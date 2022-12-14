Man steals best friend's fiancé as an act of revenge

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Afttq_0jiaORp100
Photo byTycho AtsmaonUnsplash

Grudges can be toxic. Stealing someone’s partner to get back at them is even worse. It goes beyond taking something that doesn’t belong to you and significantly impacts the people involved and the relationships around them.

That’s precisely what happened in the case of “Jeff” and “Bob.”

The two men had been best friends since they were little tykes. Their moms had come up together, so the boys had grown up side by side, attending the same schools and even sharing a few classes.

When they went off to college, Jeff started dating Jenny, Bob’s childhood crush. Bob was furious, and the two men stopped talking for months. But they eventually smoothed things over, like they always did.

Jeff’s relationship with Jenny lasted more than four years, and the two eventually got engaged. Bob was still hurt but put on a brave face and tucked his feelings away.

“Some grudges may be relatively short-lived, eventually getting resolved or simply fading away, while others can last a lifetime.” — Sarah Vanbuskirk, VeryWell Mind

As the wedding date approached, Jenny became increasingly distant. Jeff blew it off as pre-wedding jitters until Jenny confessed that she had been seeing another man.

She called the wedding off only days before they were set to walk down the aisle, leaving Jeff devasted. And when Jeff discovered that the other man was Bob, his best friend since childhood, he felt betrayed beyond belief.

A cruel act of revenge blindsided Jeff. His best friend had stolen his fiancee and broken his heart. The two men never reconciled, and their mothers’ friendship was destroyed in the wreckage.

Why does revenge feel rewarding?

It’s a question that has perplexed psychologists for decades. In my opinion, revenge feels good because it allows us to feel powerful when we feel helpless.

But what Jeff and Bob’s story shows us is that vengeance can have dire consequences, both immediate and long-term. The effects of acting out a revenge plot can ripple through entire communities, destroying relationships and leaving a wake of destruction in its path.

“The desire to “get back” at someone who has hurt you is not uncommon. Feeling hurt and betrayed can cause anger and urges to inflict the same type of pain on the person that has caused it. Controlling those urges can be difficult for some and revenge porn can offer what feels like the ultimate ability to hurt and embarrass someone.” — Kurt Smith, PsyD, LMFT, LPCC, AFC

At the moment, revenge might feel good, but that feeling rarely lasts for most people. Instead, it’s replaced by guilt, regret, and a sense of emptiness. So before you act on your impulse to seek revenge, ask yourself what the actual cost of your actions will be. It may not be worth it.

Ultimately, revenge can never truly undo the wrong that was done. It only has the power to create new wounds. The best option is to learn from our experiences and move on with greater understanding and compassion for ourselves and others.

Have you ever been tempted to exact revenge? How did you handle it? Share your story in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Friendship# Relationships# Society# Psychology# Lifestyle

Comments / 2

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
13750 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Husband finds proof of wife's plan to divorce on credit card statement

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea she wasn't happy," he said. "I thought we were okay. That's why I was shocked when I saw the credit card statement."

Read full story
6 comments

Couple agrees to live "separately together" after finalizing divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by two close friends, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Conventional wisdom says that marriage is a union of two people who love each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. But the reality is sometimes marriage complicates things in an otherwise happy relationship. That was the case for my friends "Bill" and "Mary," who were together for five years before they exchanged vows.

Read full story
17 comments

Woman married for 50 years declares marriage unsuccessful

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Longevity in marriage has long since been heralded as a sign of success. Couples who live the vows “till death do us part” are seen as exceptional, in light of statistics that report that 40–50% of US marriages end in divorce.

Read full story
119 comments

Man assumes he is in a committed relationship after two promising dates

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Human connection has always been important, but with the advent of online dating sites, it’s easier than ever to find a potential mate.

Read full story
11 comments

Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.

Read full story
9 comments

First-time Dad admits to being jealous of attention baby gets from wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s not widely discussed, but it’s not uncommon for fathers to experience a certain degree of jealousy after the arrival of a new baby. That’s how my client felt for the first few months after his son was born.

Read full story
10 comments

Wife continues to resent husband after he helps around the house

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After years of complaining, a wife finally gets what she wants — a helpful husband. He makes the bed in the morning, cooks dinner at night, and even helps with the laundry. But instead of feeling relieved, she finds herself more resentful than ever.

Read full story
10 comments

Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”

Read full story
3 comments

Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
105 comments

Friend group keeps wife's affair secret for four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends are meant to be a support system, and while they may not always make the best decisions, in some cases, their intentions come from a place of love. This was the case for a group of friends who kept their friend's wife's affair secret for four years.

Read full story
25 comments

Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi / UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.

Read full story
49 comments

Boyfriend caught sending inappropriate text messages to other women on WhatsApp

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.

Read full story
233 comments

Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.

Read full story
488 comments

Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.

Read full story
168 comments

Man dumped by girlfriend five times in four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were compatible on paper. Both loved reading and dining out and had a mutual passion for travel. They even shared the same taste in music. So when they met through a mutual friend, it seemed like fate.

Read full story
4 comments

Single woman dreads holidays due to family pressure to settle down

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I am dreading the holidays," she admitted. This was the third time she's mentioned her relationship status in the last five minutes, and I was still at a loss for why she was so pressed.

Read full story
6 comments

Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.

Read full story
81 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy