Man marries the wrong woman because she had flawless makeup

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Hisu lee on Unsplash

They were married in a beautiful sunset ceremony overlooking the pacific. The bride wore a stunning white dress with a train that seemed to stretch for miles. The groom looked dashing in his black tuxedo. They exchanged vows and shared a dance to celebrate their love.

"She was the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen," he confessed five years later. "I still can't believe I married her."

At first glance, their love appeared to be the stuff of fairy tales. And in a way, it was. They had a perfect life - a beautiful home, successful careers, and two healthy children. But looks can be deceiving.

The couple had their share of problems, like any other relationship. They fought about money, each other's families, and even what to have for dinner.

"I married the wrong woman," he said one day out of the blue.

Before meeting his wife, he had been engaged to someone else. She had been more straightforward, less concerned with beauty and aesthetics. She was the kind of woman who volunteered at the local soup kitchen and read books by classic authors. He had loved her, or so he thought.

But when he met the woman he would later marry, he was drawn to her beauty and glamour. "Her makeup was flawless, her clothes were always designer, and she knew all the right people," he said. "I was enchanted by her." She was exciting and different from anyone he had ever known. So he broke off his engagement to pursue a relationship with her.

It wasn't long before they were married. And at first, everything was perfect. But as time passed, he realized she wasn't the woman he thought she was.

She was selfish and manipulative, always needing to be the center of attention. She spent money recklessly and never seemed to be satisfied. She liked doting on the children but avoided taking care of them.

"I realized I had made a mistake," he said. "But it was too late. We were already married."

"In life, we constantly add new information and experience to our understanding of who our partners, relationships, and selves are. Hence, our insight into the implications of our actions (and non-actions) evolves and is (a lifelong) work in progress." —Kerry Lusignan, LMHC

Marriage Remorse

People regret getting married for many reasons. Some say they rushed into things and didn't take the time to get to know their partner. Others married for reasons other than love, like money or social status. And then some realized they weren't compatible with their spouse.

Whatever the reason, marriage remorse is more common than you might think.

"Therapists say most people experience at least some minor disappointment as they settle into a new marriage, but 5% to 10% of newlyweds suffer strong enough remorse, sadness or frustration to prompt them to seek professional counseling." Jeninne Lee-St. John, Time Magazine

Jumping the broom with the wrong person can have costly repercussions. Nearly half of all marriages in the United States end in divorce, and according to Forbes, "The median cost of a divorce in the U.S. is $7,000, while the average is between $15,000 and $20,000.

So what can you do to avoid making a mistake?

Get to know your partner before getting married. Talk about your hopes, dreams, and fears. Discuss your religious beliefs and whether or not you want children. Be honest with each other about your finances.

Rushing down the aisle is a recipe for disaster. Take your time and make sure you're making the right decision. After all, marriage is forever... or at least it's supposed to be.

Do you know anyone who has regretted getting married? What do you think are the biggest reasons people have marriage remorse? Let us know in the comments!

