Woman divorces husband over leaky faucet

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an associate, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIqkr_0gJkNyu700
Photo by Steven Aguilar on Unsplash

“A leaky faucet was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said. “I was angry, exhausted, and fed up.”

My colleague and her husband broke up a few years back, and she told me it all started with a leaky faucet.

It was the small things, she said, that accumulated over the years that made her life miserable. The faucet’s constant drip, drip, dripping broke her down one plop at a time. Surprisingly, they were happy before the faucet sprang a leak, or so she thought. 

“It had nothing to do with money or control,” she said. “It’s the principle of the thing. I’d be sitting in my chair, minding my own business, and that incessant dripping would start to get on my nerves. I tried to ignore it, but it was like nails on a chalkboard.”

“I know he wasn’t doing it on purpose,” she said. “But it felt like he was just trying to drive me crazy.”

The final straw came one night when she was trying to sleep, and the dripping kept her awake. She got out of bed, marched into the living room where her husband was watching TV, and announced that she was leaving him.

Of course, it came as a complete shock to him. They had been together for 20 years and never had any significant issues. Their finances were stable, and their child was grown and out of the house. They’d planned to retire in the next ten years and travel the world together.

But the leaky faucet had destroyed all of that.

“It sounds crazy, I know,” she said. “But the dripping caused something to rupture inside me, and I realized that we had both been sacrificing our happiness for the other person.”

“I know he loved me,” she said. “But I now know that love is not enough to build a life on.”

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard someone blow up their life over something seemingly small and insignificant. In my experience, the little things we ignore usually end up being our undoing.

Little things highlight passive behavior.

My associate struggled to understand where her anger was coming from at first. “It was just a faucet,” she said. But the unfixed leak put her husband’s passive behavior front and center, bringing up the resentment that has been simmering below the surface for years.

The little things show us that we’re not listening to each other or not present in the relationship. These are the things that highlight a passive attitude and a lack of consideration.

“Resentment is the result of a perception that someone has treated you unfairly. Although the person you resent may not have intentionally meant to harm you, their actions or words may cause you to feel intense disappointment.” — Kimberly Drake, PsychCentral

Contradictions speak louder than words.

Her husband promised to fix the faucet long before she reached the end of her rope, but he never did. Many people have a hard time when words and actions don’t match. And when it comes to relationships, we expect our partners to do what they say they’re going to do.

If someone says they love you, you want them to act accordingly. If they say your feelings matter, you want them to show it. You expect them to follow through if they say they’ll be there for you.

When expectations go unmet, it creates a feeling of betrayal. And over time, that feeling can build and build until it explodes.

Honesty isn’t always clear-cut.

Honesty is refreshing, but it’s now always welcome. Sometimes the truth can be painful, and it’s not always easy to hear. But if we’re not honest with ourselves and our partners, we’re not giving ourselves a chance to connect.

We all have different ways of handling difficult conversations. But the one thing that we all need to remember is that truth isn’t optional. That doesn’t mean you should go out of your way to hurt someone’s feelings. But it does mean that you must be honest about your feelings, motivation, and desires.

“As we gain more facility in knowing and expressing our personal feelings and views, we can learn to do so in a way that preserves interpersonal trust. We can develop the skill of going inside ourselves, noticing genuine feelings, and pausing long enough to consider whether it feels right to say something — and then most importantly, how to say it.” — John Amodeo, PhD

The little things matter

The little things can often be a big deal, whether it’s a leaky faucet or an unfulfilled promise. It’s easy to brush them off, but ignoring them can have consequences. The next time you’re feeling frustrated with your faucet or with your partner, ask yourself if there might be something more going on.

You might be surprised at what you find.

Do you think the little things in a relationship can be a big deal? Have you ever had an argument with your partner over something small? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marriage# divorce# troubled relationship# society# lifestyle

Comments / 33

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
7889 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Man sees getting "friend-zoned" by "hot women" as a positive experience

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my best guy friends is someone I dated once. Seriously, it was only one date, and neither of us felt a spark, but we remained friends.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman divorces “good man,” because he was a “bad husband”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After fifteen years of marriage, my friend divorced her husband. She told me that she still loved him and that he was a good man, but he was a terrible husband. I asked her what she meant by that, and she said that he just wasn’t there for her.

Read full story
82 comments

Man attempts to justify cheating on girlfriend because of her “body count”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the advantages of having male friends is getting a peek inside the psyche of how men think about relationships.

Read full story

Diving headfirst into sadness may help ease a broken heart

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first time my heart was broken, I was 17 years old. I had been in a romantic relationship for four months when my boyfriend suddenly broke up with me. It felt like someone had stuck their hand in my chest and ripped my heart out. I was devastated.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman refuses to date man until he replaces his two front teeth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Dental hygiene (or lack of) is a deal-breaker for many people. And that seems to be the case for a friend of mine, who we’ll call “Kate.”

Read full story
72 comments

Platonic physical intimacy may deepen connection among friends

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter and her best friend hug and cuddle all the time. They lay in bed together, spooning and talking. They put their arms around each other when they watch TV. They fall asleep in each other’s arms on the couch.

Read full story

Feelings of insecurity plague woman whose boyfriend struggles to verbalize feelings

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a former emotionally-unavailable-love enthusiast, I can attest to the constant angst of being in a relationship with someone who struggles to express their feelings. You never know when they will pull away or end things abruptly. It’s the verbal equivalent of white-knuckle driving.

Read full story
7 comments

Wife threatens divorce after becoming fed up with husband's “toxic positivity”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. There’s a lot of marriage advice out there. Some of it is good, and some of it is not.

Read full story
91 comments

Married couple seeks therapist to resolve color scheme dispute

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Most couples find the big issues that come up in relationships challenging. But it’s the little things that often threaten to tear them apart. At least that was the case for my neighbors.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman seeking emotional stability uses dating profile to weed out potentially incompatible matches

After being in several emotionally unhealthy relationships, my cousin decided to “knit” her dealbreakers into the conversation early on. Sometimes she would mention her non-negotiables before the conversation moved off the app. For example, if she didn’t want to date someone who smoked cigarettes, she would write something like, “I’m a nonsmoker, so I’d prefer to date someone who doesn’t smoke.”

Read full story

Reciprocity norms may predict longevity in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn’t realize that my former partner kept score in our relationship until it was over. He’d been silently keeping a tally of all the money he’d spent on me for years. Although the things that I did for him made his life better and easier, he did not measure non-monetary deeds in the same way.

Read full story

Frustrated woman threatens breakup over "frog" in boyfriend's throat

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who has been in a relationship for a little more than a year, called me in a panic recently.

Read full story
10 comments

Jealous woman demands boyfriend send proof that he is vacationing with parents

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “Jealousy can be a menacing emotion if left unchecked. It can make you behave in ways you never thought possible and drive a wedge between you and those you love.” I said that to a friend who was sure that her boyfriend was cheating.

Read full story

Loving a petty person may prove challenging

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In dating, you never know what kind of person you’ll meet. But for the most part, we are all searching for the same thing — someone who will accept us for who we are and make us feel loved (even if we don’t love them back).

Read full story
4 comments

Individual time may be as important as together time in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was engaged to be married, a woman told me that “marriage is when two people become one.” At the time, I nodded my head and feigned a smile, but inside I was cringing.

Read full story
5 comments

Word salads may be a narcissist's favorite dish

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I’m smart too,” he said. I had grown accustomed to the obligatory reminder of his intelligence, but it was getting old after nearly five months of dating.

Read full story
43 comments

Man cancels wedding after fiancé's best friend insults him via FaceTime

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by an acquaintance who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends can be a tremendous source of support. They are our “chosen family,” the people we rely on and feel closest to. But sometimes, friends can also be a source of stress and conflict.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman endures workplace bullying after being told she has "smelly feet"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Workplace harassment is considered abhorrent in most companies, but that doesn’t stop it from happening. Sometimes the harassment is at the hands of management, but other times the badgering is perpetrated by co-workers. This was the case for a friend who found herself subjected to bullies in the workplace.

Read full story
109 comments

Woman gifts man with a full-length mirror on third date

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have heard all sorts of hilarious dating tales, but one in particular always stands out to me. A friend of mine was going on a third date with a guy she’d met online. The first two dates had gone well, so she was pretty excited for this one, especially since it was his birthday.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy