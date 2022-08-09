Opinion: Grooming Often Not Recognized By Victims

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdrIb_0hAUB5ul00
Becca Tapert/Unsplash

The other day a memory popped into my head. It was when I was out at dinner with my family and another family. They had a son who was fifteen years older than I was, he was twenty-seven when I was twelve.

To this day, I remember my dad leaning over and saying that I should marry someone like the son and that in a few years I would be able to do so. No one gave any mention to the fact that he was so much older than I was. Although nothing happened at that age, that strange moment is a memory that has remained throughout the years.

Six years later the older man and I came across each’s other’s paths again and this time he expressed his interest in me now that I was of age.

To be perfectly honest, so much time has passed since I was eighteen that the details of our time together are difficult to remember. One important detail I recall is that there was no sexual assault that happened in that particular experience, as I wanted to see him.

I was romantically interested in this man, as he was handsome and charming… exactly as he had presented himself to the adults in our group.

Recently I read the book Consent, which tells the story of Vanessa Spingora and how she was groomed by a man more than three times her age at only thirteen.

As I read her story there were moments that caused a sinking feeling in my stomach, as they felt familiar.

When I was growing up, there was a lack of education about how we needed to protect ourselves as women. Numerous men surrounded my friends and me when we were as young as ten years old with absolutely no supervision. Then when these men would develop feelings for one of us, our parents wouldn’t be outraged or take action, they would simply say that we shouldn’t be alone when them.

Young women want to feel desired and wanted, especially in those young developmental years. We didn’t care how old these men were, we simply reveled in their attention, until for some of us, it went too far.

When reflecting on the night I spent with a man that was much older than I was, I still feel very conflicted.

Although it was legal, I cannot help but feel that I was taken advantage of, in the reality that I was still very young, and that he had known me when I was merely a young girl. It was as if he was waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that he could have his way with me and there could be no repercussions because I was an adult.

It has been over fifteen years since I last lived in that small town.

Recently I heard through the grapevine that someone I had grown up with had married someone that he had coached in tennis from when she was only eight years old. When she turned eighteen they began dating, even though he was in his mid-thirties. The news didn’t surprise me at all and it was a reminder that nothing had really changed since I managed to get out.

Sometimes as women, we can feel so invisible that someone “seeing” us can outweigh any of the risks. When I reflect on some of my younger experiences I wince, as I feel that many of the adults in my life were very dysfunctional and didn’t provide the guidance and protection that were warranted.

If I could transport back to that young girl who was just becoming a woman, I would tell her that her worth does not rely on being desired and given attention by men.

Sources:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/feb/11/consent-by-vanessa-springora-review-a-memoir-of-lost-adolescence

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# women# grooming# mental health# psychology# abuse

Comments / 9

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

29699 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Religion Weaponized When Body Shaming Women

I was fifteen years old when I was informed that men would be tempted by my body and it was a dangerous weapon that I should shield from their eyes, lest I cause them to lust. Let me backtrack for a moment.

Read full story

Professing Love Prematurely Proves Dangerous

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Beginning The Healing Process Proves Difficult Following A Toxic Relationship

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Continually Struggle To Communicate Sexual Desires

“You know that I can’t read your mind about what you want… right?”. They were the words spoken by my partner in the middle of a conversation we had last year about the fact that I am rarely vocal about what I want in the bedroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Unresolved Trauma Within Ourselves Attracts Toxic People

Back when codependency plagued my life, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship

There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Typically Occurs Prior to Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Women Often Face Extra Consequences Regarding Office Romances

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Handle Rejection Terribly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a toxic manipulator?. The ultimate end game for someone who is toxic is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Pacing Yourself In A New Relationship Is Crucial For Longevity

Lisa was a childhood friend of mine that had been dating her boyfriend Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the feeling of dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Getting Engaged Means Pressure To Choose A Wedding Date

Last year I got engaged. The proposal was absolutely perfect and a private moment between my now husband that I will always cherish. We took that evening to ourselves and didn’t tell anyone in our lives that we had gotten engaged, a decision that I am very grateful for.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages

Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
71 comments

Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling

In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Real-Life Examples Of Gaslighting

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy