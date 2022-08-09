Opinion: Grooming Often Not Recognized By Victims

Becca Tapert/Unsplash

The other day a memory popped into my head. It was when I was out at dinner with my family and another family. They had a son who was fifteen years older than I was, he was twenty-seven when I was twelve.

To this day, I remember my dad leaning over and saying that I should marry someone like the son and that in a few years I would be able to do so. No one gave any mention to the fact that he was so much older than I was. Although nothing happened at that age, that strange moment is a memory that has remained throughout the years.

Six years later the older man and I came across each’s other’s paths again and this time he expressed his interest in me now that I was of age.

To be perfectly honest, so much time has passed since I was eighteen that the details of our time together are difficult to remember. One important detail I recall is that there was no sexual assault that happened in that particular experience, as I wanted to see him.

I was romantically interested in this man, as he was handsome and charming… exactly as he had presented himself to the adults in our group.

Recently I read the book Consent, which tells the story of Vanessa Spingora and how she was groomed by a man more than three times her age at only thirteen.

As I read her story there were moments that caused a sinking feeling in my stomach, as they felt familiar.

When I was growing up, there was a lack of education about how we needed to protect ourselves as women. Numerous men surrounded my friends and me when we were as young as ten years old with absolutely no supervision. Then when these men would develop feelings for one of us, our parents wouldn’t be outraged or take action, they would simply say that we shouldn’t be alone when them.

Young women want to feel desired and wanted, especially in those young developmental years. We didn’t care how old these men were, we simply reveled in their attention, until for some of us, it went too far.

When reflecting on the night I spent with a man that was much older than I was, I still feel very conflicted.

Although it was legal, I cannot help but feel that I was taken advantage of, in the reality that I was still very young, and that he had known me when I was merely a young girl. It was as if he was waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that he could have his way with me and there could be no repercussions because I was an adult.

It has been over fifteen years since I last lived in that small town.

Recently I heard through the grapevine that someone I had grown up with had married someone that he had coached in tennis from when she was only eight years old. When she turned eighteen they began dating, even though he was in his mid-thirties. The news didn’t surprise me at all and it was a reminder that nothing had really changed since I managed to get out.

Sometimes as women, we can feel so invisible that someone “seeing” us can outweigh any of the risks. When I reflect on some of my younger experiences I wince, as I feel that many of the adults in my life were very dysfunctional and didn’t provide the guidance and protection that were warranted.

If I could transport back to that young girl who was just becoming a woman, I would tell her that her worth does not rely on being desired and given attention by men.

Sources:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/feb/11/consent-by-vanessa-springora-review-a-memoir-of-lost-adolescence