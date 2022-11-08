Single woman dreads holidays due to family pressure to settle down

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

"I am dreading the holidays," she admitted. This was the third time she's mentioned her relationship status in the last five minutes, and I was still at a loss for why she was so pressed.

"Why?" I asked, curious about the origin of her relationship anxiety.

"It's just that every year, my family asks me the same questions about my love life," she explained. "My grandmother wants me to find a nice 'boy' and settle down."

I could understand her frustration. Fielding questions from well-meaning relatives about your love life can be challenging, especially when you're not in a relationship.

"So, how do you usually respond to these questions?" I asked.

"I just tell them I'm happy being single," she said. "But it's hard to keep saying that year after year, especially when they see me with my friends who are in relationships."

She went on to say that her sister takes every opportunity to boast about her engagement and upcoming nuptials, putting more pressure on her.

"Many singles are pressured to marry. But this pressure is unjustified. It is growingly acceptable that being single can be just fine." — Elyakim Kislev, Ph.D.

The Holidays & Uncomfortable Conversations

It's not unusual for meddlesome family members to ask single people about their relationship status during the holidays. If you're not in a relationship, you might dread these conversations. Here are some tips on how to handle them:

1. Keep your answers short and sweet.

You don't owe anyone an explanation for why you're single. A simple "I'm happy being single" should suffice.

2. Redirect the conversation.

If you don't want to talk about your love life, try changing the subject. You can bring up a topic that you're passionate about or ask them about their lives.

3. Don't get defensive.

It's easy to get defensive when you feel like you're being interrogated, but try to stay calm. Remember, they're just trying to show interest in your life.

4. Set boundaries.

If you don't want to answer specific questions, make it clear that you're uncomfortable discussing them. You can say something like, "I'd rather not talk about that."

5. Have a sense of humor.

If you can laugh off the nosy questions, it'll take some of the tension out of the situation.

No one should have to endure uncomfortable conversations about their love life, especially during the holidays. But if your family is like my friend's, you may be forced to gracefully deflect prying questions.

"Empowering singles is not only about feeling good with being single, but also about the ability to contextualize social attitudes and to understand that today's singles are the majority of the adult population in many countries." — Elyakim Kislev, Ph.D.

Remember, you don't owe anyone an explanation for why you're single. You can be happy without being in a relationship.

Do you have any tips on handling nosy questions about your love life? Please share them in the comments!