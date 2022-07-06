Opinion: Joe Goldberg Is A Fictional Example Of The Narcissistic Cycle

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

YOU, A Netflix Hit hit series one that I have been unable to quit, although there are parts that are a struggle to watch without wincing or turning my head.

Not only does the story romanticize a toxic serial killer, but it also contains the most toxic relationship that you are likely to find on modern-day television. Be forewarned, this post will contain spoilers for those who haven’t seen the series.

If you google “Joe Goldberg,” you will discover curious viewers and even licensed therapists debating what behavioral issues cause Joe to behave the way he does.

After watching the series, I believe that Joe exhibits traits of a narcissist. He continually puts his victims through the cycle of idealization, devaluing, and discarding.

Here are four examples of how Joe showcases multiple behaviors that are part of the criteria for narcissistic personality disorder.

#1. Joe idealizes his romantic interests, believing they will save him

Initially, the love interest that catches Joe’s eye is perfect. Everything about her is mesmerizing and captivating… for a limited amount of time.

Narcissists idealize their victims in the beginning and create an illusion that they desperately want to believe. A narcissist yearns for supply, which is why Joe is desperate to find someone to fill up his empty heart.

Joe idealizes women, and when the illusion is shattered, he is devastated to learn that this person isn’t “perfect” after all.

Although his love interests consistently show him that they are human and not perfect, Joe clings to the hope that a perfect woman is out there somewhere. He simply hasn’t found her yet.

#2. Joe uses love-bombing to identify women’s vulnerabilities

Part of the idealization cycle is love-bombing and extracting personal details, which Joe does exceptionally well.

Joe lays on the charm thick and causes his targeted love interest to feel like she is the only person in the world. Once the woman begins succumbing to his charm, Joe begins to ask personal questions, slowly peeling away at any defenses to learn what makes her tick. From there, Joe uses the extracted information to get close to the woman.

At one point, Beck, the main love interest in the first season, tells Joe that she feels like she knows nothing about him. Joe provides a tiny glimpse into a personal detail, controlling what parts of him Beck gets to witness.

#3. Joe constantly devalues his ex’s and current relationship to control the narrative

In the first season, we learn about one of Joe’s previous relationships with Candace, a woman that was “crazy,” whom he paints to be delusional. Later we learn that his entire story was a lie and that Joe had actually stalked and tried to murder Candace.

Throughout the show's newest season, we witness Joe devalue his wife, Love, while simultaneously gaining his boss's affection at the library. Although Joe gives Love small breadcrumbs of affection to keep her happy, he has already checked out of the relationship.

At one point, Joe even agrees to explore polyamory because he believes it will give him a reason to end things easily. All of this is setting Joe up for the final stage of the narcissistic cycle, the discard.

#4. Joe discards his wife because she is no longer supplying his needs

At the beginning of their relationship, Joe is entranced with Love, who he ends up marrying. After they fall for each other, he is determined to make things work between them, no matter what. However, when Love shows a side of her that Joe doesn’t like, he is disgusted and can never look at her the same way because the illusion has been shattered.

There are brief moments when Joe tries to make things work because they have a baby together, but it’s obvious he is disenchanted. Eventually, he falls for someone else and puts on an act to make Love think that everything is normal.

When Love no longer provides Joe with the supply he needs, he ends her life without a second thought, discarding her along with all of the memories that they created together.

Outside of the typical narcissist’s cycle, Joe exhibits numerous other classic traits of the personality disorder. He is willing to be whatever his love interest wants him to be and can instantly morph into someone else. He consistently mirrors others, is fake, and is entirely self-serving even with his own child.

Joe only wants to win over his love interest and constantly reflects what he believes they wish to see in him. He lacks the skills and desire for a genuine connection and fakes intimacy, even in his marriage.

Remember, all of this being said, it is essential to remember that a real-life narcissist will not usually be as dramatic and violent as a character portrayed in a TV show.

Most narcissists that you will encounter will be calculated, and covert. They are the quiet characters who are waiting to prey on our vulnerabilities which is why we have to educate and protect ourselves.

Sources:

https://www.insider.com/is-joe-from-you-psychopath-mental-health-experts-say-no-2020-1

