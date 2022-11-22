Husband tries to trick wife into getting him a massage through rub maps

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a colleague, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Finding the perfect gift for your partner can be a difficult task. You want to get them something they will love and cherish, but you also want to make sure it's something they wouldn't think of getting themselves.

An old colleague of mine has been married for more than thirty years, and she recently shared a funny story about the time that her husband tried to trick her into getting him a massage.

In the past, he has been opposed to couples massages while on vacation or solo massages to help him relax. "He said the idea of someone else touching him made him squeamish," she said.

But then, last year, he told her that all he wanted for Christmas was a relaxing massage. She was thrilled that he was taking the initiative and being crystal clear about what he wanted. "He was insistent about my choosing a 'spa' through Rub Maps," she said.

She was admittedly confused when she read the "18+" disclaimer on the site. "It didn't take me long to realize that he was playing a practical joke on me!" she laughed.

Laughing together deepens intimacy in long-term relationships.

Couples who laugh together are more likely to stay in love long-term.

My colleague said she was relieved when she realized what her husband was trying to do. "It made me laugh and realize how lucky I am to be married to someone so goofy," she said.

It's important to remember that we can find humor in all aspects of our lives, including relationships. Taking the time to laugh together and share funny stories is a great way to build trust and intimacy in your relationship.

"Humor is uniquely effective when shared by both partners in relationship. Social science research has shown that shared laughter is correlated with relationship satisfaction." —Dianne Grande Ph.D.

Positive and hilarious moments can be a much-needed buffer against the everyday stress of life. Plus, even when it's something as silly as a husband trying to trick his wife into getting him a massage- you can guarantee it will make for a great story!

The moral of this story is that humor and laughter are essential elements in relationships. Allowing ourselves to laugh at our mistakes and those of our partners can have a healing effect on our relationships. So, the next time your partner tries something silly, don't forget to take a moment and laugh together!

Remember that laughter is sometimes the best medicine for any relationship. It can lighten up even the most serious moments and help us reconnect with one another. So, go ahead and laugh together- you won't regret it!

How do you infuse humor into your relationship? Let us know in the comments!

