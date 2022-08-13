Opinion: Subtle Behaviors Exhibited By Covert Manipulators

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBOkB_0hG5FrvO00
Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

When we hear the word narcissistic or toxic manipulator it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments.

Yet what many people don’t realize is that manipulation is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one person to another

Although it would be great in some ways if every manipulative person was indiscreet, they often are not. Many covert manipulators can appear quiet, shy and subdued which is incredibly dangerous.

#1. They are more sensitive to criticism

It is important to remember that grandiose, overt manipulator has fully embraced their toxic qualities. They wear their mask proudly and loudly for the world to hear and see.

A covert on the other hand may show cracks in the mask, revealing the insecurities that lay beneath the facade. They don’t want anyone to be privy to that information because deep down they are basically a hurt child.

People with covert narcissism might make dismissive or sarcastic remarks and act as if they’re above the criticism. But internally, they might feel empty, humiliated, or enraged.

They may pretend like they don’t care but if you harm their ego, the covert is bound to strike back… which brings us to the second point you need to be aware of when communicating with them.

#2. They are more passive-aggressive than their overt counterparts

Manipulators hate feeling inferior but if you are causing them to feel that way they most likely won’t cause an argument or go into a rage.

In fact, they may show absolutely no sign of their anger or disapproval at all, even if they are seething beneath the surface… which is why the backlash will most likely be with the silent treatment, sarcasm, and diabolical schemes.

What characterizes the passive-aggressive narcissist is their barely disguised sense of superiority, conceit, and entitlement. They are inclined to become covertly hostile when they don’t get their way, no matter how unreasonable. If the world doesn’t revolve around them (like they think they deserve), they will devise many subversive schemes to make the lives of those around them miserable.

The covert manipulator will most likely come across as calm, cool, and collected even though they are planning out ways to make your life absolutely miserable.

#3. They will do anything to protect their facade

A common theme that I see with my clients is anger and frustration that no one else knows the true side of the covert manipulators in their life.

The reality is that a toxic manipulator wants to protect their reputation. On the outside, they are often sweet and caring, with lots of friends. Their friends and family are usually not aware of the true person that lies beneath the act.

When the mask slips then they will often discard/pull away from the person who saw because that person doesn’t add up to their story. When they are in a long-term relationship with someone the mask eventually will slip, and the ones who pay for it is the one who was manipulated.

#4. They fantasize about a future that is unrealistic

Sitting across from my family member, I listened to his narrative about how he was going to make such a difference in the world and do great things with his life.

Although he is nearing his thirties he has no education, barely works, and spends most of the time in his basement playing video games. Yet his family and partners continue to turn a blind eye and pretend as if the reality doesn’t exist… only the future.

The covert narcissist’s thinking is largely fantasy-based, and conversations often revolve around plans for the future or escaping from, or idolizing their past. They will draw their partner into their fantasy world where the present is seldom discussed.

By focusing on the future and ignoring the present the covert individual is able to spin whatever world they want, and usually, they end up dragging the people around them into their fantasy.

“How did I fall for this? How could I be so stupid… I don’t understand.”

Every single victim feels that way after being charmed by a toxic manipulator, whether they are covert or overt. Instead of recognizing that we fell for the act of someone wearing a mask… we end up blaming ourselves.

You are not stupid or weak if you were targeted and deceived by a covert manipulator. Remember, they have often charmed and fooled even their closest friends and family members.

However, it is important to identify the traits in order to prevent manipulation from happening in the future. By educating yourself you can ensure that you are stronger, wiser, and more equipped to protect yourself against anyone that tries to manipulate you again.

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/health/covert-narcissist#sensitivity-to-criticism

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/communication-success/201811/7-ways-identify-passive-aggressive-narcissist

https://innerhealthandhealing.net/2019/09/24/the-covert-narcissists-hooks-flattery-fantasy-and-poor-me-syndrome/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# mental health# relationships# covert abuse# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30031 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: French Tell-All Memoir Showcases Complicit Adults

Warning: this article contains descriptions of grooming and sexual violence of minors that may not be suitable for all readers. Have you ever felt like it was your duty to learn someone’s story even if you knew it would be uncomfortable?

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Partners Utilize “Love” To Benefit Themselves

Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Must Be Changed to Avoid Losing Relationships

For over a decade I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Confronting Parent Can Revert Full-Grown Adults To Their Childhood Programming

Several months ago my husband and I stopped by my Dad’s house to visit for the day. We were in the area due to our road trip and I told him that we would be coming around a week in advance.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Loss of Self Often Follows Psychological Abuse

Several months ago I posted a video on another platform speaking about the effects psychological abuse had on me after leaving the relationship. Following my post dozens of comments poured in, showcasing that it resonated with numerous users on the platform. Within those comments, victims of abuse shared their stories and experiences. Within their stories arose a common theme that made my heart absolutely ache…

Read full story

Opinion: Religion Weaponized When Body Shaming Women

I was fifteen years old when I was informed that men would be tempted by my body and it was a dangerous weapon that I should shield from their eyes, lest I cause them to lust. Let me backtrack for a moment.

Read full story

Professing Love Prematurely Proves Dangerous

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Beginning The Healing Process Proves Difficult Following A Toxic Relationship

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Continually Struggle To Communicate Sexual Desires

“You know that I can’t read your mind about what you want… right?”. They were the words spoken by my partner in the middle of a conversation we had last year about the fact that I am rarely vocal about what I want in the bedroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Grooming Often Not Recognized By Victims

The other day a memory popped into my head. It was when I was out at dinner with my family and another family. They had a son who was fifteen years older than I was, he was twenty-seven when I was twelve.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Unresolved Trauma Within Ourselves Attracts Toxic People

Back when codependency plagued my life, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship

There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Typically Occurs Prior to Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Women Often Face Extra Consequences Regarding Office Romances

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Handle Rejection Terribly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a toxic manipulator?. The ultimate end game for someone who is toxic is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy