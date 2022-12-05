Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.

“We both work hard to be our best selves so that we can be the best partners to each other,” my friend said. “We make sure to carve out time to be together, and we never miss a date night.”

That’s right — my friend, who has been happily married for over 25 years, still makes it a point to plan regular date nights with his wife!

“It’s not just about getting dressed up and going out,” he continued. “It’s a time for us to talk about how we’re both feeling and what we can do better as a couple. It helps us stay connected, even when life gets busy.”

The two long-time lovebirds are so happy I wondered if they had it all figured out from the start.

“It was pretty choppy in the beginning,” my friend’s wife said. “We had our share of arguments and disagreements. But things slowly changed for the better once we started consciously prioritizing intimacy.”

They were both worried that things would fizzle out after starting a family, but the opposite happened. “After the twins were born, things were shaky for quite a while,” she said. “It felt like there wasn’t enough time for each other.”

“But then, her mother offered to watch the kids twice a month so that we could have some time for ourselves,” he added. “I think that saved us!”

Indeed, it did. My friend’s marriage proves that you can keep the fire burning in a long-term relationship — if you’re willing to put in some effort. “I am still so in love with this woman, and I’ll never stop dating her,” my friend said with a smile.

Every couple changes over time

“When loving feelings fade in a relationship, people say that they “just don’t feel the same way that they once did” towards their partner. They often attribute the demise of passion to some fault of their partner or believe that fondness and affection inevitably dwindle over time. However, neuroscience research shows that the brain regions associated with early-relationship passion can stay just as active 20 years later in a relationship. Passion doesn’t just die out.” — Tasha Seiter PhD, MFTC

At the start of a relationship, it’s easy to overlook differences and live in the bliss of a passionate romance. But as responsibilities pile on and life becomes more complex, couples can feel like strangers.

Fortunately, there are ways to keep that fire alive. My friend’s story is an excellent example of how two people can stay connected by prioritizing time for each other.

All too often, couples expect the intensity they feel at the beginning to last throughout their entire marriage. But the truth is, relationships evolve and change — but that doesn’t mean they can’t stay hot and heavy. As long as couples make an effort to nurture closeness and intimacy, they can keep the flame alive for years to come.

The key here is to accept that it’s normal for a relationship to change over time. Each person will continuously morph into new and different versions of themselves, and that’s perfectly okay. Change does not have to mean the demise of the relationship, instead should be embraced as a way to grow together and learn from each other.

So if you want your relationship to last, don’t take it for granted. Make sure to nurture the connection between you two, so it stands the test of time. And when the winds of change come howling, never forget the magic of date nights.

What do you do to maintain a strong connection with your partner? Share your ideas in the comments.

