Internet applauds woman for choosing to have a child free wedding

The child-free wedding debate has divided opinions and sparked heated online conversations.

For many, weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s a day of magic, passion, and love you want to cherish forever. And sometimes, the betrothed couple decides that they want to enjoy their special day without children.

On January 20th, a woman explained why she would be hosting a child-free wedding.

Last summer, the woman's sister planned a "very elegant and beautiful wedding and reception" and kindly stated that the event was "child free."

"She sent gracious note to everyone who sent their regrets and thanked them for understanding her desires for her wedding and respecting them enough to RSVP in the negative," the poster said. Unfortunately, four families brought their "uninvited children" despite being forewarned.

As reported in Newsweek by Leonie Helm, the now-viral Reddit post has garnered more than 14k upvotes and 1.5k comments. The poster has decided to take her sister's strategy a step further by not inviting the four families to her future May wedding.

After the woman created a private Facebook group, the uninvited guests discovered they were being left out of the festivities. "They found out about the group and posted to my personal page about being excluded and asking why we are not inviting them."

In response, the soon-to-be bride shared video footage of a child who "screamed through the ceremony" and another "kid freaking out" during her sister's wedding. Another attendee described an incident where a guest changed a diaper on the table because the bathroom "did not have a baby station."

Now the unwelcomed parents are calling her out for "embarrassing them for having children and wanting to be part of family events."

Commenters on the post celebrated the woman for standing her ground. "The uninvited don't deserve to 'join family gatherings' if they themselves cannot behave nor better take care of and supervise their children!" said one responder.

Three Types of Weddings

According to Glamour magazine, there are three types of weddings, "the all-ages, the child-free bash, and the age-exclusive wedding, in which the only invited kids are VIPs, like family, or members of the wedding party."

It is essential for couples to think about the kind of wedding they want and to be clear about their wishes.

Ultimately, couples are entitled to choose the type of wedding they want. Whether it is a child-free or an all-ages celebration, the couple should be respected for their decision.

The Child-Free Wedding Debate

This isn't the first time child-free weddings have been in the spotlight. The internet is littered with shares and responses to "no kids allowed" invites as more couples opt for kid-less ceremonies.

The child-free wedding debate has divided opinions and sparked heated online conversations. In a 2022 Twitter discussion on the dynamic subject, one tweeter commented, "Wedding notice is given well in advance. No excuse for not being able to find a sitter..."

Finances can play a significant role in the child-free wedding decision, as not inviting kids helps to reduce some of the costs. And because children are prone to boredom, having a kid-free wedding is often less distracting for the wedding party and the guests.

However, not everyone agrees with kid-free weddings; some find it rude and exclusionary. People with children feel that weddings are family celebrations and that it is unfair to exclude their children from the festivities.

While there are strong opinions on both sides of the fence, the couple decides at the end of the day. As for the Reddit poster, her mind appears to be made up, "they could not understand why rules were in place, and that is why they were not invited," she said.

What do you think? Is a child-free wedding the way to go, or should kids have a place at the table? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

