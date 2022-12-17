Husband finds proof of wife's plan to divorce on credit card statement

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

"I had no idea she wasn't happy," he said. "I thought we were okay. That's why I was shocked when I saw the credit card statement."

"Kyle" sighed heavily, his face creasing with sorrow. "It's strange how you can be so close to someone yet not know them at all." He paused for a moment, reflecting on the experience.

There were several charges from a divorce lawyer on the statement. It was clear that his wife had been planning to divorce him but hadn't told him. "I wasn't sure what I should do," he said softly.

"It's a difficult situation," I said sympathetically. "What did she say when you confronted her? Did you talk about it?"

"We did," Kyle said, "and I know she regrets not telling me sooner. But it was still hard to get over the secrecy."

"It's heartbreaking," I said, "to think that all these things went unsaid for so long."

Kyle nodded slowly. "I think we both wanted to believe that things would get better, but in the end, it was too late. We were both unwilling to open up, so we kept pretending everything was okay until one day, it wasn't anymore."

"It's difficult to build trust when you keep things from each other," I said. "Now that you've been divorced for a few years, is there anything else you would have done differently?"

Kyle thought for a while before answering. "I guess I would have tried to be more open, and I would have been less scared of expressing my feelings," he said. "Maybe that could have saved us." He sighed again and looked away from the screen, lost in thought.

Secretly plotting the end.

There are many reasons why someone might hide their intentions to divorce, such as fear of the unknown and feeling overwhelmed or ashamed.

It may feel easier to keep things hidden than to face a difficult conversation. There are no easy answers, but it's important not to ignore the signs that something isn't right in your relationship. Talk openly and honestly with your partner, and listen closely for any hints that something might be wrong. Doing so could prevent you from suffering the shock and pain of a surprise divorce.

"The causes of divorce are often complex. While major challenges like infidelity can stop a marriage right in its tracks, some couples experience more subtle breakdowns over a longer period of time." — Hope Gillette,PsychCentral

Common signs that divorce is a possibility.

Divorce rarely comes out of the blue. Even if neither partner has expressed a desire to end the marriage, some signs indicate it may be on the horizon. Here are some common warning signs:

1. Communication Breakdown - If your spouse is no longer communicating as much as they used to, or if conversations become hostile and filled with tension, it could signal a breakdown in the relationship.

2. Unreasonable Demands - If either partner is making unreasonable demands of the other, such as trying to control their behavior or dictate their decisions, it could indicate that one or both partners are ready to move on.

3. Changes in Priorities - If one or both partners start to prioritize other things over the relationship, such as work, hobbies, or friends, that might mean they're no longer invested in the marriage.

4. Lack of Intimacy - If physical or emotional intimacy has been lacking for some time, with no interest in bridging the gap, the relationship may be on shaky ground.

If you notice these signs, sit down and talk with your partner. Together you might be able to understand better what's going on and potentially repair any damage done. Divorce doesn't have to be the only option.

"The signs of divorce aren’t always obvious. Sometimes, the challenges that predict divorce are present early in a relationship and, over time, build up to become insurmountable.If there’s still love, it may be possible to fix things before the marriage is over. For many couples, professional relationship guidance is often necessary to help reforge communication lines and explore underlying intimacy concerns."— Hope Gillette,PsychCentral

And if you don't feel comfortable having an open and honest conversation, consider seeking professional help from a marriage counselor. They can provide an impartial perspective on the situation and help both partners learn how to communicate effectively.

How would you feel if your partner was planning to divorce you secretly? What advice would you give to someone in that position? Share your thoughts in the comments!

