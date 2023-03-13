Wife applauded for leaving hubby alone with their 4 kids for girls' night out

StaceyNHerrera

A 24-year-old mother decided to take a break and have a rare night out with friends, leaving her husband home alone with their four children. Her marriage is now hanging on by a thread after the night turned into a weekend, as detailed in a recent Reddit post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ma6s_0lHLn5U700
Photo byRendy Novantino on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author explained that she and her husband have two sets of twins under six years old. And while they are a dual-earning household, her husband expects her to do the most of chores. She goes into detail in the now-viral post:

"It's super irritating because I'm expected to do everything just because I work from home he thinks that I have it easier... I can never do anything because when he has time off all he wants to do is sleep and says he needs it because he is exhausted from work or he wants to use his break to hang with his friends."

When a friend called and invited her to "hang," she asked her husband to watch the kids, and he refused.

"... he went into a rant about how he's tired and been working all week, and the least I could do is watch the children so that he could get some rest because I'm home all day with easy work."

So after putting the kids to bed, she decided to go out despite her husband's protest, leaving a note behind. But then the night turned into a weekend.

The following day she awakened to "nonstop" calls and texts from her disgruntled spouse. When she finally answered, he was "yelling" and "cursing," so her friends hung up the phone and told her to mute it.

The author of the post admits that:

"I didn't have any plans to stay any longer then that night, but when my friends overheard how my husband spoke to me, they convinced me to stay and even told me they'd take me out to eat and planned a whole day for me."

According to a Gallup Poll published in 2020, women in heterosexual marriages or partnerships are still "shouldering primary responsibility for doing the laundry (58%), cleaning the house (51%), and preparing meals (51%)."

While now more than ever, men are taking a more active role in childrearing, family researchers in academic journals find that the "culture of fatherhood" has changed. Still, behaviors are shifting at a slower pace.

Sociologists believe that the disparity between the socialization of men and the expectations of women may contribute to the unequal division of labor and childrearing in the home.

The disappointment many women feel when they realize, after having one or more children, that their partner's involvement is still not on par with their own often leads to anger and resentment.

When the author returned home two days later, the house "was a complete and utter mess," with piles of dishes, "garbage all over the place," and sticky floors. Her angry husband had a suitcase packed and barely spoke to her before leaving. He later texted and said he was staying at his mother's.

Several commenters encouraged the author to leave the marriage because she is "basically a single mom already." One user wrote:

"You work full time, take care of 4 kids under 6, cook, and keep the house clean FULL TIME? He expects to come home to a home-cooked meal? Sleep when he's home? Hang out with his friends.? This is not a marriage, it's a joke. He is providing you 0 support and then whining when asked to help at all or when things aren't perfect. It doesn't matter if your job is easier or not (it's probably not easier, just different; he's not entitled to mooch off of you. Honey, forget this. You can do it on your own."

What do you think?

Is this wife right to have left her husband alone with the kids?

Should she stay in a marriage where she is taking on the bulk of the labor and responsibility?

Or should she take a stand and move on?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marriage# lifestyle# society# parenting# relationships

Comments / 20

Published by

Intimacy + Relationship-ing Coach | Writer. Helping singles & couples create healthy loving relationships.

Los Angeles County, CA
16K followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Woman insists on naming her baby "Cowboy" because it's a cool name

It's relatively common for people to name their children after their favorite television characters, celebrities, or even historical figures. A Reddit author is taking a stand after learning that their Yellowstone-obsessed sister intends to name her son "Cowboy" as an ode to the show.

Read full story
2 comments

Father wants to punish 7 year old daughter for cheating on her "play" boyfriend

A 7-year-old girl is caught in a love triangle when her "boyfriend" sees her holding hands with another boy. Her mother wrote about the incident on Reddit after her husband accused her of "raising a cheater."

Read full story
110 comments

Father refuses to pay daughter's car payment because she's an adult entertainer

The father of a 22-year-old college student has backed out of an agreement to help his daughter with her car payments after his co-worker told him she was a stripper. When his wife disagreed with his decision to cut her off, the author turned to Reddit to seek opinions.

Read full story

Woman refuses to pick up the tab for sister-in-law's bachelorette party

A woman was invited to a bachelorette party at a "fancy upscale" restaurant to celebrate her sister-in-law's upcoming nuptials. When the meal concluded, her sister-in-law told her that she was expected to pick up the tab. The author has turned to Reddit to ask whether she was wrong for refusing to pay and "embarrassing" her husband's sister in front of her friends.

Read full story
94 comments

Man celebrates first Valentine's Day as a divorcee

For most people, Valentine's day is about celebrating romantic love in all of its forms. It's the day that people worldwide express love and appreciation for someone special. But for some, February 14th is a reminder of what used to be.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman makes "harmless" fat shame joke to throw shade on "hot" friend

A 22-year-old woman made a "harmless joke" about a friend who recently lost weight when another young woman appeared to show interest in him. Now she is polling Reddit to ask whether or not she was wrong to imply that her "formerly overweight friend" was more attractive now than he was before he lost weight.

Read full story
14 comments

Gender fluid autistic 16 year-old humiliated at wedding for not wearing a dress

A 16-year-old autistic teen who identifies as gender-fluid chose to wear a "romper" that looked like a dress to the wedding of a close relative, despite insistence by the bride that they wear a dress. After the bride expressed upset about the dress code violation, the author wrote a Reddit post to ask whether they were wrong for not obeying the bride's directive.

Read full story
305 comments

Woman in committed relationship discovers boyfriend secretly on dating apps

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The advent of online dating (OLD) has changed the way we think about romance and relationships. For many, it has become the go-to method for connecting with potential partners worldwide. But OLD can be challenging in ways that traditional dating never was.

Read full story
1 comments

Former couple reports overall life improvement 10 months after divorce

We often mistake longevity for success in marriage. While it certainly is possible to maintain a happy and healthy relationship for many years, what truly matters is the quality of your bond.

Read full story
1 comments

Internet applauds woman for choosing to have adult only wedding

The child-free wedding debate has divided opinions and sparked heated online conversations. For many, weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s a day of magic, passion, and love you want to cherish forever. And sometimes, the betrothed couple decides that they want to enjoy their special day without children.

Read full story

Woman more devastated by friend breakup than divorcing husband of 28 years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Romantic relationships are often given more validity than friendship and other platonic relationships. But for many people, platonic relationships are often just as, if not more, meaningful.

Read full story
6 comments

Wife grieves husband of 20 years although he is not dead

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Grief is arguably the most difficult emotion to process. Even more so when it is directed at a person who is still alive, this type of grief often arises when a loved one is living with an illness, addiction, or any other life crisis.

Read full story
47 comments

Man delays divorce proceedings in effort to win wife back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Calm relationships are not always what they seem. The absence of discord can signify an unspoken yet powerful, dysfunctional dynamic between two people.

Read full story
3 comments

Husband threatens to file for divorce if pregnant wife visits dying ex

A mom-to-be finds herself in a precarious position. Death often brings people closer together. But sometimes, it can drive a wedge between loved ones. On January 8th, a pregnant woman's current husband threatened to divorce her if she visits her dying ex.

Read full story
218 comments

Man has brief romantic relationship in lieu of hooking up

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The advent of online dating made it easier to hook up. Droves of singles flock to phones and tablets in search of permanent or temporary companionship. Some might argue that online dating has made casual hookups too casual.

Read full story
3 comments

Wife reveals jealous feelings over husband's female best friend

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. There is a longstanding belief that men and women cannot be friends. Some people are adamant that heterosexual men and women cannot maintain platonic relationships without romantic undertones.

Read full story

Man comes clean about emotional affair with brother's wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Technology has made it easier to communicate with people near and far. It can be an excellent tool for keeping in touch with friends, family, and business colleagues. However, it has also blurred the lines between boundaries and inappropriate behavior.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman files for legal separation after husband sides with mother-in-law

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When two people wed, they aren't just marrying each other - they're inheriting a new family. Their union brings two families together, with all their traditions and quirks, to create a unique and different connection.

Read full story
119 comments

Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story
92 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy