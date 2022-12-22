Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riATo_0jrrBJ6w00
Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash

“Janice” had been married for nine years when she discovered her husband “John” was having an affair with “Helen” a woman at his office.

“We were happy before they started working together,” she said. “Things were good.”

John’s relationship with Helen seemed innocent at first. “They were associates, so of course, they spent a lot of time together,” Janice said. “And I liked her; she was nice.”

As time went on, the workmates began confiding in each other about their personal lives, and John playfully referred to Helen as his “work wife.”

“That didn’t bother me at first,” Janice said. “But then I started to feel like he was more involved with her than was necessary.”

Janice eventually confronted John about his relationship with Helen. He denied having feelings for her and insisted they were just friends.

But Janice wasn’t convinced.

“He withdrew emotionally after that,” she said. “He was distant and would change the subject whenever I asked about her.”

When the truth finally came out, John confessed to being romantically involved with Helen for the better of two years. Janice was devastated and felt betrayed by both her husband and Helen.

“It was embarrassing because everyone in the office knew about it,” she said. “I felt like a fool, and my confidence was shattered.”

John apologized and went to great lengths to reconcile with Janice. “We went to couples therapy for months,” Janice recalled. “He said he wanted to make things work, and I was willing to try because I loved him.”

“He even got a job at a different firm to put distance between them,” Janice added. “But I guess he couldn’t stay away.”

She later found out that John remained close with his former “work wife” after the split — they continued to meet for lunch, and the pair exchanged emails regularly.

Janice eventually filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“I couldn’t trust him anymore,” she said. “Maybe he wanted us both… I don’t know.”

Janice’s story raises important questions about what constitutes an appropriate relationship between coworkers and why people are drawn to such relationships in the first place.

The Benefits of Having a Work Spouse

Employee satisfaction increases nearly 50% when a worker develops a close relationship on the job. These relationships make work more enjoyable and impact employees’ commitment to their jobs and coworkers.” — Kristin Ryba, Quantum Workplace

We all crave a sense of affiliation and companionship, which is why nurturing relationships is essential to our physical and mental health. Relationships help us adjust better in life and boost overall well-being. A lack of human connections can adversely impact our bodies, minds, and spirits — ultimately affecting all aspects of living.

Studies show that personal connection in the workplace can enhance performance and productivity. Having a positive relational work environment can boost employee morale. It can also reduce workplace stress and lead to healthier behaviors and outcomes.

But there are risks associated with these kinds of close-knit bonds in the office. And even if your “work spouse” is an invaluable confidante, they are still colleagues.

The Risks Involved

“The intensity created in the work situation, then, can mirror the intensity we experience in sexual relationships. Such feelings of attachment and unity can be similar enough to cause confusion. Even if the conscious mind does not acknowledge the connection, often the subconscious will.” — Gregory L. Jantz Ph.D.

There is often a thin line between professional and personal relationships. Workers must understand the implications of crossing this line and tread carefully when forming close relationships with their colleagues.

Those in a “work wife” or “work husband” situation should understand the potential consequences. Becoming emotionally attached to a work spouse may lead to disastrous consequences for employees and their spouses or partners.

In addition to causing enormous emotional distress for all parties, this type of relationship breach can also damage workplace dynamics if left unchecked or poorly managed.

The consequences of breaching appropriate boundaries in the workplace can be severe, ranging from accusations of harassment to even termination. It’s essential to be cognizant and rectify any transgressions promptly to prevent similar occurrences in future work relationships.

Boundaries and Appropriate Behavior

“Of the average person’s waking hours, a large majority of the time may be spent working or at the office. When you combine this extended time together with the intensity and partnering caused by work-related tasks, it’s no wonder that the workplace breeds romance. Therefore, as co-workers co-mingle, it is up to each individual to set their own set of boundaries.” — Gregory L. Jantz Ph.D.

While having a supportive colleague at work can bring numerous professional and social benefits, professional boundaries are crucial.

Even minor boundary violations can cause big problems.

Maintaining and reestablishing appropriate boundaries takes a lot of self-discipline and awareness. Workers must be mindful of their interactions with colleagues and be aware of any behavior that could be misinterpreted as inappropriate.

The key is to respect each other’s boundaries, regardless of how close the relationship is or has become.

Conclusion

Mixing business and pleasure is a slippery slope. It is important to remember that even seemingly innocent workplace relationships can quickly become complicated.

Setting and maintaining boundaries with your coworkers is key to avoiding potential risks. If you or your spouse slip into a “work wife” or “work husband” situation, ensure that the relationship remains firmly rooted within professional boundaries.

Have you ever had a “work spouse”? What was the experience like? How did you ensure that lines weren't crossed? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Troubled Relationship# Workplace# Society# Relationships# Lifestyle

Comments / 72

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
14332 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Man discovers significant other of four years is married with children

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.

Read full story
49 comments

Husband finds proof of wife's plan to divorce on credit card statement

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea she wasn't happy," he said. "I thought we were okay. That's why I was shocked when I saw the credit card statement."

Read full story
14 comments

Man steals best friend's fiancé as an act of revenge

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Grudges can be toxic. Stealing someone’s partner to get back at them is even worse. It goes beyond taking something that doesn’t belong to you and significantly impacts the people involved and the relationships around them.

Read full story
2 comments

Couple agrees to live "separately together" after finalizing divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by two close friends, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Conventional wisdom says that marriage is a union of two people who love each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. But the reality is sometimes marriage complicates things in an otherwise happy relationship. That was the case for my friends "Bill" and "Mary," who were together for five years before they exchanged vows.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman married for 50 years declares marriage unsuccessful

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Longevity in marriage has long since been heralded as a sign of success. Couples who live the vows “till death do us part” are seen as exceptional, in light of statistics that report that 40–50% of US marriages end in divorce.

Read full story
134 comments

Man assumes he is in a committed relationship after two promising dates

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Human connection has always been important, but with the advent of online dating sites, it’s easier than ever to find a potential mate.

Read full story
11 comments

Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.

Read full story
10 comments

First-time Dad admits to being jealous of attention baby gets from wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s not widely discussed, but it’s not uncommon for fathers to experience a certain degree of jealousy after the arrival of a new baby. That’s how my client felt for the first few months after his son was born.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife continues to resent husband after he helps around the house

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After years of complaining, a wife finally gets what she wants — a helpful husband. He makes the bed in the morning, cooks dinner at night, and even helps with the laundry. But instead of feeling relieved, she finds herself more resentful than ever.

Read full story
10 comments

Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”

Read full story
3 comments

Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
131 comments

Friend group keeps wife's affair secret for four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends are meant to be a support system, and while they may not always make the best decisions, in some cases, their intentions come from a place of love. This was the case for a group of friends who kept their friend's wife's affair secret for four years.

Read full story
47 comments

Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi / UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.

Read full story
49 comments

Boyfriend caught sending inappropriate text messages to other women on WhatsApp

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.

Read full story
233 comments

Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.

Read full story
566 comments

Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.

Read full story
168 comments

Man dumped by girlfriend five times in four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were compatible on paper. Both loved reading and dining out and had a mutual passion for travel. They even shared the same taste in music. So when they met through a mutual friend, it seemed like fate.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy