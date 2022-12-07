Man assumes he is in a committed relationship after two promising dates

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynS3F_0jaeJAsn00
Photo bymarqquinonUnsplash

Human connection has always been important, but with the advent of online dating sites, it’s easier than ever to find a potential mate.

When you meet someone that you seem to click with, it can be exciting and easy to jump ahead of yourself. After two promising dates, my friend assumed he was in a committed relationship, but he soon learned he had put the cart before the horse.

“She is the coolest girl I’ve ever met,” he said. “And she’s ready to settle down too!”

My friend was convinced that the relationship was headed toward something more serious, but I wasn’t sure she was there yet. “When she said ‘settle down,’ was she talking in general terms? Maybe she was just sharing her future vision.” I suggested.

He wasn’t convinced, so he laid it all out on the table during their third date. He asked her if they were exclusive, and his question was met with an awkward silence. That’s when he knew that they weren’t on the same page.

“She said I was nice, but she didn’t think we were a ‘right fit,’” he told me.

My heart broke for him.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of new relationship energy (NRE), but taking things at a pace that’s comfortable for both people is pivotal.

Falling and Crashing Hard

It’s never fun to be the one who gets hurt, but we can all learn something from my friend’s experience.

Dating in the 21st is more complex than it used to be. Back in the day, the next-step markers were more pronounced, and people were more comfortable making declarations of intent from the beginning. But things have changed.

Nowadays, the best bet is to state your intentions clearly and early while pacing yourself. We all have ideas about what we’re looking for in a romantic partner, but it’s not always easy to recognize whether or not those ideas are shared.

My friend sadly found out the hard way. He made assumptions based on his feelings. Unfortunately for him, “feelings are not facts.”

“Those first few dates are the most exciting because you are building connection and also exploring long term compatibility. So slow it down — enjoy and savor these moments.” — Leah Aguirre LCSW

NRE and The Relationship Escalator

Taking things slow is about more than saving face. Everyone is on their best behavior at the beginning of a new relationship. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and high energy of NRE, but it’s important to remember that it won’t last.

It’s essential to be aware of the relationship escalator; it can be easy to make significant decisions while in the NRE stage. This isn’t always wrong, but remember that things will change over time. And again, sometimes the other person isn’t where you are.

The best relationships are built on trust and honesty, so those should be your priorities in every phase of a relationship, especially the beginning. Don’t rush into anything before you’re both ready.

“Take the time to reflect on your interactions with potential partners. Ask yourself if they reflect the qualities that you want and deserve in a partner. Are there any red flags? We are intuitive creatures, and it is important for us to take notice of what our gut is telling us.” — Leah Aguirre LCSW

If you take things one step at a time, you’ll have more clarity and understanding of your relationship as it progresses. It takes patience and communication, but being intentional in your approach is always a best practice.

The moral of this story? Romance is still alive but requires a bit more thought and effort than it used to. Don’t jump ahead of yourself — good relationships are worth taking a few extra steps to get there. Be patient and honest, and you’ll find your way to the relationship of your dreams.

Have you ever jumped the gun with a potential partner? Share your story in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dating# Relationships# Society# Lifestyle# Psychology

Comments / 5

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
13076 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Woman married for 50 years declares marriage unsuccessful

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Longevity in marriage has long since been heralded as a sign of success. Couples who live the vows “till death do us part” are seen as exceptional, in light of statistics that report that 40–50% of US marriages end in divorce.

Read full story
44 comments

Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.

Read full story
9 comments

First-time Dad admits to being jealous of attention baby gets from wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s not widely discussed, but it’s not uncommon for fathers to experience a certain degree of jealousy after the arrival of a new baby. That’s how my client felt for the first few months after his son was born.

Read full story
10 comments

Wife continues to resent husband after he helps around the house

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After years of complaining, a wife finally gets what she wants — a helpful husband. He makes the bed in the morning, cooks dinner at night, and even helps with the laundry. But instead of feeling relieved, she finds herself more resentful than ever.

Read full story
10 comments

Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”

Read full story
3 comments

Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
92 comments

Friend group keeps wife's affair secret for four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends are meant to be a support system, and while they may not always make the best decisions, in some cases, their intentions come from a place of love. This was the case for a group of friends who kept their friend's wife's affair secret for four years.

Read full story
22 comments

Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi / UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.

Read full story
49 comments

Boyfriend caught sending inappropriate text messages to other women on WhatsApp

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.

Read full story
232 comments

Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.

Read full story
453 comments

Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.

Read full story
163 comments

Man dumped by girlfriend five times in four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were compatible on paper. Both loved reading and dining out and had a mutual passion for travel. They even shared the same taste in music. So when they met through a mutual friend, it seemed like fate.

Read full story
4 comments

Single woman dreads holidays due to family pressure to settle down

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I am dreading the holidays," she admitted. This was the third time she's mentioned her relationship status in the last five minutes, and I was still at a loss for why she was so pressed.

Read full story
6 comments

Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.

Read full story
81 comments

Woman gives furniture away after husband suggests opening the relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I moved all the furniture onto the lawn and put a ‘free’ sign on it,” she said. “My husband was livid because it was expensive, and we only had it for three months. But I didn’t care. I was so angry.”

Read full story
115 comments

Husband requests "hall pass" to see other people while away on business

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my oldest friends called me in tears, “He asked for a hall pass.” I was confused. She and her husband were married for eight years with two beautiful kids. They never fought, and she couldn’t understand why he would want to stray. She gave me the short version of their story:

Read full story
23 comments

Husband admits he feels lonely in his 27-year marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I feel like a fraud for pretending to be happy when I’m not,” he confessed.

Read full story
78 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy