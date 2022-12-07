Man assumes he is in a committed relationship after two promising dates

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Human connection has always been important, but with the advent of online dating sites, it’s easier than ever to find a potential mate.

When you meet someone that you seem to click with, it can be exciting and easy to jump ahead of yourself. After two promising dates, my friend assumed he was in a committed relationship, but he soon learned he had put the cart before the horse.

“She is the coolest girl I’ve ever met,” he said. “And she’s ready to settle down too!”

My friend was convinced that the relationship was headed toward something more serious, but I wasn’t sure she was there yet. “When she said ‘settle down,’ was she talking in general terms? Maybe she was just sharing her future vision.” I suggested.

He wasn’t convinced, so he laid it all out on the table during their third date. He asked her if they were exclusive, and his question was met with an awkward silence. That’s when he knew that they weren’t on the same page.

“She said I was nice, but she didn’t think we were a ‘right fit,’” he told me.

My heart broke for him.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of new relationship energy (NRE), but taking things at a pace that’s comfortable for both people is pivotal.

Falling and Crashing Hard

It’s never fun to be the one who gets hurt, but we can all learn something from my friend’s experience.

Dating in the 21st is more complex than it used to be. Back in the day, the next-step markers were more pronounced, and people were more comfortable making declarations of intent from the beginning. But things have changed.

Nowadays, the best bet is to state your intentions clearly and early while pacing yourself. We all have ideas about what we’re looking for in a romantic partner, but it’s not always easy to recognize whether or not those ideas are shared.

My friend sadly found out the hard way. He made assumptions based on his feelings. Unfortunately for him, “feelings are not facts.”

“Those first few dates are the most exciting because you are building connection and also exploring long term compatibility. So slow it down — enjoy and savor these moments.” — Leah Aguirre LCSW

NRE and The Relationship Escalator

Taking things slow is about more than saving face. Everyone is on their best behavior at the beginning of a new relationship. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and high energy of NRE, but it’s important to remember that it won’t last.

It’s essential to be aware of the relationship escalator; it can be easy to make significant decisions while in the NRE stage. This isn’t always wrong, but remember that things will change over time. And again, sometimes the other person isn’t where you are.

The best relationships are built on trust and honesty, so those should be your priorities in every phase of a relationship, especially the beginning. Don’t rush into anything before you’re both ready.

“Take the time to reflect on your interactions with potential partners. Ask yourself if they reflect the qualities that you want and deserve in a partner. Are there any red flags? We are intuitive creatures, and it is important for us to take notice of what our gut is telling us.” — Leah Aguirre LCSW

If you take things one step at a time, you’ll have more clarity and understanding of your relationship as it progresses. It takes patience and communication, but being intentional in your approach is always a best practice.

The moral of this story? Romance is still alive but requires a bit more thought and effort than it used to. Don’t jump ahead of yourself — good relationships are worth taking a few extra steps to get there. Be patient and honest, and you’ll find your way to the relationship of your dreams.

