For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Shoeib Abolhassani on Unsplash

My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.

Nobody was surprised that they made it. They were always the perfect couple. They never fought, enjoyed all the same activities, and seemed to fit together like two pieces of a puzzle.

Then, one day, seemingly out of the blue, the once inseparable love birds filed for divorce.

People were shocked. What went wrong? How could the perfect couple fail?

We’ve all been there. We’re scrolling through social media, and we see a friend from high school who is now divorced. Our first thought is usually something like, “Wow, I can’t believe they couldn’t make it work.”

We look at divorce as this ultimate Relationship Failure. But what if it isn’t? What if, instead of being a sign that something went wrong, divorce is a sign that something went right?

Allow me to explain…

It takes more than paperwork to stay together.

When most people think about the reasons for divorce, they usually think about things like infidelity, money problems, or incompatible lifestyles. And while those things can certainly lead to divorce, they aren’t always the reasons why marriages end.

Sometimes, couples grow apart. They change and evolve and eventually realize that they want different things out of life.

“By choosing to end an unhappy relationship, you teach your children an important life lesson: people change. Although change can be difficult, it is an integral part of our natural and social world.” — Erika Boissiere, MFT

Divorce ≠ Failure

In many cases, divorce isn’t a failure at all — it’s simply two people who have realized that they are no longer compatible and that it would be better for both of them to go their separate ways.

And while that might not sound like the fairy-tale ending we all dreamed of as kids, it’s important to remember that staying together isn’t the only happy option. Sometimes acknowledging that our story has ended is the fastest route to the happiness we deserve.

Of course, divorce isn’t easy. It’s a complex and emotional process that should not be taken lightly.

“Divorce can be complicated, messy, and very emotionally taxing. Once you survive the transition, you will feel alive with the confidence that you made a decision to better your life. ” — Erika Boissiere, MFT

Sometimes healthy is the end game.

My friend’s parents seemed happy — from the outside looking in. But it turns out that they felt differently.

After their divorce, my friend’s mom told her that she had been unfulfilled for years. She stayed in the marriage because her husband was a good provider and a wonderful father. And it took her years to realize that she wasn’t happy because she wasn’t miserable, and there were no apparent problems in the marriage.

But after the class reunion, she realized that because her marriage didn’t have the same problems as other people’s marriages, it didn’t mean it was a happy one. They were going through the motions, and they both deserved more than that.

After therapy and many long conversations, they mutually decided that getting divorced was the healthiest thing they could do for themselves and their family.

It wasn’t the future that either of them had imagined, but it was what was best. And that, my friends, is something to be celebrated — not mourned.

So next time you see someone’s divorce announcement on social media, instead of wondering what went wrong, celebrate the fact that they had the courage to make a tough decision that was ultimately best for them. Because, in the end, isn’t that what we all want?

Have you ever been in a situation where divorce seemed like the best option? We want to hear from you! Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

