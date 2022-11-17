Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7q1l_0jEK2xgw00
Photo by Julia Taubitz on Unsplash

Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.

“It sounds bad when I say it out loud,” she said. “But my husband is my best friend. I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Diane was in her late 30s and had been married for 16 years. She and her husband had three children. Diane said she noticed that she wasn’t physically attracted to her husband a few years prior.

“I look at other couples, and I see the love and passion, and I just don’t feel that for him. I’m not sure I ever did,” Diane said. “It’s like we're just good friends.”

When we started working together, Diane had recently revealed her feelings to her husband. He was hurt and confused, but he made it clear that he was not okay with just being “companions.”

“I don’t want a divorce,” Diane said. “I want the life we have now, but without romantic love. Is that possible?”

I told her that plenty of couples cohabitate without being romantically involved. But I also told her that it would be challenging to maintain a healthy marriage without that physical connection because her husband had already made it crystal clear that he wanted a different kind of relationship.

“Diane, your husband was straightforward with you about what he wanted. He wants to be married to someone who is physically attracted to him. And you’re not,” I said. “I think you need to accept that and figure out how to navigate that reality.”

Diane was reluctant to accept that her marriage was over, but she eventually came to terms with it. In the end, they divorced and are successfully co-parenting their children.

When Passion Wanes

New relationships are fueled by “passionate love,” which is intense feelings of attraction and preoccupation with the other person. But over time, passionate love typically fades and is replaced by “companionate love,” which is based on trust, commitment, and intimacy.

For some couples, the loss of passionate love isn’t a problem because they’ve never had it, to begin with. They’ve always had a strong friendship, and they’re content with that. But for other couples, the loss of passionate love can be devastating because it feels like they’re losing the connection they once had.

Unfortunately, humans and relationships are prone to what psychologists call the hedonic treadmill, which is the tendency for people to quickly adapt to positive or negative life changes and return to their baseline level of happiness. So, even if a couple does manage to reignite the passion in their relationship, it’s likely that it will eventually fade again.

“There are evolutionary, physiological, and practical reasons why passionate love is unlikely to endure for long. If we obsessed, endlessly, about our partners and had sex with them multiple times a day — every day — we would not be very productive at work or very attentive to our children, our friends, or our health.” — Sonja Lyubomirsky, Ph.D.

The good news is that there are things couples can do to slow down the fading of passionate love. One of the most important things is to make sure you’re still spending quality time together. Date nights, weekend getaways, and other regular outings can help keep the spark alive.

It’s also important to keep the lines of communication open and to express your needs and desires to your partner. If you’re not happy with the way things are going, say something. It’s possible that your partner is feeling the same way and just doesn’t know how to bring it up.

Lastly, don’t forget to show your appreciation for your partner. Compliment them, surprise them, and do things to make their life easier. Let them know that you’re still madly in love with them, even if the passion isn’t what it used to be.

“Since hedonic adaptation is thought to occur in part because of the repetition of experiences — seeing the same beautiful vista every day, perhaps, or having the same kinds of interactions with a friend or partner — one potential way to keep happiness from fading is to mix up the elements of one’s positive experiences so that they are less repetitive. Another approach is to try to appreciate such experiences even more by making an effort to pay attention to and savor what is enjoyable about them.” — Psychology Today

If you’re struggling to keep the spark alive in your relationship, don’t hesitate to reach out to a therapist or coach. They may be able to help you and your partner figure out how to get back on track.

Have you ever experienced the loss of passion in your relationship? What did you do to reignite the spark? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Troubled Relationship# Society# Divorce# Relationships

Comments / 276

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
12073 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, siting "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.

Read full story
5 comments

Boyfriend caught sending inappropriate text messages to other women on WhatsApp

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.

Read full story

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.

Read full story
219 comments

Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.

Read full story
145 comments

Man dumped by girlfriend five times in four years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They were compatible on paper. Both loved reading and dining out and had a mutual passion for travel. They even shared the same taste in music. So when they met through a mutual friend, it seemed like fate.

Read full story
4 comments

Single woman dreads holidays due to family pressure to settle down

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I am dreading the holidays," she admitted. This was the third time she's mentioned her relationship status in the last five minutes, and I was still at a loss for why she was so pressed.

Read full story
6 comments

Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.

Read full story
84 comments

Woman gives furniture away after husband suggests opening the relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I moved all the furniture onto the lawn and put a ‘free’ sign on it,” she said. “My husband was livid because it was expensive, and we only had it for three months. But I didn’t care. I was so angry.”

Read full story
115 comments

Husband requests "hall pass" to see other people while away on business

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my oldest friends called me in tears, “He asked for a hall pass.” I was confused. She and her husband were married for eight years with two beautiful kids. They never fought, and she couldn’t understand why he would want to stray. She gave me the short version of their story:

Read full story
23 comments

Husband admits he feels lonely in his 27-year marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I feel like a fraud for pretending to be happy when I’m not,” he confessed.

Read full story
63 comments

Woman confesses her struggle to receive love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I’m bad at love, just like that Halsey song,” she said with a sad smile. “I always seem to mess things up or push people away.”

Read full story
1 comments

Women can suffer from skin hunger just like men

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, “Carol,” is not what I would describe as touchy-feely. Carol is the type to give a two-second hug and pull away before you can even return the embrace. When we first met, I thought her lack of physical affection was a personality trait. But I soon learned that Carol wasn’t cold or unfeeling; affection just wasn’t a regular part of her upbringing.

Read full story
73 comments

For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.

Read full story
3 comments

Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.

Read full story

Emotional unavailability may be fear of vulnerability in disguise

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “He acted like my basic needs were an inconvenience,” she said. “I was only asking for some affection, and he would turn away from me or tell me I was being needy. It made me feel awful about myself.”

Read full story
1 comments

Man prefers to date clingy women to avoid being rejected

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I got tired of chasing women who didn’t want me, so I decided to focus on the ones who did. And you know what? It’s worked out pretty well for me,” my former coworker confessed.

Read full story
1 comments

Man admits to keeping girlfriend in the "gray area"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We met on Zoom on a blustery October afternoon. He'd been subscribed to my newsletter for two years before he booked a consultation. He spent the first five minutes telling me he'd been on the fence about reaching out for support. And then he told me his story.

Read full story
11 comments

Narcissistic often use "hoovering" tactics to stay in contact

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “GM, just checking on you,” the text read.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Being overly positive may keep you from finding true love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand, used with permission. I consider myself a positive person, for the most part. At least, I hope I am. I try to find good in every situation and person. I also fully believe that positivity is attractive. So it would make sense that being positive would help me attract love into my life, right?

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy