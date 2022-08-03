Opinion: Diet Culture Dictated My Vacations

Stacy Ann

When I was seventeen, I took a trip to Belize with a Christian group and stayed with a missionary.

Although I no longer hold the same beliefs that I did back then, it was still an amazing experience, and wouldn’t trade it for the world.

There is one aspect of the trip that I would change if I could go back in time, and it would be my relationship with my body and how I ate while on a “vacation.”

For a few years in my young adult life, I suffered from orthorexia. I ate, so no one realized what was going on. But I counted calories to no end and was so strict that I would avoid seeing friends or being put into scenarios where I couldn’t control exactly what I was putting in my mouth. When I went out to eat, I would order a caesar salad with no dressing and stuff the dry lettuce and chicken into my mouth while avoiding the cheese and croutons.

Diet culture is at the core of our set beliefs.

Growing up, countless diets surrounded me. The South Beach Diet, The Atkins Diet, The 10-Day-Juice Cleanse, you name it. There was never a break from diet culture’s messaging because it was everywhere. You needed to be thinner, and before a vacation, it was prime time to drop a few pounds so that you could look your best if you decided to bring out your bikini. Diet culture worships those who are thin and whispers to us that we will never be satisfied or happy unless we hit our “goal weight,” an arbitrary number that is forever out of reach.

My heart aches at the memory of how I went on my vacation not feeling skinny enough. I should have been enjoying the local cuisine that we had the opportunity to enjoy. Instead, I felt anxiety whenever a meal would approach.

I remember one specific moment when we were helping to build a house for a family in need and exerting ourselves all day, and I still felt like I shouldn’t eat. We were given some burritos, and I remember tearing the tortilla off only to eat the inside.

Wherever I could save calories, I would. I would wake up in my small room with a window looking into the rainforest in the morning, and I would begin squats and push-ups. The thought of gaining weight and undoing all of my “work” was at the forefront of my mind that entire time. It was exhausting and took away the joy that I would have felt by thoroughly tasting and enjoying my food.

Diet culture is far too easy to find

A quick search will reveal countless articles with titles such as, “how to get ready for that vacation, how to get bikini ready, how to drop ten pounds in a week (what?!) and look your best.” the list goes on and goes.

Eventually, I decided to throw out my scale because my body started shutting down, and my doctor said if I didn’t gain a certain amount of weight, I would be hospitalized. That moment began the long journey to food freedom, which took me at least ten years to reach. There are still moments when I stress, but overall I try to live a life full of balance.

There is a scene in the "Eat Pray Love" movie where Julia Roberts tells her friend that she should eat pizza with her. The friend stresses about having gained a few pounds, and Julia responds, “I’m so tired of saying no and waking up in the morning and recalling every single thing I ate the day before. Counting every calorie, I consumed so I know exactly how much self-loathing to take into the shower. I’m going for it. I have no interest in being obese; I’m just through with the guilt.”

Vacation should be a time to explore and enjoy everything that a place has to offer.

Next year my fiance and I are planning a honeymoon in Europe. Do you know what I’m looking forward to? Trying new foods and experiencing everything that the cities have to offer.

When I reflect on that girl who deprived herself and let calories rule her life, I feel sad that she spent so much time obsessing over food. Then, I feel proud that she overcame her fear and rebuilt her relationship with eating and wellness.

Life is too short not to enjoy delicacies, especially when on vacation. We have to cultivate a healthy dynamic with food instead of allowing diet culture to convince us that we need to live a life full of constant deprivation.

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love.

