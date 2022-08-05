Accepting that the love of your life left may be hard

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Loving someone doesn’t guarantee they’ll always stay. That was the hard truth that I had to accept when the man I loved disappeared without a trace. He didn’t say goodbye or tell me why it was over. He vanished from my life like warm breath in cold air.

I was a wreck. My sleep was disrupted, my appetite was sketchy, and I couldn’t focus on anything. I was in shock for months, barely going through the motions of my daily life.

I wondered what I could have done differently. I played out our final days together, trying to pinpoint the exact moment when things went wrong. I beat myself up for not being enough, for not seeing the signs, for not doing something to prevent this from happening.

“Loss can be felt on so many levels: physically — the loss of the person you love; emotionally — the loss of the commitment to and reliance on the attachment to this person; and psychologically — the loss of self-esteem and well-being as you are returned to living life by and for yourself. And then there’s the loss of all the hopes and dreams for your future together.” — Abigail Brenner M.D.

I was in a dark place, and it took some time to find my way back to the light. But eventually, I did. And along the way, I learned some hard lessons about love and loss.

1. Love won’t make them stay.

Love and forever are not synonymous. Sometimes love has expiry dates. Holding on to the idea of forever after a relationship ends is only setting yourself up for more pain.

2. People change.

Sometimes, those changes mean they’re no longer compatible with you. We can only love from where we are. And because each of us is constantly evolving, it’s impossible to predict who we’ll be in the future. We might outgrow each other, or our paths might diverge.

“When a love relationship ends we are suddenly alone, often feeling as if an essential part of ourselves has been cut off.” — Abigail Brenner M.D.

3. Love doesn’t conquer all.

Love is beautiful, but there are some problems that even love can’t fix. Conflict is useful; it allows us to work through our differences and grow closer. But it’s not always possible to come to an amicable solution, and sometimes walking away is the answer.

4. It’s okay if you’re not okay.

You don’t have to pretend everything is okay when it’s not. Every feeling is valid, even the heavy ones. When relationships end, it’s natural to experience various emotions, from sadness and anger to relief and confusion. Allow yourself to feel whatever comes up without judging yourself for feeling how you feel.

5. Endings can be good too.

It often takes a while to realize that every ending is a new beginning. But if the relationship ends, it’s probably the best thing for your life (and theirs too), even if it doesn’t feel like it at the moment.

“The ending of your relationship may feel like a death. It may take a very long time to understand everything that happened, to process all of the emotions, and to sever ties in the best possible way.” — Abigail Brenner M.D.

These five hard things might be difficult to accept when your heart is still raw from being left behind. But eventually, if you give yourself the time and space to grieve, you’ll be able to see that these five truths may set you free.

It’s been years since my former love walked out of my life. And even though the pain of that loss still lingers, I am grateful for what I learned from it. Because now I’m clear about what I want and deserve in a relationship. And I know that no matter what happens, I’ll be okay.