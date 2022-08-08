Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Utilize Gift Giving to Their Advantage

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKisa_0h4gtm6i00
Kira auf der Heide/Unsplash

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

When I dug a little deeper, my friend revealed the real reason she was nervous. Her ex-husband, who was extremely abusive, had used gifts as a weapon.

Several memories surfaced after hearing my friend's words, primarily around how gifts were leveraged in my relationship with a toxic ex. The gifts he bestowed upon me were never to make me feel special or loved. They were simply another means of manipulation.

Manipulative people will use gifts as leverage in their relationships instead of a way to show affection and that they care… and here are three reasons why it serves their selfish desires.

They will give gifts as a means to gain control

In the early days of dating, when the love-bombing was still in full swing and my ex was on his best behavior, we went into a music store. While growing up, I played several instruments and mentioned in passing that I had always wanted a ukulele.

Christmas Day arrived a little over a month later, and I found myself opening a huge wrapped package from my ex that revealed the ukelele I had pointed out in the store. I was incredibly touched he had remembered and gotten me such a thoughtful gift.

That was the only “thoughtful” gift that I ever received, and it was constantly held over my head. When we would argue, he would say that I didn’t deserve the nice gift he had gotten me.

The gesture I thought was so kind and sweet was simply another way to gain power.

They will give gifts that are primarily for their use.

It was our first and only valentine’s day together. Although I said we didn’t need to exchange gifts, my ex insisted. When I opened his gift, it revealed a baseball hat with the name of a sports team from a random state. The confusion must have shown on my face because I don’t wear hats, nor do I enjoy watching baseball, but he immediately smirked and commented, ‘If you don’t want to wear it, I’ll just wear it myself.”

It wasn’t until reflecting on our relationship that I clearly saw that any gift from my ex was always things that he either liked or could use himself.

Manipulators often give “gifts” that are really an investment in their own desires, not because they want to provide happiness to the people in their lives.

They will use your “bad” gifts to explain why they are the “better” ones in the relationship.

Partly in a last-ditch attempt to try to salvage our relationship, and partly because I was so upset about the baseball hat, I decided to get my ex a very nice gift for his birthday.

For months he had hinted at wanting an artistic custom-made ring that was by a local jeweler. I spent hundreds of dollars on a ring that had a special message engraved in it. When I gave it to him, he opened it, stared at it blankly, and said, “why did you ever think I would want this.” Not only was his remark completely devoid of gratitude, but he had also gaslighted me after he had specially said he wanted that ring.

After that, he constantly said how great he treated me and how I didn’t pull my weight in our relationship. He claimed that he knew me inside out and that his gifts reflected that, whereas the ones I gave were a constant disappointment.

Although this may seem strange, the idea that gifts can be used as leverage makes it important to remember the most important desires to a toxic person.

Manipulators want to control, they want power, and they see themselves as better and more superior than you. You are dealing with someone who truly sees you as a lesser being, and no gift has the ability to change that dynamic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# culture# toxic people

Comments / 9

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

29699 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Religion Weaponized When Body Shaming Women

I was fifteen years old when I was informed that men would be tempted by my body and it was a dangerous weapon that I should shield from their eyes, lest I cause them to lust. Let me backtrack for a moment.

Read full story

Professing Love Prematurely Proves Dangerous

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Beginning The Healing Process Proves Difficult Following A Toxic Relationship

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Continually Struggle To Communicate Sexual Desires

“You know that I can’t read your mind about what you want… right?”. They were the words spoken by my partner in the middle of a conversation we had last year about the fact that I am rarely vocal about what I want in the bedroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Grooming Often Not Recognized By Victims

The other day a memory popped into my head. It was when I was out at dinner with my family and another family. They had a son who was fifteen years older than I was, he was twenty-seven when I was twelve.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Unresolved Trauma Within Ourselves Attracts Toxic People

Back when codependency plagued my life, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship

There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Typically Occurs Prior to Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Women Often Face Extra Consequences Regarding Office Romances

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Handle Rejection Terribly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a toxic manipulator?. The ultimate end game for someone who is toxic is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Pacing Yourself In A New Relationship Is Crucial For Longevity

Lisa was a childhood friend of mine that had been dating her boyfriend Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the feeling of dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Getting Engaged Means Pressure To Choose A Wedding Date

Last year I got engaged. The proposal was absolutely perfect and a private moment between my now husband that I will always cherish. We took that evening to ourselves and didn’t tell anyone in our lives that we had gotten engaged, a decision that I am very grateful for.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages

Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
71 comments

Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling

In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Real-Life Examples Of Gaslighting

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy