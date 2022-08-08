Opinion: Unresolved Trauma Within Ourselves Attracts Toxic People

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExDhh_0h9PeAER00
Allan Dias/Unsplash

Back when codependency plagued my life, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

By the time I was sixteen years old, I had begun the pattern that would continue for the next ten years, jumping into relationship after relationship.

All of my relationships had a common theme. They were almost always with men that were either damaged or toxic.

It took many years and self-reflection to realize that something within me was attracting these partners. These are the reasons why I kept attracting toxic partners who were either damaged, emotionally unavailable, or abusive.

I grew up in a very volatile household.

While growing up, there was always tension between my parents, who are now divorced. My father struggled with his temper, and there was always a point, usually every six months, when he would blow a gasket.

Because of that pattern, I began always trying to keep the peace. My desire to constantly appease ended up leading to my relationships with some irate men.

There is one moment I remembered in particular on one New Year’s Eve many years ago. My boyfriend at the time was screaming at me outside a bar because I had stopped him from getting into a bar fight. Instead of walking away or telling him that I wasn’t going to continue the conversation, I spent almost an hour trying to calm him down and appease him.

I was in a constant state of flight or fight.

When things wouldn't work out, or a traumatic event happened, I didn’t wait to reflect or heal from experience. Instead, I wanted to jump into another relationship to focus on the rush from the initial infatuation with someone new.

A prime example of this behavior is when my first love and I called off our engagement. Instead of mourning the two years we spent together or the fact that I had lost someone I had believed I would marry, I immediately began a fling with an old crush.

When that didn’t work out, I was single for a time but still went on dates and sought out attention. Deep down, I told myself that if I didn’t slow down, the memories couldn’t ever really keep up with me. With that in mind, I kept replacing one heartbreak with another.

I didn’t know how to be alone.

There was a time in my life for around five to six years when I was literally never alone.

I had a college roommate; I went to class, went to work, saw friends in between, and almost always had a man I was dating or talking to. There were years of my life when I ensured that I was never alone because when I was alone, it felt like I was suffocating.

When you don’t want to be alone, you don’t have to work through anything because you are constantly distracted. It wasn’t until my last toxic relationship that I finally began taking time alone. At the time, I didn’t understand why trauma began hitting me all at once when it was because I had pushed it down for so long that the floodgates were finally opening.

My trauma caused me to believe I was not worthy of anything good or healthy

Right after graduating college, there was a night that I went on a date with a kind, funny, and stable man. I remember thinking that he was too “normal” for me as he talked about his amazing family dynamics.

Then, I dated someone who put my life in danger and stripped me of every sense of who I was. When I left that relationship, I realized that this pattern would continue for the rest of my life if I didn't make a change.

I stopped focusing on relationships and finally focused on myself. I learned how to be alone to the point where I need at least a day a week now with time to spend however I want. I focused on healing my codependency and went through several years of intense therapy.

After a time, someone came into my life that was healthy, secure, loyal, and everything I could have ever wanted in a partner. I’m not going to say that it was magical, but I truly could not have imagined I would attract someone I am so compatible with.

Because I was in a better place emotionally, I began attracting healthier friends, a healthier workplace, and eventually a healthier partner. It turned out that beginning self-work was the moment when my life finally began to change.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# trauma# codependency

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

29699 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Religion Weaponized When Body Shaming Women

I was fifteen years old when I was informed that men would be tempted by my body and it was a dangerous weapon that I should shield from their eyes, lest I cause them to lust. Let me backtrack for a moment.

Read full story

Professing Love Prematurely Proves Dangerous

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Beginning The Healing Process Proves Difficult Following A Toxic Relationship

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Continually Struggle To Communicate Sexual Desires

“You know that I can’t read your mind about what you want… right?”. They were the words spoken by my partner in the middle of a conversation we had last year about the fact that I am rarely vocal about what I want in the bedroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Grooming Often Not Recognized By Victims

The other day a memory popped into my head. It was when I was out at dinner with my family and another family. They had a son who was fifteen years older than I was, he was twenty-seven when I was twelve.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship

There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Typically Occurs Prior to Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Women Often Face Extra Consequences Regarding Office Romances

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Handle Rejection Terribly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a toxic manipulator?. The ultimate end game for someone who is toxic is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Pacing Yourself In A New Relationship Is Crucial For Longevity

Lisa was a childhood friend of mine that had been dating her boyfriend Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the feeling of dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Getting Engaged Means Pressure To Choose A Wedding Date

Last year I got engaged. The proposal was absolutely perfect and a private moment between my now husband that I will always cherish. We took that evening to ourselves and didn’t tell anyone in our lives that we had gotten engaged, a decision that I am very grateful for.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages

Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
71 comments

Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling

In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Real-Life Examples Of Gaslighting

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy