Opinion: Surviving Toxic Workplace Leaders

Tim Gouw/Unsplash

Over a year ago I wrote about my toxic male boss. I went in-depth about my sexist and emotionally abusive leader who ended up getting fired due to a comment made to another woman saying that she only got promoted because she was attractive.

Several years ago I ended up in a similar situation at another company, however, this time I was much stronger emotionally and went into the situation well aware of the personality I was dealing with.

The sad thing is that aside from this one person, I absolutely love my counterpart, my direct manager was an amazing woman, and our entire team went out of their way to ensure we were all helping each other.

In fact, I enjoyed every single person at the company except for the one that could make our lives a living hell.

The CEO.

My alarm bells went off in several situations prior to when the actual verbal abuse towards my team began. One such time was in a company-wide meeting where the CEO praised a woman employee by saying that she had never asked for a raise and kept her head down so he had kept her around.

Another time was when the CEO said that women are a necessary evil and everyone laughed as if it were a normal joke.

The first few months at the job were fine although those comments remained in the back of my mind. However, the CEO’s behavior started to affect me personally when he began scheduling meetings with my team. In these meetings, everyone, including the leadership team, was belittled, yelled at, and told that we are responsible for things that happened at the company far before we were ever even there.

Let’s backtrack for a moment.

When I took the position I did research and found numerous reviews on Glassdoor about the CEO and how he was toxic, rampant, and all-together verbally abusive. My hesitation was expressed to the hiring recruiter and it was met with the assurance that I would never be working with him directly because I would have at least two lines of management between him and me at all times.

Within the first month, it became apparent that the hiring recruiter had straight-up lied. The CEO was involved in everything we did and constantly micromanaged us, without any defense from our management team. In fact, there would be meetings when he would individually put us on the spot and tell us something that we weren’t doing correctly and that he had no idea how we had even gotten “lucky” enough to get hired.

Most of my coworkers ended up crying during these meetings. I would have been right there with them but luckily, I had prior experience with an egocentric, verbally abusive boss with a side of sexism.

These are the three primary tactics I used to navigate the situation until I gave my notice and found a different position.

#1. I did exactly what he asked and documented our interactions

The CEO didn’t bother to learn what our role was. He simply would show up randomly to our team meetings and demand us to do tasks that often made no sense or weren’t part of our job function.

There was no logical reasoning behind his demands. He simply wanted us to know that he was in charge and that he could ask for anything he wanted because he was in a position of power.

I kept a record of all of our interactions so that when he was claiming he said one thing, I could tell him exactly what his demand had been in his own words. My words held extra weight because they were the exact ones that he said and my colleagues would vouch for me as well.

#2. I recognized who he was under the mask

Our CEO seemed to be living a life in which he was very much alone. He was not quiet about his backstory and informed us that due to his sexuality, his family cut him out of their lives when he was only fifteen. He also had recently lost his long-term partner and claimed that all he had left was his company.

Now, this is no excuse for terrible behavior and mistreatment of the employees. Our pasts are no excuse for how we decide to treat the people around us in our present.

However, when I kept this at the forefront of my mind I was able to see him as an angry, frightened, and insecure young man which kept me from crumbling when he was using me as a target for his verbal abuse.

#3. I kept up strong emotional boundaries

Our CEO seemed to thrive on creating a fear-based environment. He did this by using subtle threats if we didn’t deliver exactly what he had in mind, and insinuating that we were easily replaceable.

If this had happened say, ten years ago I would have been an absolute wreck. However, because I was able to accept that his behavior had nothing to do with me and that I couldn’t change how he was acting, I was able to create boundaries between my personal life and my work life.

It was by no means easy but until I got a new job I worked on managing my emotions and holding firm to strong emotional boundaries in order to protect my mental health.

You may be wondering why I didn’t report the CEO’s behavior. The reality is that this was a small start-up company and our “Human resources” reported directly to the CEO. Any complaints that were made against him “mysteriously” resulted in the complainer being fired within a couple of weeks, without fail.

Due to the toxic nature of the CEO, people were often pitted against each other and thrown under the bus. The only person that I could protect and look out for in that situation was myself.

Numerous times throughout the CEO’s mistreatment, my other leaders would try to justify it by saying he treated everyone that way, or that it was just the way he navigated his interactions.

I realized that I could either throw my hands up and accept the behavior or… take steps in order to remove myself from that environment.

After only a few weeks I was able to secure a new job. I survived the experience and came out stronger on the other side.

But most importantly, I identified someone who was a toxic influence in my life and immediately did everything in my power to change my situation.