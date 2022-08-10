Opinion: French Tell-All Memoir Showcases Complicit Adults

Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

Warning: this article contains descriptions of grooming and sexual violence of minors that may not be suitable for all readers.

Have you ever felt like it was your duty to learn someone’s story even if you knew it would be uncomfortable?

That’s how I felt when I recently bought the book Consent, a memoir by Vanessa Springora that was published last year in France and recently translated into an English version.

Although I knew the book would be maddening, heartbreaking, and infuriating to read, I knew I owed it to this amazing survivor to read her words. Vanessa’s story is one about a child who was surrounded by people who allowed horrific things to happen to her and was eventually groomed by a much older man who caused her to believe that her only worth was serving as a pawn to her master.

It turns out that although this story should be shocking, it was actually ignored by the public who knew this man’s reputation.

As Vanessa’s childhood and innocence were ripped out from under her, everyone turned a blind eye and failed to protect her even though her groomer had a reputation.

Gabriel Matzneff never hid his lust for children

Vanessa was only thirteen years old when she met Gabriel Matzneff at a literary dinner — he was thirty-six years older than her. Although when taken at face value their story seems shocking, the reality is that Gabriel was well-known for his desire and passion for minors, both boys and girls.

He was overt in his published diaries about his interest in very young girls and about the 11-year-old boy prostitutes he exploited when traveling abroad. Instead of serving as leads for vice cops and red flags to the parents of any young person unfortunate enough to cross his path, Matzneff’s revelations were regarded with amused tolerance.

Although it was known, there was no punishment to be had for his behavior. Gabriel continued and Vanessa was another victim in his long line of adolescent romance.

You can even take Gabriel at his own word when he spoke about how he thought it was almost heavenly to be with a child.

I think that adolescents, young children, say between age 10 and 16, are perhaps at the age where their emotional and sexual impulses are strongest, because they are new,” Matzneff said. “And I think there is nothing more beautiful and fecund that can happen to an adolescent than to have a love affair, either with someone their age, but also perhaps with an adult who helps them to discover themselves.”

The adults around her enabled Gabriel’s behavior

One, if not the most infuriating part of Vanessa’s story is the fact that all of the adults in her life were complicit in Gabriel’s advances and even whilst knowing his reputation. When they meet at a party, Vanessa’s mother is flattered believing at first that Gabriel was interested in her. That turns out to be false as he sets his sights on Vanessa but her mother eventually concedes and decides to let the romance move forward.

“Springora herself was adamant about her own desires at the time. Matzneff loved her and she loved him and he was the man she was determined to lose her virginity to; to deny this misbegotten passion would be to oppress Springora herself, as her mother saw it. Eventually, their relationship, which lasted two years, became an open secret, and Matzneff was often a guest for dinner at Springora’s mother’s house.”

Vanessa writes in her own words about how she believes Gabriel targeted his victims based on their lives at home, particularly seeking out those who came from broken families.

“By setting his sights on young, lonely, vulnerable girls whose parents either couldn’t cope or were actively negligent, G. knew that they would never threaten his reputation.” — Consent, A Memoir

Vanessa was a child and ill-equipped to defend herself against manipulative charm

As a reminder, Vanessa was not even fourteen when Gabriel began trying to seduce her. The reality is that she was only a child who was extremely susceptible to his advances and didn’t even realize what was happening.

Near the end of the memoir, Vanessa writes about the reality that her attraction to Gabriel wasn’t the one that needed to be explored, but the fact that he had one for her. He was the adult in the situation and one that knew exactly what he was doing from the very moment that he saw her. By the time Vanessa began to realize that something was off, she was deep into the chaos of their relationship.

“Our affair was a dream so powerful that nothing, not a single one of the few warnings I received from those around me, was enough to awaken me. It was the most perverse nightmare. A violence that had no name.” -Consent, Page 113.

Vanessa’s bravery showcases the power that one voice can have

After the publication of the memoir, things immediately went into a frenzy.

A largely revered publishing house canceled the publication of Gabriel's latest work. The government also announced the withdrawal of a state-funded bursary enjoyed by Gabriel and suddenly all eyes were on the behavior that had been ignored for decades.

Vanessa’s bravery and willingness to tell her story have played a huge role in how France is seeking to change their outdated laws around consent.

France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures.

In the past, Vanessa’s voice may have been ignored

The reality is that in the past, many voices have been silenced. For decades no one was willing to listen because we weren’t all speaking. Then the #metoo movement took the world by storm and everyone had to listen whether they wanted to or not.

I know firsthand that there are moments when it can feel like we are fighting an uphill battle when it comes to justice for victims of sexual assault. However, the results and impact from Vanessa’s memoir showcase that our voices are being heard, and they are truly making a difference.

Vanessa’s story was a reminder that we must become louder and louder as we stand by the victims and survivors of sexual abuse. The more that we band together, the harder it will become to ever silence us again.

If you are in a situation where you suspect someone is being groomed or if you have been a victim of grooming/sexual abuse please refer to the following resources:

Victims of Crime

Sexual Abuse Administration for Children & Families

Grooming: Warning Signs

National Assualt Hotline

