Successful Couples Utilize Honeymoon Phase

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZKs6_0hCb3jgw00
Clarisse Meyer/Unsplash

People in long-term relationships often say that attraction inevitably fades over time.

When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up I discovered the unfortunate truth that things can easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.

I absolutely love my husband, but I have to be honest, there are days when I find it difficult to not longingly reflect on the early honeymoon stage with a bit of longing.

A way that we combat boredom is by identifying ways that we can ensure that we stay connected and (for lack of a better phrase) ensure that “the spark” stays alive and burning.

Here are four things that we try to incorporate into our relationship especially when life gets hectic.

#1. Check out a new city at least once a year

This is a bit more difficult these days but in a post-pandemic world, this is easier than it may seem.

Often so many of us get into our routines and forget to see the places even a couple of hours away from us. I remember talking to a friend who had lived only thirty minutes from the Grand Canyon for over a year but never made the time to actually go see it.

Trips abroad are always romanticized, but you don’t need to leave the country to have an exciting experience with your partner.

This weekend we are having a staycation, taking our dog for some hikes, and planning an Italian dinner in our home complete with lights and decorations.

#2. Ask each other unique questions

One of my favorite things to do with my husband is asking unique questions even if some of them are ones that we have covered before. There are tons of card decks and games that can spark unique conversation and uncover things that you may have not known about your partner even if you have been together for years.

My personal favorite is the love languages question deck. We have used it on numerous road trips and even just while hanging out at home. The great thing is that the questions are extremely deep and unique in my opinion, so you can end up spending time on just a couple of cards.

Obviously, you don’t need a deck to ask questions. Take the time to ask your partner about their past dreams, what they want for the future, and what they are struggling with within the present, and I guarantee that the conversations will flow.

#3. Schedule time in the bedroom to try something “new”

This is something that my younger self would scoff at if she saw me writing it now.

Intimacy was something that I thought would never become “a chore.”

That was before adding in living together, full-time jobs, a pet, and a global pandemic to the mix. For the past few months, intimacy hasn’t looked the same, and my husband and I have decided to have a conversation every month about what we what to try in the bedroom that is “new.”

Scheduling intimacy as a whole may seem a bit boring in theory but the reality is that you have to make time for it or else you may start feeling less connected to your partner. It can actually give you something to look forward to because if you take the time to have open conversations, you may learn something new about the other person’s sexual preferences.

#4. Be creative and push yourself outside of your comfort zone

Recently I put together ideas in a slideshow format for my husband that included ridiculous photos and memes to illustrate three options for his upcoming birthday.

Although I personally struggle to come up with cute things that are creative, I decided that it would be a great way to provide him with choices as he doesn’t like surprises.

Because I took the time we decided to take a trip to wine country in a few months which we have never done together. The reality is that although thoughtful little things aren’t necessarily my forte it felt good knowing that taking a little extra time made a difference in my partner’s day.

The “spark” doesn’t have to be fireworks

I have been with my husband for years, and he is still the best part of my day. That being said, we prioritize our relationship and ensure that we are both making time for each other and communicating what our needs/wants are as they evolve.

When I was younger I believed that a relationship needed to involve constant fireworks and butterflies in your stomach.

What I didn’t know was that there would be no feeling like having the end of a long day and having your favorite person wrap their arms around you. I wouldn’t trade that feeling for all of the fireworks in the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# marriage

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

29976 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: French Tell-All Memoir Showcases Complicit Adults

Warning: this article contains descriptions of grooming and sexual violence of minors that may not be suitable for all readers. Have you ever felt like it was your duty to learn someone’s story even if you knew it would be uncomfortable?

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Partners Utilize “Love” To Benefit Themselves

Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Must Be Changed to Avoid Losing Relationships

For over a decade I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Confronting Parent Can Revert Full-Grown Adults To Their Childhood Programming

Several months ago my husband and I stopped by my Dad’s house to visit for the day. We were in the area due to our road trip and I told him that we would be coming around a week in advance.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Loss of Self Often Follows Psychological Abuse

Several months ago I posted a video on another platform speaking about the effects psychological abuse had on me after leaving the relationship. Following my post dozens of comments poured in, showcasing that it resonated with numerous users on the platform. Within those comments, victims of abuse shared their stories and experiences. Within their stories arose a common theme that made my heart absolutely ache…

Read full story

Opinion: Religion Weaponized When Body Shaming Women

I was fifteen years old when I was informed that men would be tempted by my body and it was a dangerous weapon that I should shield from their eyes, lest I cause them to lust. Let me backtrack for a moment.

Read full story

Professing Love Prematurely Proves Dangerous

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Beginning The Healing Process Proves Difficult Following A Toxic Relationship

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Continually Struggle To Communicate Sexual Desires

“You know that I can’t read your mind about what you want… right?”. They were the words spoken by my partner in the middle of a conversation we had last year about the fact that I am rarely vocal about what I want in the bedroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Grooming Often Not Recognized By Victims

The other day a memory popped into my head. It was when I was out at dinner with my family and another family. They had a son who was fifteen years older than I was, he was twenty-seven when I was twelve.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Unresolved Trauma Within Ourselves Attracts Toxic People

Back when codependency plagued my life, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship

There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Typically Occurs Prior to Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Women Often Face Extra Consequences Regarding Office Romances

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Handle Rejection Terribly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a toxic manipulator?. The ultimate end game for someone who is toxic is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy