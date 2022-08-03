Opinion: I Am Terrified About How Pregnancy Will Change My Body

Having children was never a possibility that I entertained when I was younger.

I grew up in a controlling household, one that I escaped as quickly as I could at the age of sixteen. There was no stability and absolutely no time for daydreaming or planning. During those first couple of decades of my life, I settled into a constant state of flight-or-fight, and my only goal was to survive.

Thankfully, those years have passed, and I am in a much different place. I have a fantastic job where I help others overcome their trauma, am engaged my best friend, and wake up every day wondering how I have been so incredibly blessed.

As we move towards marriage and the next stage in our lives, my fiance and I have had many discussions about children. Trying to have them is a step that we both want to take in the next couple of years. Yet, I have to admit that there is an aspect of having a baby that terrifies me, but the reason (one I have never really confessed) feels shallow and shameful to admit out loud.

I am terrified that having children will make me hate my body all over again.

Being a woman in her thirties, I feel the sexiest and most confident that I have ever been. After decades of struggle, it finally feels like I control my body instead of it controlling me.

To backtrack, my body and I haven’t always had a healthy relationship.

When I was twelve, my mother told me that I should watch my weight as she grabbed the tiniest bit of belly pooch peeking out over my bikini bottoms. Her words sent me spiraling. I began reading books on diets and cutting calories. At the mere age of twelve, I had decided I should only have a thousand calories a day and wrote down every single thing that I ate.

By fifteen, I had developed severe anorexia. I avoided situations with friends when I couldn’t control what I was eating. My weight dropped to the point where I no longer had my period. Eventually, my doctor said that if I lost one more pound, I would be hospitalized. I cried at the horror that I was being forced to eat when all I wanted was to be skinnier.

Around that time, my parents announced my mother was leaving my father for another man, and my eating habits swung the other way. I began binge eating, and the weight piled on immediately because I had starved myself for so long.

Eventually, I grew tired of my toxic relationship with food. I was tired of it dictating how I felt, controlling my decisions, and creeping into every aspect of my life, even my vacations.

I gave up on the diets, began focusing on health instead of weight, and have arrived at a place where I honestly can say that I love my body.

Yet, I am scared that my newfound confidence and satisfaction will disappear after having children because my body will change, and it will be entirely out of my control.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m terrified about all of the other components of having children. Being a good parent, not messing them up, praying they will be in good health, the list goes on and goes.

I also know the abundance of joy going through the parenting journey with my partner will bring and how much it will shape the rest of our lives.

That being said, I am still the most terrified about the changes I will encounter with my body after a lifetime of trying to accept it.

Does that make me incredibly selfish?

Many of my female friends are parents, and some of them don’t complain about the changes. They say that they have accepted their new bodies.

Others moan about how hard it’s been and warn me to take photos of my breasts so that I have the option to reconstruct them surgically because they will be unrecognizable after breastfeeding should I choose to go that route.

I wonder which category I will fall into once I’m on the other side, and perhaps all of this worry would have been for nothing.

As women, our feelings about our physical appearance are complicated and challenging throughout our lives. I despise the idea of the next thirty years being wasted on diets or complaining about how I look, so I'm going to make a change.

