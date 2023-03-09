Father refuses to pay daughter's car payment because she's an adult entertainer

The father of a 22-year-old college student has backed out of an agreement to help his daughter with her car payments after his co-worker told him she was a stripper. When his wife disagreed with his decision to cut her off, the author turned to Reddit to seek opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lb67E_0l9VQsLD00
Photo byEric Nopanen on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The 47-year-old dad and author of the post was surprised when he heard that his daughter, who lives on campus, was working at a strip club forty miles away.

Things didn't go well when the author addressed his daughter:

"I confronted her on this and she said she didn't plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then work at McDonald's, not use her body."

The author believes that his daughter should "quit stripping and get a decent job" and is now cutting her off, saying that working as a stripper is "easy money."

The post has gone viral, garnering over 15k upvotes and 6.3k comments. The poster shared that his daughter thought it was unfair of him to cut her off, and his wife agreed that stopping the financial support suddenly was not okay.

The Reddit community initially seemed more curious about the father's lack of concern for his "gross" male co-worker's decision to snitch on his daughter.

"What kind of a**hole tells a woman's parents that they saw their daughter stripping as if that's any of his business to get into? Your gross coworker, who goes to strip clubs to ogle women but then tattletales on them, is the biggest AH in this, imo."

The majority of the commenters believe that the father should continue to support the college student. One Redditor's comment was upvoted more than 34.4k times after stating that the poster was wrong for "adding conditions" to the agreement after the fact, shaming his daughter, and not being a man of his word.

The stigmatization of women who work in the sex industry has been a long-standing problem, and this story is an example of how society continues to view them.

According to the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness, "Stigmatization of sex work permeates all facets of society, being understood as a mark of disgrace, a social discrediting, or a spoiled identity. Derogatory terms, such as "prostitutes," "hookers," and "whores” are often used to describe sex workers in the media, politics, and even research literature."

Historically, women have been judged and condemned for their sexuality, often in ways that men are not. Female sex workers are no exception.

"One group of women draws especially strong judgment: female sex workers. Not only judgment; they are stigmatized and dehumanized by a surprising variety of people of both genders." —Rob Brooks Ph.D.

In this case, the author feels justified in withdrawing the financial support for his daughter due to her current profession.

"I think it's perfectly fair, it's my money and my decision when to cut it off."

What do you think?

Is it right for the father to cut off his daughter for her decision to work as a stripper? Or should he continue to support her, despite his feelings on the matter? Share your thoughts in the comments.

