFWUOi00
Joe Yates/Unsplash

Imagine for a moment that you have to break up with a really nice and caring person. Although it won’t be easy you know that it simply isn’t the right match and that it would be dishonest to continue with the relationship. You end things, feel a lingering tinge of sadness, but are able to move on with your life.

Now let’s shift gears. Imagine that you have to break up with a person that has manipulated you, verbally abused you, possibly physically abused you, cheated on you, and continually caused you to feel blame and shame for the duration of your relationship.

Which break-up do you think would be harder? Logically it would be ending things with the person who was kind and nice, but it is the complete opposite.

Breaking free from a toxic/abusive relationship is one, if not the hardest thing, that you will ever do and here are four reasons why.

#1. You will struggle to accept that it was all a facade

During the beginning part of a relationship, an abuser will morph themselves into your ideal match. In fact, the first few months of the relationship will most likely be amazing as victims experience love-bombing and constant affection.

However, it is not real. Someone cannot love you immediately after getting to know you and that beginning phase was just an illusion. However, you will try to go back to that place over and over again once the “love” fades and you are left with mere tidbits of what once remained to keep you on the hook.

The memories from those first few months are so strong, that most people will stay as the relationship gets increasingly worse and worse. They don’t want to believe they will never be treated the way they were in the beginning.

#2. You have been conditioned to doubt your worth

There was a moment I will never forget years ago when I was with my abusive ex.

We arrived at a party a few months after dating where I didn’t know anyone. He told me that I should mingle and that he would be back in a bit.

A few minutes later I saw him across the room with another girl, a huge smile on his face. For that entire night, he ignored me completely. They sat together, played music together, and I tried to act calm as it felt like he was testing whether or not I was “cool.”

After we left, I asked him why he had ignored me all evening. He answered that she was just a friend and I was being silly. Then, he told me that I was lucky to have been there at all. He said that although she was extremely pretty, he was committed to me… wasn’t I just the luckiest girl?

That moment sticks out in my head because it was the first time he caused me to question my worth. There were many after, but the more that it happened, the more I felt like I couldn’t leave him because no one else would ever want me.

#3. You believed that you were soulmates

This is often the part that someone doesn’t understand if they haven’t gone through it first-hand.

How could you think such a toxic person was your soulmate?

The reality is that we are all conditioned to believe in soulmates. We have been fed a message by movies, books, and music that there is someone out in the world just waiting to complete you.

Even after all of the magic had disappeared and the dust had settled and the abuse sets in, victims fight to keep the relationship alive because they believe this is their one and only soulmate.

#4. They will make shallow promises for the future

Every time that I began to pull away my ex would start promising that he would change and a couple of days would transpire with no smoking, or not drinking, some good habit would start… and quickly end.

I often hear the lament that the narcissist became a better person for his next girlfriend/boyfriend and fulfilled the promises that they had not kept for their previous partner.

The reality is that the same person is there in the new relationship even if they put on a front that it is different. Unless they were willing to undergo therapy (very unlikely as most narcissists refuse to admit they need help) there has been no change. It is the same person with the same toxic behaviors whether or not they got a gym membership.

If you are in a position where you are wondering why you can’t end things with an abuser in your life, or you are struggling to move on, I want to remind you that you are not alone.

Personally, it took several years of self-reflection, therapy, and growth before I was able to fully move on and take my life back. Everyone is different in their healing journey, but I want to leave you with this final thought.

Ending things with an abuser is horribly difficult, but you have so much to gain on the other side. Breaking free will allow you to get your life back, and in turn, you will finally get yourself back.

Sources:

https://www.goodtherapy.org/blog/idealize-devalue-discard-the-dizzying-cycle-of-narcissism-0325154

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# abuse# dating

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

29987 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship Is Crucial For Longevity

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Convincing Someone To Love You Is Futile

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Without Boundaries In Place Oversharing is Inevitable

I reference the importance of boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story

Opinion: I Grew Up Believing Women Were My Competition

Women are always going to be in competition with each other. It is a lesson that my mother instilled in me from an early age. She constantly warned me that my friends would betray me. Although she had two very close friends that she had known since she was young she was bitter from the numerous friendships that had gone sour. Her motto was, “forgive but never forget.”

Read full story

Opinion: False Allegations Are Incredibly Dangerous For Women

Several years ago I touched on a story about the actor Tom Felton being falsely accused of grooming an underage girl. The reason why I am writing this now is that when the responses poured in, there seemed to be a lot of people that didn’t understand the point of the story.

Read full story

Opinion: Feelings Victims of Psychological Abuse Experience While Healing

What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser that has psychologically tormented you?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story

Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Won't Always Be Butterflies & Roses

For years I dreamed about when I would finally find it. That healthy relationship, the one that would make everything worth it. Well, after years of self-reflection, personal development, and a series of toxic relationships — I finally learned how to cultivate and have a healthy relationship with the man that is now my husband.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: If Not Addressed Early On, Small Problems Evolve Into Large Relationship Issues

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Communication Impacts Relationships Long-Term

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?. Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Going No Contact Isn't An Option? Use Specific Tactics to Disarm Toxic Manipulators

Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Feeling Attracted To Someone In A Relationship Is Biologically Natural

A few years ago I had a coworker who I was somewhat friends with named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Often her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Struggle To Go No Contact With Toxic Manipulator

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my toxic and abusive ex. After all of the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

Read full story

Opinion: Psychological Abusers Want Victims to Believe They've Met Their "Soulmate"

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a psychological abuser.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Women Are Constantly Pitted Against Each Other

For the past year or so I’ve been part of 2–3 groups of women’s chat rooms or text/email groups. Most of them are relevant to writing, others are relevant to advocacy for women.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Don't Mean Both Partners Will Always Be In Sync

When I was younger I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone” everything would fall into place. I wish that I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Who Are Dating Are Also Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on. At one point he got my phone number and would send me flirty texts when we drove past each other, but I assumed it wasn’t going to go any further.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Upcoming Documentary Will Dive Into Armie Hammer's History and Cannibalism Claims

A new documentary, the house of the hammer, is debuting on Discovery + on September 2nd and will bring light and more clarity to the claims that have been surrounding the actor for over a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Downplaying Our Love For A Friend Because We Weren't In Their Life When They Passed

I was on my lunch break at work and aimlessly scrolling through my social media feed when the post caught my eye. The words were written by an old childhood friend. Her brother, Joel, had been killed while serving for the United States military in Afghanistan.

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Changing Yourself For Someone Else's Love

Recently my husband's Mom was making breakfast during one of her visits and going on a humorous rant about the toxic relationships several of her friends had cultivated. “Why do people get so hung up on why someone doesn’t love them? You are who you are and people need to accept that not everyone isn’t going to like you.”

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy