Man celebrates first Valentine's Day as a divorcee

StaceyNHerrera

For most people, Valentine's day is about celebrating romantic love in all of its forms. It's the day that people worldwide express love and appreciation for someone special. But for some, February 14th is a reminder of what used to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zP9Rq_0kn2RHyX00
Photo byJayson HinrichsenonUnsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Today, "Derek" is celebrating his first Valentine's Day as a divorcee. He and his now ex-wife, "Jemma" were together for more than 13 years.

"If someone had told me that we would end up here, I never would have believed it," Derek said. "But, here I am. It's strange to think that Valentine's Day has a different meaning for me now."

Derek and Jemma met on Match.com in 2007 and married two years later. For most of their marriage, they were happy. They enjoyed traveling together and made a point of going somewhere new every year.

"We enjoyed our trips. That's one of the things I miss most," Derek said.

But, like many relationships, Derek and Jemma had ups and downs. "We argued sometimes and had a few bumps in the road," he recalled. "I naively thought we were doing a good job of working through our issues. But, I guess we weren't."

After a particularly challenging time, Jemma decided to end the marriage. "It was like a light switch had been turned off," Derek said. "I never saw it coming."

She didn't give a solid explanation, and he still doesn't understand why she chose to walk away.

"She said she couldn't do it anymore. But I still love her," Derek said, trembling a bit.

The divorce proceedings were amicable. Derek bought Jemma out of the house, and they now share custody of their one-year-old daughter.

"We found out she was pregnant after she moved out," Derek said. "We decided to make it work for our little girl, even if we couldn't make it work for us."

This year, Derek is spending Valentine's day as a single man for the first time in a long time. "When it first happened, I couldn't imagine surviving the split," Derek said. "But it got better. I have my daughter, and I'm slowly putting my life back together."

Valentine's Day Post Divorce

The first Valentine's Day after a divorce can be an emotional and confusing experience. On the one hand, you may feel relieved that the split is over. On the other hand, you may feel a sense of loneliness and sadness.

According to Divorce Mag, it's not uncommon to be flooded with "romantic memories of celebrations with a spouse."

It's important to remember that it's OK to feel what you feel. And, if you're struggling with regret or bitterness, therapy or counseling might be helpful.

There are also ways to celebrate Valentine's Day without a romantic partner. You can reach out to friends and family members or treat yourself to something special.

"Rather than focusing on the partner who's not there, embrace the love that’s in your life now." —Wendy Paris, Psychology Today

If you are co-parenting with your ex-spouse, Valentine's Day can be an excellent opportunity to focus on what you have instead of what you don't. It's a perfect chance to remind your children that they are loved, even if you and your spouse are no longer together.

No matter how you spend the day, focus on self-care and self-love. It may not feel like it now, but things will get better.

How would you spend Valentine's Day if you were divorced or newly single? Do you have any tips for managing the emotions associated with this holiday? Share your experience or suggestions in the comments.

Published by

Intimacy + Relationship-ing Coach | Writer.

Los Angeles County, CA
