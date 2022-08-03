Opinion: My Mother Was Given The Ultimatum To Attend Therapy Or Lose Contact With Her Child

Stacy Ann

Bethany Beck/Unsplash

Several weeks ago, I woke up to a text message from my little brother that included me, my older brother, and our father.

The words were surprising to read, especially as aside from me, my family tends to push their feeling aside and try to bury everything.

My brother stated that he had decided to give our mother a choice as he had been doing some self-work and identified that their relationship was toxic for him. The choice was to either do therapy for the first time or lose contact with him.

The ache in my heart was impossible to ignore, as I knew exactly what her response would be, as it was one I had received years prior.

The truth is, I have spent the last decade coming to terms with the broken person that is my mother. There is no doubt that she loves me and my brothers. That isn’t the issue. The issue is that every time we have talked (a handful of times) in the last decade, she turns the conversation on herself and cries about how she was/is a bad mom. There is no room for growth or for us to move on as she continually remains trapped in her past.

My internal battle has ended because I have come to terms with where our relationship stands. I have not seen my mother in almost eight years, nor is she invited to my wedding. I have grieved and come to accept that our relationship will be exactly as it has been because she refuses to face her mental health.

My brother is entering the place I was almost a decade ago, where he will finally realize that she will not fight for him when he sets a boundary and that she will not change.

The conversation between my mother and little brother was incredibly heartbreaking.

He pleaded with her to seek therapy. He told her that he loved her and that he wanted to be part of her life. But he asked for her to take accountability and to own up to her actions.

Immediately her response was exactly what I expected. It was the usual “I’ll disappear, have a great life” bullshit that I’ve heard for my entire life, along with, “I am who I am, and I am not going to change.”

When you are a child, you expect your parent to fight for you. You expect them to love you unconditionally. When they cannot provide that, it’s easy to blame ourselves and slip into extreme sadness and self-blame.

Instead of accepting blame, my mother went about her usual show. She played the victim and then projected her anger onto my little brother by saying he was “turning into a drunk just like her father,” but still ensuring that she added a smiling emoji at the end.

What would you do if you were a parent that had an adult child pleading for you to seek therapy?

I’ll be honest. I do not have children as of yet. I will not claim that I will be perfect or that I won’t make some of the same mistakes that my parents did.

After this happened, I asked a few parents what they would do if their children pleaded for them to seek therapy. All of them answered with the same answer, admittedly a bit confused as to why I was asking, which was, “Of course, I would” or “they have, and I did.”

There wasn’t even a need for me to ask whether or not they would need to be given an ultimatum. They immediately stated that if their child were pleading and begging them to do something, that would show a need for a behavior change.

I hope that my little brother will be okay as he grieves the loss of contact with his mother. After all, I know all too well how deeply the mother wound can affect our growth and view on life, relationships, and our future.

The mistakes and trauma of our parents do not have to be our own

For many years I lived with an intense hurt that threatened to destroy me at times. I was heartbroken that my mother didn’t want to fight for me, and for years the mere mention of her could send me spiraling or bursting into tears. It took boundaries, time, and self-love to heal the hurt that was so deeply woven.

We can only change ourselves and ensure that we are building the best life possible, but we do not have the power to change anyone else. That drive has to come from within.

Luckily we are not bound to the mistakes of our family. Our lives are a chance to cultivate relationships that are full of love and respect without any hidden agenda.

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/health/mother-wound

