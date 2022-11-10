Man dumped by girlfriend five times in four years

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415vIH_0j584g9400
Getty Images via Unsplash

They were compatible on paper. Both loved reading and dining out and had a mutual passion for travel. They even shared the same taste in music. So when they met through a mutual friend, it seemed like fate.

But not long after becoming an official couple, things started to unravel. She would withdraw from him, only to come back a few days later apologizing and begging for forgiveness. This happened again and again until he recognized the pattern.

“It was like walking on eggshells,” he said. “I never knew when she would pull away.”

Eventually, he had had enough. “She threatened to break up with me every year around the same time. It was almost like she had a timer set,” he said. “The crazy thing is, we got along so well otherwise. It was hard to exist in a relationship with my heart constantly on the chopping block.”

The final straw came when she broke up with him for the fifth time in four years. “I just couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. “It was too emotionally draining.”

Relationship weather patterns

I’ve worked with couples for many years, and I’ve noticed that there seems to be a pattern to how relationships “weather” over time. It’s almost as if there are four distinct seasons that couples go through, and each season has its challenges.

Honeymoon

The first season is what I call the “honeymoon” phase. This is when everything is new and exciting, and you can’t get enough of each other. It’s a time of infatuation and idealization, usually lasting for the first few months (or even years) of a relationship.

“In the early part of a relationship — the falling in love stage — the other person is the center of your life. You forgive everything in these early stages. The other person has faults, and you see them, but it doesn’t matter. Maybe they leave their dirty dishes in the sink, but they make you laugh at least daily, so it’s okay. Good things outweigh the negative here.” — Lucy Brown, Ph.D.

Struggle

The second season is what I call the “struggle” phase. This is when the rose-colored glasses start to fog up, and you begin to see your partner’s flaws. This is also when conflicts arise, so many couples argue more during this phase.

Compromise

The third season is what I call the “compromise” phase. This is when couples learn to work through their differences and find a middle ground. Couples who make it through this phase often find their relationship is stronger and more resilient.

Acceptance

The fourth and final season is what I call the “acceptance” phase. This is when couples come to terms with each other’s flaws and learn to love each other unconditionally. This is often when relationships peak and some partners find that they are more in love with each other than ever before.

“As time goes on and your relationship has weathered a few storms, a sense of collaboration takes over. As a dedicated team, you and your partner understand each other and begin to take on the world together.” — Kimberly Drake, PsychCentral

No matter what season your relationship is in, know that all relationships go through ups and downs. Disappointment, frustration, and even anger are all normal parts of being in a relationship. The most critical piece is how you navigate the changing weather in the relationship.

If both people are willing to weather the storms together, the relationship has a good chance of lasting. But if only one person is willing to do the work, the relationship will likely fizzle out.

What season is your relationship in? Have you had trouble weathering the storms? Feel free to share in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# troubled relationship# relationship# dating# lifestyle# society

Comments / 4

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
11337 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Single woman dreads holidays due to family pressure to settle down

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I am dreading the holidays," she admitted. This was the third time she's mentioned her relationship status in the last five minutes, and I was still at a loss for why she was so pressed.

Read full story
6 comments

Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.

Read full story
84 comments

Woman gives furniture away after husband suggests opening the relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I moved all the furniture onto the lawn and put a ‘free’ sign on it,” she said. “My husband was livid because it was expensive, and we only had it for three months. But I didn’t care. I was so angry.”

Read full story
114 comments

Husband requests "hall pass" to see other people while away on business

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my oldest friends called me in tears, “He asked for a hall pass.” I was confused. She and her husband were married for eight years with two beautiful kids. They never fought, and she couldn’t understand why he would want to stray. She gave me the short version of their story:

Read full story
23 comments

Husband admits he feels lonely in his 27-year marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I feel like a fraud for pretending to be happy when I’m not,” he confessed.

Read full story
56 comments

Woman confesses her struggle to receive love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I’m bad at love, just like that Halsey song,” she said with a sad smile. “I always seem to mess things up or push people away.”

Read full story
1 comments

Women can suffer from skin hunger just like men

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, “Carol,” is not what I would describe as touchy-feely. Carol is the type to give a two-second hug and pull away before you can even return the embrace. When we first met, I thought her lack of physical affection was a personality trait. But I soon learned that Carol wasn’t cold or unfeeling; affection just wasn’t a regular part of her upbringing.

Read full story
70 comments

For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.

Read full story
3 comments

Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.

Read full story

Emotional unavailability may be fear of vulnerability in disguise

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “He acted like my basic needs were an inconvenience,” she said. “I was only asking for some affection, and he would turn away from me or tell me I was being needy. It made me feel awful about myself.”

Read full story
1 comments

Man prefers to date clingy women to avoid being rejected

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “I got tired of chasing women who didn’t want me, so I decided to focus on the ones who did. And you know what? It’s worked out pretty well for me,” my former coworker confessed.

Read full story
1 comments

Man admits to keeping girlfriend in the "gray area"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We met on Zoom on a blustery October afternoon. He'd been subscribed to my newsletter for two years before he booked a consultation. He spent the first five minutes telling me he'd been on the fence about reaching out for support. And then he told me his story.

Read full story
11 comments

Narcissistic often use "hoovering" tactics to stay in contact

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “GM, just checking on you,” the text read.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Being overly positive may keep you from finding true love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand, used with permission. I consider myself a positive person, for the most part. At least, I hope I am. I try to find good in every situation and person. I also fully believe that positivity is attractive. So it would make sense that being positive would help me attract love into my life, right?

Read full story
3 comments

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman found that grand gestures did not make her feel loved

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "I thought love would just happen to me, like in the movies," my client said. "But now I realize that love is something you have to work at."

Read full story
1 comments

Mom-to-be slammed for asking partner to peel banana

A pregnant woman is getting slammed on the internet for asking her partner to peel and cut up a banana despite knowing he has a sensory sensitivity to the fruit. The author's now-viral post, reported by Samantha Berlin on Newsweek, has amassed more than 7,100 upvotes and 4,500 million comments.

Read full story
24 comments

Accepting that the love of your life left may be hard

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Loving someone doesn’t guarantee they’ll always stay. That was the hard truth that I had to accept when the man I loved disappeared without a trace. He didn’t say goodbye or tell me why it was over. He vanished from my life like warm breath in cold air.

Read full story
32 comments

Some people with avoidant attachment style exhibit certain behaviors

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Three of my significant romantic relationships were with men with avoidant attachment styles. While I’m not an avoidant myself, it’s not surprising that I was attracted to this type of person because both of my parents are avoidants.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy