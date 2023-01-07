Wife reveals jealous feelings over husband's female best friend

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Devin Nelson on Unsplash

There is a longstanding belief that men and women cannot be friends. Some people are adamant that heterosexual men and women cannot maintain platonic relationships without romantic undertones.

That was how “Tara” felt about male-female relationships before meeting her husband’s best friend, “Jenny.”

Tara was instantly suspicious of Jenny and felt a strong pang of jealousy whenever her husband, “Tom” spent time with her. She found it hard to accept their relationship as platonic and voiced this to Tom in an emotional outburst one night.

“I told him flat-out that I didn’t want him to be friends with her anymore,” Tara confessed. “This was just after our third wedding anniversary, and he seemed shocked to hear me say that.”

Tom and Jenny grew up together, and while neither had ever expressed romantic interest in the other, their chemistry was palpable, according to Tara.

“They finished each other’s sentences, laughed at each other’s jokes, and seemed to have this unspoken language that I didn’t understand,” Tara recalled.

But after Tom refused to divorce his friend, Tara decided to get to know Jenny better. “I invited her out to dinner, just the two of us, and that night I discovered that Tom wasn’t the only thing we had in common,” Tara said.

The two women quickly became friends, and Tara now sees Jenny as an invaluable part of her life. “We laugh, we talk about everything and laugh some more,” Tara said, beaming with joy.

While Tom maintains a very close bond with Jenny, Tara accepts that the relationship between her husband and his best friend is entirely platonic.

These days, Tara often jokes about how she was once suspicious of Jenny, “Oh, I was sure that she was going to steal my husband away from me,” Tara said with a chuckle.

Tara’s story is a testament to the fact that sometimes men and women can have meaningful friendships without crossing boundaries.

Should You Be Leary of Cross-Sex Friendships?

Opposite-sex heterosexual people can be friends if their relationship is based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. If one party has unacknowledged desires for the other, it’s important to distinguish between friendship and courtship before any feelings get hurt.

This is especially true if one or both people are involved romantically with someone else. Friendships between men and women have long been a sticky point in society, and though it is possible to have platonic relationships across the sexes, it isn’t always easy.

“This cultural shift has encouraged psychologists, sociologists and communications experts to put forth a new message: Though it may be tricky, men and women can successfully become close friends. What’s more, there are good reasons for them to do so.” — Camille Chatterjee, Psychology Today

Tara discovered that her husband and his best friend were playing it straight, but she also learned a valuable lesson: trust your instincts. If you have a feeling about something, dig deeper. Few things can be settled without further investigation.

Ultimately, if you’re in a healthy relationship and your partner’s opposite-sex friendships are not causing any friction between the two of you, there is no need to be overly suspicious. As long as both parties involved are acting with integrity, cross-sex friendships can be a beautiful thing.

Sometimes male-female friendships open up new possibilities and new kinds of understanding. As Tara realized, the voice of our insecurities is not always accurate.

The Rise in Opposite-Sex Platonic Relationships

In 1989, When Harry Met Sally… put the phenomenon of opposite-sex platonic relationships front and center, but this relationship dynamic existed before Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s infamous diner scene.

In recent years, however, the idea that men and women can be “just friends” has been gaining more traction. A 2012 study on opposite-sex friendships found that men reported feelings of attraction more often than their female counterparts.

These findings suggest that while it is possible to have a friendship between men and women without crossing boundaries, there is often an underlying attraction. Of course, it is also true that having feelings does not require acting on them.

Ultimately, some form of attraction is the basis of all relationships, romantic and platonic. It’s up to each individual to determine which feelings they are comfortable exploring and which ones should stay locked away.

As Tara’s story shows, if both parties exercise respect and integrity, there is no need to worry about lines being crossed. In the end, it all comes down to communication and understanding.

What do you think? Can men and women be friends? Have you ever experienced a platonic friendship with someone of the opposite sex? Share your thoughts in the comments.

