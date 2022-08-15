Opinion: Stop Changing Yourself For Someone Else's Love

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Recently my husband's Mom was making breakfast during one of her visits and going on a humorous rant about the toxic relationships several of her friends had cultivated.

“Why do people get so hung up on why someone doesn’t love them? You are who you are and people need to accept that not everyone isn’t going to like you.”

I laughed as she continued to go on but her words hit very close to home as I knew I used to be guilty of that exact behavior.

Throughout my dating shenanigans, there were so many times that I tried to make someone love me by changing myself to fit what they wanted in an ideal partner.

For example…

I tried to be more skinny

From the ages of ten to eighteen I was hopelessly infatuated with the son of some of our family friends.

At fourteen I made a declaration of my love to this boy and he turned me down hard. Instead of moving on, I put the ownness on myself. There had to be a reason why he didn’t think I was good enough to date.

Deciding it had to do with the fact I wasn’t as thin as one of the other girls he had expressed interest in, I decided that the only solution was to become thinner.

Even after dropping some pounds, he still wasn’t interested. I was unable to mold myself into what he wanted because it ultimately had nothing to do with my body. He simply didn’t see me in a romantic light.

I tried to be adventurous and wild

While I was in college I dated someone who was extremely free-spirited. Although I felt like I didn’t quite fit in I tried to mold myself to fit into his lifestyle.

Between trying to learn how to be a fire-spinner, going on long backtracking trips, and attempting to keep up with the late-night parties I ended up feeling burnt out, exhausted, and frustrated.

My boyfriend at the time ended up cheating on me with one of the other girls in the group and I realized that even after trying to change myself to fit what he wanted… I wasn’t what he wanted.

I tried to destroy the little voice inside of me

The last destructive relationship that I had was with someone who was narcissistic and extremely abusive, both verbally and physically.

Deep in my soul, I knew that I was in a situation that could eventually become life-threatening. I continually tried to push that knowledge to the back of my mind because I was in love. There was a moment during our relationship where I was willing to lose myself completely for someone else.

I believe that in every single one of us there is a little voice that is our intuition that is trying to reach us when something is terribly wrong. I tried to destroy that voice because I knew that to listen to it meant giving up on someone I loved, regardless of how toxic they were.

I managed to pull myself out of the water I was drowning in, but there was a moment where I almost let myself go.

I tried to hide my trauma

After dating the ex mentioned above, I felt extremely self-conscious and ashamed. There were numerous dates I went on where I tried to portray myself as the upbeat, happy-go-lucky girl that I thought everyone wanted. It was exhausting.

It was impossible to play that happy and vibrant character with trauma and a painful past associated with it. I told myself that I was broken.

I got to the point where I was tired of pretending to be someone that I wasn’t and I realized that if I hid that part of me it was doubtful that I would ever have a relationship that was honest and transparent.

It was shortly after coming to the realization that I had to stop changing myself that I cultivated a relationship with someone who accepted every single piece of trauma and baggage that I continue to work through to this day.

If I could go back in time and tell myself one piece of advice that I could take away from all of my dating experiences it would have been to stop trying to mold myself to make someone else love me. Not only was it impossible, but I almost lost sight of who I wanted to be.

The moment that you stop trying to change yourself is when you can finally start embracing the person that you are at your very core. I promise that when you do that and stop trying to mold yourself to be what you think other people want, you will end up attracting the right kind of people who love you for being yourself.