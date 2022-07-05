Opinion: Intoxication is No Excuse To Act Inappropriately

engin akyurt/Unsplash

Let me provide you with some background before I dive into the nitty-gritty.

James and his wife, Stacy, are an integral part of our friend group. My partner and I have always enjoyed their presence, and in the time we have known them, they have been nothing but lovely.

Although we have partied together, I have never noticed James being "too drunk" until he overindulged at my friend's engagement party. Because I consider James one of my friends, I found myself excusing his behavior, although I could tell that I was uncomfortable.

Even though it felt like there was a burning flame consuming my body when the line was crossed, everything within me wanted to simply excuse how he made me feel.

James had been drinking since the late afternoon of the engagement party due to a large group of men going out golfing. By the time James arrived at the dinner, he was loud and rowdy. He ended up taking a seat next to me, with his wife Stacy on his other side.

A few minutes into eating, someone made a joke, and as we laughed, James reached over and squeezed my leg at the very top of my thigh.

It's okay. He is just friendly and outgoing.

Shortly after, there was another squeeze at the same spot. This time his hand lingered.

You're overthinking it. He's married. You are engaged. You're overthinking it.

Casually I mentioned that I didn't want wine, and James started loudly declaring, over and over again, that he would buy me a drink. When I said that I didn't want another drink, he said that I needed to be more fun and started to wrap his arm around my shoulder.

A burning heat began building in my stomach, and all I knew was that I had to get away from James.

"I need to move," I told my friend as I quickly got up. After that, I informed a different friend what was happening, and she immediately took on the role of watching like a hawk. When James came over later to hug me, he kept his arms around me for so long that my friend commented, "This hug is lasting a lifetime, are you going to let go?" loudly. Usually, the comment would embarrass me. Instead, I felt grateful.

When I left that evening and was lying in bed that night, all I felt was immense shame running through my body.

It felt like it was my fault all over again. Instead of voicing my feelings, I had remained silent and been complacent.

Part of the reason I justified keeping quiet is that I had assumed the response would be if I said anything because it's the same one I've heard a dozen times.

"What are you talking about? I was drunk and just joking around/being friendly, etc."

The truth is that it doesn't matter if he was friendly.

What matters is how James' actions made me feel and how I interpreted them. He didn't need to be grabbing another woman on her upper thigh. He didn't need to try to hug me continually. Even if he meant it as a friend, we should be able to agree that it was inappropriate physical contact for two people in committed relationships.

Now, I have to decide what I want to do. Do I bridge this conversation and explain how it made me feel? Do I distance myself from James and Stacy altogether, or do I act as if nothing happened?

I am sharing this story with you because I want to be transparent, even in my mistakes and moments of weakness.

After all, I have built my platform by presenting myself as an advocate for women, yet I still lost my voice when I mattered. Instead of putting what I preach into practice, I became quiet and meek.

I doubted my reality instead of believing my feelings and experience. Afterward, I kept wondering if it had been my fault, as I had done so many other times in the past.

The excuses that we have heard for so long, the ones where the man was drunk or the woman was too drunk… the lies have conditioned even the best of us to doubt ourselves, our own realities, and how we deserve to be treated.