Father wants to punish 7 year old daughter for cheating on her "play" boyfriend

StaceyNHerrera

A 7-year-old girl is caught in a love triangle when her "boyfriend" sees her holding hands with another boy. Her mother wrote about the incident on Reddit after her husband accused her of "raising a cheater."

Photo byAnnie Spratt on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author explained that her daughter Layla "got a boyfriend" a few months ago. Layla and her boyfriend Lucas "hold hands sometimes, and they drew each other hearts for valentines day." But the author admits that it's "obviously not a real relationship."

Things appeared to have been going well with the young couple until Lucas took offense when he saw Layla holding hands with another boy who also sent her a "love letter."

Layla's parents discovered their daughter's disloyalty when they received a phone call from Lucas' folks.

"Lucas won't be coming over to us this Saturday like it was originally planned because he is mad at Layla."

According to Dr. Amanda Rose, a professor of psychology at the University of Missouri, "Younger children are less likely than adolescents to have reciprocal romances." Dr. Rose compares elementary school-age crushes to "other types of pretend play such as playing house or ambulance driver" she says it's "a kind of practice."

Human sexuality educator Deborah Ruffman says crushes are a normal part of childhood. However, she also believes that "Parents are more confused than ever about what's truly age appropriate."

The concept of romantic love begins early for some children. They see examples in their parents and other adults in their immediate environment. The media also displays strong romantic imagery in books, television shows, and movies.

Experts agree that parents should not tease or poke fun at children about their young relationships, but they also shouldn't make a big deal either.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Karen Bax suggests:

"... asking your child what they like about that particular friend, opening the door to future conversations. This also helps take away the label of having a "boyfriend" or "girlfriend."

The author's husband is taking Layla's dalliance seriously. He believes that they should punish their daughter and "have a talk with her about faithfulness." Layla's mother disagrees.

"I told my husband that Layla is 7, not a cheater and I won't treat her as such."

What do you think?

Is the author's husband right? Should they punish the 7-year-old girl for being "unfaithful" and cheating on her "play" boyfriend?

Or should they write this off as a childhood crush and try to steer her away from the concept of having a boyfriend or girlfriend at such a young age?

What would you do if you were in this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments.

