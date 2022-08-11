Opinion: Podcast Covers Woman Who Called Off Wedding With Alleged Sociopath

Imagine if you believed that you had met the man of your dreams, and everything you had ever wanted in a relationship began coming true right in front of your eyes.

Now, imagine if that man turned out to be a full-on sociopath and you didn’t discover the extent of the manipulation and lies until a week before your wedding.

That is exactly what happened to Sara, in the podcast, Something Was Wrong.

Although I am extremely familiar with psychological abuse, listening to Sara’s story was absolutely terrifying at times and hard to get through… because I lived through parts of it and know so many victims who have as well.

Until we are in too deep, it can be so easy to miss the warning signs especially when our friends and family don’t see them either. It is a scenario that so many of us fall prey to, primarily because we aren’t educated on the red flags that we should look out for in a relationship.

There are certain things that sociopaths, narcissists, and psychopaths all have in common when it comes to controlling their victim, which are displayed as Sara walks us through her journey.

Sociopaths will often use religion as a means of control

First off, what is a sociopath?

According to Healthline, “A sociopath is a term used to describe someone who has antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). People with ASPD can’t understand others’ feelings. They’ll often break rules or make impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause. People with ASPD may also use “mind games” to control friends, family members, co-workers, and even strangers. They may also be perceived as charismatic or charming.”

Sara meets the sociopath, Dick, on Hinge, an online dating app where they immediately bond over their shared Christian faith. As their relationship progresses Dick showcases his beliefs and convinces Sara that he is a devout believer. As Sara writes in her blog:

My ex could quote Scripture backward and forward, hold theological discussions with church leadership, and was quick to deconstruct the flaws in any given church’s infrastructure. He very frequently mentioned his brother’s position of church eldership.

According to Psych Central, religious abuse is extremely common with sociopaths, narcissists, and psychopaths which we find out when Dick starts using it to his advantage.

Throughout the podcast, we hear numerous accounts of how Dick used their supposedly “shared” beliefs to manipulate and cause Sara to question her self-worth. It was also used as a crutch for when his lies and abuse finally came to the service.

After their break-up, Sara is actually told by a leader in the church (Dick’s brother) that she should forgive him and that he simply “gave into sin” when he put her through the abuse.

Sociopaths are able to lie with the greatest of ease

The biggest lie that Dick brings to life is about Bryan and Kimmy, who are supposedly two friends of his that live overseas. Sara gets involved with them because Dick claims they were part of his close circle and that she should get close to Kimmy.

Sara and Kimmy begin texting for the duration of their relationship. Near the end of things, Sara starts to realize that something is… off.

She discovers are the very end of their engagement that “Dick” had been both of them all along. He created two different google voice numbers and pretended to be these people in order to learn the things most private to her and to manipulate her into doing what he wanted.

Sociopaths lie easily and this was the case with Dick. In fact, the details and work that went into his elaborate schemes are absolutely mind-boggling.

Sociopaths will show emotion in a way that is often perceived as extreme

There is a story on Sara's blog about how extremely insincere Dick’s emotions were at certain times, to the point where they felt extremely overexaggerated.

“My mom still references the night she and my dad told us they were giving us money for the wedding. My ex’s crocodile tears and contorted face felt disproportionate to the moment and the amount they were giving. I definitely was emotional and thankful, but they still talk about the grand scale of his reaction and how uncomfortable it made everyone.”

Her words struck a chord within me, and a memory instantly came to mind of when I broke up with my narcissistic ex many years ago. I always thought it was extremely odd because at first, he started by crying and pleading for me to stay. When I firmly said that wasn’t happening, the crying and pleading instantly stopped.

His face turned cold and blank as if a switch had turned off and he smirked and shrugged as if to say, game over.

Sociopaths show no remorse

When Sara begins to put the pieces together and gathers support from her friends and family prior to calling off the engagement, she dreads the moment when she has to tell “Dick” that she is no longer marrying him.

Yet what finds to be the most surprising is that even when he has to admit to his web of lies (which he only does somewhat) there is absolutely no remorse.

There is no remorse when Sara confronts Dick about kicking her dog so hard that it resulted in a hip injury.

There is no remorse when Sara confronts Dick about the fact that he pretended to be two of his friends to manipulate and lie to her over two fake phone numbers for their entire relationship.

There is no remorse for the comments Dick made about Sara’s body and the insecurities he caused by pretending to be her fake friend.

There is no remorse for the blatant lies Dick made when he would say celebrities such as Dave Ramsey was his friend and that he took Julianne Hough to Prom.

He wasn’t sorry he had gotten caught, he just accepted that it was time to find a new victim.

The response to Sara’s journey showcases the lack of understanding around psychological abuse

There is a Q & A at the end of the series where Sara and the host, Tiffany Reese answer questions from listeners and give their final thoughts.

Sara speaks to the point that some people have listened to this podcast and thought, “that’s it?” at the end. When listeners are used to the “big reveal” that is often at the end of true crime stories, it may not seem like a big deal that Dick lied and manipulated Sara to the point where she almost walked down the aisle.

Yet for those of us who are survivors of psychological abuse, we understand the terror of her story because have experienced firsthand the scars that can remain for a lifetime. Although we don’t have anything to show for them physically, the loss of our sense of selves and confusion as to our reality can take years to overcome and we may never fully heal.

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/sociopath

https://psychcentral.com/pro/exhausted-woman/2015/05/15-narcissistic-religious-abuse-tactics#1

https://www.rd.com/article/why-psychopaths-lie-so-well/

https://spaceandpurpose.com/

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/antisocial-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20353928

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/something-was-wrong/id1447286743

