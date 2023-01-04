Man comes clean about emotional affair with brother's wife

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEEZZ_0k3CEFp600
Photo byAlex BlăjanonUnsplash

Technology has made it easier to communicate with people near and far. It can be an excellent tool for keeping in touch with friends, family, and business colleagues. However, it has also blurred the lines between boundaries and inappropriate behavior.

"Gavin" found himself in a precarious position once he started talking to his brother's wife "Sylvia" on social media. What began as harmless banter quickly spiraled out of control, and before he knew it, Gavin had ventured into uncharted, dangerous territory.

"We always got along," Gavin said, his voice thick with regret. "But we weren't close. Then my brother took a job in another state, and they moved away."

Gavin's brother is eight years older, and his wife is nearly ten years his senior. That age gap was a blindspot for Gavin. "When they first got married, Syliva was like an older sister who happened to be married to my brother," he says.

"I didn't see them very often, only during holidays and a few other times each year," Gavin continued. "But some time after I graduated from college, she followed me on IG."

Initially, Gavin didn't think much of it, but things changed the night Sylvia sent him a DM. "She wanted my opinion on a birthday gift for my brother," he remembered. "I figured it was harmless enough, so I sent her a few ideas."

Before long, they were chatting regularly. "We have a similar sense of humor, and I guess I liked making her laugh. The banter was so easy," he said shyly. "I think I got a little too comfortable."

Sylvia started confiding in him about the challenges in her marriage. Gavin was happy to support her, but he soon realized his feelings were changing. "I was never trying to be anything more than a friend and confidant," he says. "But it's hard not to feel things when you vibe with someone, you know?"

The more they chatted, the more attached Gavin became. He knew he was getting in way over his head, but he couldn't seem to help himself.

"I used to get butterflies whenever I got a notification," he confesses. "She made me feel good about myself. She would send me emojis and tell me I was funny and sweet."

Gavin lost interest in dating women his age as he became more enmeshed with his brother's wife. "I didn't know their marriage was rocky before then," he said. "My brother didn't talk about those things with me." He tried to pull away, but the more he tried, the further down the rabbit hole he went.

Eventually, Gavin mustered the courage to sever his ties with Sylvia. "I was in over my head, and I knew it was a train wreck."

He still feels guilty about the whole thing. "There's no denying that what I did was wrong," he admits. "The crazy thing is, it's been about a year, and I still miss her. But I'm trying to move forward."

Gavin never confessed his true feelings to Syliva, but he learned an invaluable lesson about boundaries and inappropriate behavior.

Emotional Affair vs. Friendship

"An emotional affair involves having non-sexual emotional intimacy with someone who is not the individual's romantic partner. Someone having an emotional affair may hide it from their partner or even use deception to keep the relationship a secret." —Sheri Stritof, VeryWellMind

The emotional landscape can be tricky to navigate, but knowing the difference between a genuine friendship and an emotional affair can help you make informed decisions.

Too often, people foray into emotional infidelity without ever realizing it. But the more you understand the blurred lines between an emotional affair and a friendship, the better equipped you'll be to make healthy decisions that won't jeopardize the health of your relationships.

In Gavin's case, the fact that he kept his communication with Syliva a secret from his brother was a red flag. Secret-keeping, or lack of transparency, is one of the defining characteristics of an emotional affair.

The key to maintaining healthy relationships is to be mindful of your boundaries and honest about your intentions. Healthy friendships can be an essential part of your life, but drawing the line between a platonic relationship and something more is essential.

Emotional Infidelity Texting

"Texting is an addictive activity. A text message isn’t merely a bid for communication. Once we send a text to an attractive other, it becomes a circuit that is incomplete until we hear the “ding” of a virtual response from them. Then we get a hit of dopamine in our brain as our reward circuitry is activated." —Daniel Dashnaw MFT

Texting is still a relatively new way of communicating, and it can be easy to forget that your texts have the same gravity as an in-person conversation.

Emotional infidelity texting is when someone texts an individual outside of their relationship, sharing secrets and intimate details about their lives. Granted, it's not uncommon to share private things with close friends; however, if you're trying to keep it a secret from your partner, that becomes a problem.

As with Gavin and Sylvia, texting can provide a false sense of security. It's easy to get too comfortable and forget that the person on the receiving end of your messages is not your partner.

If you find yourself amid an emotional infidelity texting situation, take a step back and consider whether or not you would be comfortable with your partner having the same type of conversation with someone else. If not, you may be skating on thin ice and jeopardizing your relationship.

Have you ever crossed the line into an emotional affair? How did you deal with it? Please share your experiences with us in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Troubled Relationship# Infidelity# Society

Comments / 6

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
14936 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Wife reveals jealous feelings over husband's female best friend

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. There is a longstanding belief that men and women cannot be friends. Some people are adamant that heterosexual men and women cannot maintain platonic relationships without romantic undertones.

Read full story

Woman files for legal separation after husband sides with mother-in-law

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When two people wed, they aren't just marrying each other - they're inheriting a new family. Their union brings two families together, with all their traditions and quirks, to create a unique and different connection.

Read full story
119 comments

Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story
76 comments

Man discovers significant other of four years is married with children

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.

Read full story
63 comments

Husband finds proof of wife's plan to divorce on credit card statement

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea she wasn't happy," he said. "I thought we were okay. That's why I was shocked when I saw the credit card statement."

Read full story
18 comments

Man steals best friend's fiancé as an act of revenge

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Grudges can be toxic. Stealing someone’s partner to get back at them is even worse. It goes beyond taking something that doesn’t belong to you and significantly impacts the people involved and the relationships around them.

Read full story
2 comments

Couple agrees to live "separately together" after finalizing divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by two close friends, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Conventional wisdom says that marriage is a union of two people who love each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. But the reality is sometimes marriage complicates things in an otherwise happy relationship. That was the case for my friends "Bill" and "Mary," who were together for five years before they exchanged vows.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman married for 50 years declares marriage unsuccessful

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Longevity in marriage has long since been heralded as a sign of success. Couples who live the vows “till death do us part” are seen as exceptional, in light of statistics that report that 40–50% of US marriages end in divorce.

Read full story
161 comments

Man assumes he is in a committed relationship after two promising dates

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Human connection has always been important, but with the advent of online dating sites, it’s easier than ever to find a potential mate.

Read full story
15 comments

Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.

Read full story
11 comments

First-time Dad admits to being jealous of attention baby gets from wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s not widely discussed, but it’s not uncommon for fathers to experience a certain degree of jealousy after the arrival of a new baby. That’s how my client felt for the first few months after his son was born.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife continues to resent husband after he helps around the house

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After years of complaining, a wife finally gets what she wants — a helpful husband. He makes the bed in the morning, cooks dinner at night, and even helps with the laundry. But instead of feeling relieved, she finds herself more resentful than ever.

Read full story
10 comments

Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”

Read full story
3 comments

Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
144 comments

Friend group keeps wife's affair secret for four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends are meant to be a support system, and while they may not always make the best decisions, in some cases, their intentions come from a place of love. This was the case for a group of friends who kept their friend's wife's affair secret for four years.

Read full story
62 comments

Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi / UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.

Read full story
49 comments

Boyfriend caught sending inappropriate text messages to other women on WhatsApp

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.

Read full story
233 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy