Wife applauded for leaving hubby alone with their 4 kids for girls' night out

A 24-year-old mother decided to take a break and have a rare night out with friends, leaving her husband home alone with their four children. Her marriage is now hanging on by a thread after the night turned into a weekend, as detailed in a recent Reddit post.

The author explained that she and her husband have two sets of twins under six years old. And while they are a dual-earning household, her husband expects her to do the most of chores. She goes into detail in the now-viral post:

"It's super irritating because I'm expected to do everything just because I work from home he thinks that I have it easier... I can never do anything because when he has time off all he wants to do is sleep and says he needs it because he is exhausted from work or he wants to use his break to hang with his friends."

When a friend called and invited her to "hang," she asked her husband to watch the kids, and he refused.

"... he went into a rant about how he's tired and been working all week, and the least I could do is watch the children so that he could get some rest because I'm home all day with easy work."

So after putting the kids to bed, she decided to go out despite her husband's protest, leaving a note behind. But then the night turned into a weekend.

The following day she awakened to "nonstop" calls and texts from her disgruntled spouse. When she finally answered, he was "yelling" and "cursing," so her friends hung up the phone and told her to mute it.

The author of the post admits that:

"I didn't have any plans to stay any longer then that night, but when my friends overheard how my husband spoke to me, they convinced me to stay and even told me they'd take me out to eat and planned a whole day for me."

According to a Gallup Poll published in 2020, women in heterosexual marriages or partnerships are still "shouldering primary responsibility for doing the laundry (58%), cleaning the house (51%), and preparing meals (51%)."

While now more than ever, men are taking a more active role in childrearing, family researchers in academic journals find that the "culture of fatherhood" has changed. Still, behaviors are shifting at a slower pace.

Sociologists believe that the disparity between the socialization of men and the expectations of women may contribute to the unequal division of labor and childrearing in the home.

The disappointment many women feel when they realize, after having one or more children, that their partner's involvement is still not on par with their own often leads to anger and resentment.

When the author returned home two days later, the house "was a complete and utter mess," with piles of dishes, "garbage all over the place," and sticky floors. Her angry husband had a suitcase packed and barely spoke to her before leaving. He later texted and said he was staying at his mother's.

Several commenters encouraged the author to leave the marriage because she is "basically a single mom already." One user wrote:

"You work full time, take care of 4 kids under 6, cook, and keep the house clean FULL TIME? He expects to come home to a home-cooked meal? Sleep when he's home? Hang out with his friends.? This is not a marriage, it's a joke. He is providing you 0 support and then whining when asked to help at all or when things aren't perfect. It doesn't matter if your job is easier or not (it's probably not easier, just different; he's not entitled to mooch off of you. Honey, forget this. You can do it on your own."

