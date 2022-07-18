Wife issues ultimatum to husband who works long hours

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

It isn’t uncommon for couples to threaten divorce as a way to get what they want from their spouse. However, a friend took this tactic further by filing for divorce — only to later withdraw the papers when her husband met her demands.

Her husband, let’s call him Bob, is a corporate lawyer who works long hours. For years, my friend had been asking him to cut back on his hours so they could spend more time together. Bob always promised he would, but something would come up at work, and he’d have to put in even more time.

My friend, we’ll call her Jill, eventually got fed up. She was tired of canceling plans, going on vacation alone, and feeling like she was always second to Bob’s job. So, she told him she was filing for divorce.

The threat of divorce got Bob’s attention, but not enough to make him change his ways. So, Jill followed through with her ultimatum and filed the papers.

This time, Bob realized he could lose everything — including his wife — if he didn’t make some changes. At the same time, he was none too happy about being backed into a corner like this. He admitted that he should have prioritized their relationship more, but he also accused Jill of being manipulative.

After much discussion and marriage counseling, they worked through their issues, and Jill withdrew the divorce papers. And while this story had a quasi-happy ending, it’s not one I would recommend taking yourself. After all, divorce is a serious matter with real-life consequences.

What exactly is an ultimatum?

An ultimatum is a demand for change issued with the threat of repercussions if the demand is not met. Ultimatums are often utilized in romantic relationships, but they can be used in any situation where one person wants something from another.

For example, a parent might give their child an ultimatum to clean their room before dinner, or they won’t be allowed to have dessert. An employer might give an ultimatum to an employee who is consistently late for their shift, telling them they will be fired if they are late one more time.

Ultimatums can be effective in getting someone to do what you want, but in interpersonal relationships, they come at a cost. According to relationship therapist Darcy Sterling, “setting an ultimatum is the relationship equivalent of nuclear warfare.”

“The difference between an ultimatum and a boundary is similar to the difference between having someone force you to choose by gunpoint and someone asking you to follow a law.” — Michela Dalsing, MS, LCPC, NCC

The risks of using ultimatums

Ultimatums are usually issued out of desperation and frustration when we feel like we’ve tried everything else and nothing has worked. We see it as a last-ditch effort to get the person to understand where we’re coming from so they can get with the program.

However, ultimatums rarely turn out as clean-cut as we imagine. In fact, they often make the situation worse.

For one thing, ultimatums are usually issued in the heat of the moment when we’re not thinking clearly. This means that we’re more likely to make demands that are unreasonable or impossible to meet.

Even if the request is something that the other person could reasonably do, they may not be willing to do it if they feel like they’re being forced into it. No one likes to have demands imposed on them, and most people will react negatively to being bossed around.

This is why Bob accused Jill of being manipulative when she threatened divorce. He felt like he was being twisted around her finger. Of course, Jill’s motive was to get her husband to listen and connect with her, but for him, it was “an act of manipulation.”

Ultimatums can be an insidious form of manipulation.

While ultimatums may appear to get results in the short term, they can be damaging to a relationship in the long run. Doling out an ultimatum is a way of saying, “I’m not going to tolerate this anymore. Either you change, or I’m gone.”

“They are particularly damaging because they are threats that force changes in behavior. [This] often leads to resentment and insecurity in the relationship since your partners felt pressured into doing something they didn’t want to do.” — Megan Harrison, LMFT

And while setting boundaries is healthy, ultimatums are more often than not a form of control that puts your partner in a lose-lose situation. If they comply with your demand, it’s only because they are being forced. And if they don’t, they risk losing you and everything that you’ve built together.

Ultimatums also tend to backfire because they create a power dynamic. When one person appears to hold all the cards while the other has no choice but to comply, resentment and bitterness will inevitably follow. And I can tell you from experience that resentment is hard to recover from.

Ultimatums are usually a sign of deeper underlying issues in a relationship. If you regularly resort to ultimatums, it’s worth taking a step back to understand why.

Here are five common reasons why people issue ultimatums and some tips on addressing the issues.

1. You’re feeling unheard or unimportant

One of the most common reasons people give ultimatums is because they feel their needs are not being met. If you feel like your partner is not listening to you or taking you seriously, it can be easy to go there: “If you don’t start listening to me, I’m leaving.”

Of course, this is not always an effective way to get someone to start listening. It’s likely to have the opposite effect.

Instead of giving an ultimatum, try communicating in a way that is calm and respectful. If you’re feeling hurt or frustrated, take a step back and explain how you feel. If your partner still doesn’t seem to be listening, it might be worth considering counseling or therapy to help improve communication.

“Most of the time when individuals are getting to the point of creating an ultimatum, it’s because they feel like they’ve expressed a need, want, or boundary repeatedly and their partner doesn’t respect it.” — Michela Dalsing, MS, LCPC, NCC

2. Lack of trust

Issuing an ultimatum can also signify trust issues in a relationship. If you don’t trust your partner to do what they say they’re going to do, an ultimatum may feel like the option. This is how Jill felt when she threatened divorce — she didn’t trust that her husband would change his behavior without being forced.

It is possible to rebuild trust in a relationship, but it takes time and effort. First, try to be more transparent with each other. This means being open about your thoughts, feelings, and actions. Second, work on being reliable and consistent in your words and deeds. And finally, avoid doing anything that would break the trust that you have built — like lying or cheating.

3. Control issues

When we feel unsure, sometimes we scramble to regain a sense of control. This can manifest as needing to control everything in the relationship, including your partner’s behavior. When Jill made the ultimatum, she tried to control Bob’s behavior by threatening him with divorce.

Although Jill felt like she had reached the end of her rope, exploring other options might have been helpful before resorting to an ultimatum. For example, she could have tried to reinforce her boundaries or express her concerns in a way where there was no question about what she needed.

“Ultimatums can be unhealthy if they are used frequently in a relationship to control the bounds of a partner’s behavior…This can drastically undermine a partner’s feeling of safety and security in a relationship, which leads to an unhealthy dynamic.” — Adam Haynes-LaMotte, PLLC

4. Insecurity

Ultimatums can also be a way of masking our insecurities. If we’re afraid that our partner will leave us, we may issue an ultimatum to keep them from going. This was likely part of Jill’s motivation when she threatened to file for divorce. Spending so much time apart from Bob caused her to feel insecure about their relationship.

Coping with insecurities can be difficult, but there are a few things you can do to work through them. First, try to understand where your insecurities are coming from. Second, talk to your partner about how you’re feeling and explain that your insecurity is not their fault. And finally, work on building up your self-confidence — start by setting a few small goals, then take steps to achieve them. And one of the most critical components of self-esteem building is to keep your word to yourself, no matter what.

5. Reacting to trauma

We are all a collection of our experiences, and our past traumas can shape how we react to current situations. If you have had experiences that compromised trust in the past, it can be challenging to trust that your current partner won’t hurt you in the same way. This can lead to ultimatums as a way to try to protect yourself from being hurt again.

Healing from trauma is an ongoing process. So if you find that your past is impacting your ability to trust your current partner, it might be helpful to seek counseling or therapy. This can provide you with tools to help you work through your trauma and build a healthier relationship.

Addressing underlying issues.

If you’re struggling with trust, insecurity, or any of the other reasons previously mentioned, know that your feelings are valid. But ultimatums may not be an effective way to address them.

If communication is a challenge in your relationship, plenty of resources and support are available on and offline to help improve your communication skills. Instead of issuing an ultimatum, try to talk to your partner about what’s going on. Share your concerns and explain how you’re feeling.

It’s also important to understand that change takes time. If you’re asking your partner to make a significant change, expecting them to do so overnight is unrealistic. Be patient and understanding as they work on making shift happen.

In conclusion, ultimatums are often a harmful way to address underlying issues in any relationship. If you find yourself resorting to ultimatums, take a step back and try to understand why. Then, address the issue more constructively.

