Opinion: Getting Engaged Means Pressure To Choose A Wedding Date

Arshad Pooloo/Unsplash

Last year I got engaged. The proposal was absolutely perfect and a private moment between my now husband that I will always cherish.

We took that evening to ourselves and didn’t tell anyone in our lives that we had gotten engaged, a decision that I am very grateful for.

The next day we began calling our closest family and friends. With almost everyone we spoke to, there was a very pointed question that people immediately asked after the initial “congratulations.”

When is the wedding?

Have you picked a date yet?

Aren’t you worried you won’t get a venue in time with the pandemic pushing everything out?

Along with the choosing the date conversation, my amazing and well-meaning friends began bringing up dress shopping and wedding showers, and I realized that the pressure I had previously felt from people around not being engaged at a certain point wasn’t going to stop once I hit any certain milestone.

It was going to go on forever, and it is up to me to control my response to it instead of letting it rule my life and my decisions.

Throughout our entire lives, especially as women, we are asked a series of leading questions because they are expecting a certain answer. We are also asked a series of questions that are rarely directed towards men.

When are you going to settle down?

When are you getting married?

When do you want to have kids?

Are you going to quit your job and be a stay-at-home mother?

The reality is that everyone is completely different. Some people cannot have or do not want children. Some people do not want to get married or haven’t found the right person. Monogamy isn’t right for everyone, just as being in an open relationship isn’t right for everyone.

A few days ago, I caught up with a friend I hadn’t seen in months, and she kept asking if I was going to have a wedding shower. I said no, and that I didn’t want one at all, and she kept pushing and asking if I would have one if someone else threw it for me.

Finally, I took a deep breath and told her, “Look… I promise that I’m not saying that I don’t want a wedding shower in the hopes that someone will throw me a wedding shower. I genuinely don’t want one, I don’t need one, and that’s simply what I am choosing. That’s it, end of the story.”

As time goes on, I realize that the more I let go of caring what other people think and focus entirely on what I want, and listen to that little voice inside my head, the happier I am.

When I was younger, I always felt a need to show the world that I had tons of friends. I always let other people's doubts fuel my fire, and I have always allowed myself to be extremely influenced by everyone but myself.

Throughout this entire wedding process, I continually asked myself what I want instead of listening to all of the noise.

I didn't go dress shopping and make it into a huge event. I didn't have a bridal shower. I didn't allow young children or give in when my family threw a fit.

The day was centered around what is truly valuable to me, and that is the fact that I was marrying the love of my life and having an intimate time with my closest friends and family.

If you are in a similar boat, please remember… there will always be pressure to hit certain milestones and make choices that align with what other people see fit.

At the end of the day, only you can tap in and decide what exactly you want, and how you want to navigate your life. Don’t let anyone pressure you into going outside of what aligns with your values.